Președintele Donald Trump, ironic după demisia reprezentantului SUA în coaliția anti-ISIS: ”Un eveniment de nimic” exploatat de creatorii de ”fake news”

Președintele american Donald Trump a confirmat sâmbătă că emisarul special pentru coaliția antijihadistă a demisionat, dar a minimalizat atenția acordată de mass media acestui eveniment, anunță DPA, citat de Agerpres.

Brett McGurk, who I do not know, was appointed by President Obama in 2015. Was supposed to leave in February but he just resigned prior to leaving. Grandstander? The Fake News is making such a big deal about this nothing event!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018