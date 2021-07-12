ENGLISH
President Klaus Iohannis launches the national debate on the Future of Europe
President Klaus Iohannis will host the official launch event of the national debate on the future of Europe on Tuesday, 13 July 2021, at the Cotroceni Palace, the Presidential Administration informs in a press release sent to CaleaEuropeană.ro.
The debate will also be attended by Adina Vălean, European Commissioner for Transport, Prof. Valentin Naumescu, Faculty of European Studies, Babeș Bolyai University Cluj-Napoca, Prof. Alina Bârgăoanu, Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Public Relations, National School of Political and Administrative Studies, and Prof. Cristian Pîrvulescu, Dean of the Faculty of Political Sciences, National School of Political and Administrative Studies. The debate will be moderated by journalist Dan Cărbunaru, director of CaleaEuropeană.ro.
The event will start at 17:00 and will be broadcast LIVE on CaleaEuropeană.ro.
The event aims to debate the objectives and expectations related to the Conference on the Future of Europe, as well as to launch some reflection directions for the orientation of the citizens’ debates that will take place at national level on this topic.
During his speech, the President will refer to the topics of interest for the national debate on the future of Europe, a process which is intended to be primarily a dialogue with European citizens.
The main objective of the debate on the future of Europe will be to strengthen the European project for the benefit of all citizens.
On 9 May 2021, the symbolic launch of the Conference on the Future of Europe took place in Strasbourg.
The conference is a forum for discussion and reflection on the future of Europe, involving European institutions, Member State governments, national parliaments, citizens, civil society, academia, social partners and other stakeholders.
Discussions related to the Conference on the Future of Europe will take place during 2021 and the first half of 2022 with a view to formulating guidelines for the future of the European Union.
MEP Vasile Blaga about the EU Cohesion Package: “Romania has the chance for the biggest investments in the last 30 years”
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomes the publication in the Official Journal of the EU of the Cohesion Package, which consists of 3 regulations concerning the Territorial Cooperation Objective (Interreg), the European Regional Development Fund and the Cohesion Fund. The Cohesion Package totals EUR 330 billion for the financial period 2021-2027.
„Romania’s chance lies in attracting the maximum level of these funds, which, when added together, could result in the largest volume of investment in the last 30 years”, said the EPP MEP for CaleaEuropeană.
The so-called “cohesion package” comprises the European Territorial Cooperation Goal (Interreg), the European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund, as well as the Common Provisions Regulation, a set of norms governing EU regional, cohesion and social funds over the next seven years.
All three regulations will be published in the EU’s Official Journal on 30 June and will enter into force the following day.
In line with the new common provision rules, both Interreg and the Regional and Cohesion Funds will have to direct at least 30% of their resources to climate action, the circular economy and investments in sustainable growth and job creation. They also foresee specific measures for SMEs and outermost regions.
MEP Vasile Blaga: EU COVID-19 certificate, a big step towards post-pandemic European reform
With a few days to go before the entry into force of the COVID-19 Digital Green Certificate, MEP Vasile Blaga stressed that “only a correct and rigorous implementation will avoid any form of discrimination, which opponents of this digital certificate claim.”
“Based on this premise, we can say that 1 July marks the start of the single European Union rules on the mobility of citizens of the Member States”, said Vasile Blaga in a statement for the news platform Calea Europeană.
The liberal MEP says that the introduction of the COVID certificate is an extremely important step towards a return to normality, to the situation before the outbreak of the pandemic: “It is a big plus for the European labour market, for tourism and for the health security of the European Union”.
“The post-pandemic COVID reform will be highly successful by combining the uniform implementation of the COVID green certificate with the maintenance of EU-wide vaccination campaigns and the accelerated roll-out of national recovery and resilience plans”, added the Liberal MEP.
The certificate will be issued free of charge by national authorities and be available in either digital or paper format containing a QR code. The document will certify that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has a recent negative test result or has recovered from the infection. In practice, these will be three distinct certificates. A common EU framework will make certificates interoperable and verifiable across the European Union, as well as prevent fraud and forgery.
The system will apply from 1 July 2021 and be in place for 12 months. The certificate will not be a precondition for free movement and will not be considered a travel document.
VirtualCall – m-Training for Inactive Women Aiming their Employment as Call Center Agents at their Homes
INCSMPS implements, together with 5 EU countries, the ERASMUS+ project VirtualCall- m-Training for Inactive Women Aiming their Employment as Call Center Agents at their Homes (2020-1-TR01-KA202-094553 “Erasmus+ Project”) aiming “to e-train inactive women for their e-employment as call center representatives, to work from their homes”.
The training concept also includes e-stage possibility for efficient and complete result achievement. After such a program, individuals will be ready to start working, without needing extra steps.
The MAIN OBJECTIVE is “to increase the employability of inactive women in a profitable scheme for both employee and employer, under current market conditions”.
OUTPUT: Integrated e-Training and e-Stage portal supported by Android APP will allow future call center representatives to be e-trained and practice by means of calling each other and simulating clients in changing roles. Grading/rating anonymously and repetition of e- learning modules depending on the strengths/weaknesses, re-studying while repeating e-courses and similar features will bring the possibility of satisfactory self-evaluation before starting to actual work.
IMPACT: After having this kind of e-training and e-stage opportunity, home-based employment possibility for inactive women will not be a dream any more. Thus, this will surely open a new challenging door for inactive women, including women with physical disabilities; for them to work from their homes and integrate themselves into labor market.
