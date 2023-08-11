ENGLISH
Prime Minister Ciolacu discussed with a US high official about the security climate in the Black Sea, including US strategy for the region, the stability of Moldova and support for Ukraine
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday met James O’Brien, coordinator of the Office of Sanctions Coordination within the US State Department, the two discussing about the security climate in the Black Sea, in the context of the recent Russian attacks on infrastructure objectives in Ukraine.
According to a press release sent by the Government, the Prime Minister welcomed the adoption by the US Administration of the Strategy regarding the Black Sea and showed the openness of the Romanian Executive to work closely in the coming period to achieve the objectives of this strategy.
“The Romanian side also expressed its appreciation for the adoption by the American Senate of the law on the authorization of the US defence budget (National Defence Authorization Act/NDAA), which also includes the Black Sea Security Act bill. This represents a new signal regarding the strong bipartisan support the security of the Black Sea, as a region of strategic importance for the Euro-Atlantic community, enjoys at the level of the US Congress, alongside the other important decisions which shape a strategic framework for approaching the Black Sea region by the US Administration, including following dialogue and close consultation with Romania,” the press release also states.
The two high officials also reaffirmed their support for the security and stability of the Republic of Moldova, as an essential part for the security of the Black Sea region.
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu reaffirmed Romania’s decision to support Ukraine for the continuation of grain exports to global markets, following the unilateral decision of the Russian Federation not to extend the Black Sea Grains Initiative and presented the complex measures implemented by the Government to improve cross-border connectivity with Ukraine, which contributed to the increase of transit capacities at the border points, states the above mentioned press release.
According to the same source, for the Romanian side, the use and development of already existing transit capacities and the engagement of support, including financial, from the United States of America and the European Commission for projects aimed at increasing storage and export capacities through the ports of Galati and Constanta remain a priority.
The meeting provided a good opportunity to review economic cooperation, as well as the growing bilateral trade, as well as American investments in Romania, adds the Executive’s press release.
The joint efforts regarding the progress regarding the inclusion of Romania in the Visa Waiver Program were also highlighted and appreciated.
ENGLISH
Analysis: Climate change and its impact on life expectancy in Europe
By Beatrice Ababei, intern
Climate change was considered “the biggest health threat facing humanity” by the World Health Organization. In this regard, based on resolutions, in 2021, at the European Union level, the Climate Law was adopted as part of the initiatives of the “European Green Deal” to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 (compared to 1990) and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Prior to this law, the Paris Agreement was ratified by all EU member states in 2016, with the aim of limiting the increase in global mean temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C.[1] Despite adopting these measures, the effects of climate change are being felt in the meteorological segment; in 2022, Europe experienced its hottest summer on record, with significant impacts on people’s health, heatwaves causing more than 15 000 deaths.[2] July of 2023 is on the verge of becoming the hottest July in the history of meteorological measurements according to Copernicus[3], and while Europe aims to become the first continent with net zero emissions, it struggles with the effects of climate change.
The complexity of the phenomenon
Climate change is a complex global phenomenon, with no boundaries, caused by “the barbaric tyrant” humanity, driven by the hedonistic desire for a better and insatiable way of life. Climate change has been defined as the long-term changes in atmospheric conditions, the Anthropocene representing the current geological era during which humans have had the most dramatic influence on the environment. The consequences of their actions are degradation, climate change, pollution, biodiversity loss, reduction of organic matter, salinization, landslides, desertification, floods, and the transformation of ecosystems, all these being the effects of industrialization, deforestation, agriculture, the burning of fossil fuels and urbanization. Consequently, the barbaric tyrant inevitably plays a double role in the reality stage, both as an aggressor and a victim. Humans are directly affected by the intensity and frequency of extreme meteorological events, but indirectly affected by degradation of air quality, changes in the spread of infectious diseases, food and water insecurity, and the impact on mental health.
The global warming trend is observed, thus, in 2021, the Anthropocene caused an increase in the global average temperature by 1,1 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels. As a result, in 2022, while France, Spain, Italy, and Great Britain were among the countries with record average temperatures in Europe, for the rest of the European countries, 2022 was the hottest year in history.
The repercussions of climate change are obvious; due to the heatwave, in 2022, at least 15.000 deaths were recorded in Europe. Furthermore, by the end of the century, it is estimated that drought will impact an additional 1-4 billion people, and water scarcity will force people to drink from sources that may be biologically and toxicologically contaminated, or to migrate.
Globally, in 2022, up to 3,6 billion people lived in extremely vulnerable environments to climate change, leading to over 20 million people migrating annually. People in the least developed countries will be the most affected, given the fact that they lack the necessary means to combat vulnerability to climate change.
In the Fourth Assessment Report (AR4) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the most vulnerable areas in Europe were identified to be the Mediterranean basin characterized by water deficits caused by the rise in temperatures and a decrease in precipitation; the mountainous regions, specifically focusing on the running water regime for the Alps mountains that face the melting of the snow layer and reducing the volume of glaciers; the coastal regions which are affected by the sea level rise and the risk of extreme meteorological events; populated floodplains which are impacted by heavy rainfall and flash floods which can cause major damage to built-up areas and infrastructure. Moreover, Southern Europe and the Arctic region are prone to experience the highest temperature increases.[4] A continuous temperature rise could render certain regions inhabitable and turn agricultural fields into deserts. In other regions, such as Germany and Belgium, floods pose a significant threat. For instance, the July 2021 floods caused at least 177 deaths in Germany and 37 in Belgium.
Similarly, the impact of climate change on certain sectors of the economy can lead to increased vulnerability for those already affected by unemployment, financial stress, food insecurity, and social inequality. To illustrate this aspect, in the last decade, the latter has caused economic losses of over 145 billion euro in the European Union (UE).[5]
The impact of climate change on life expectancy
Fauna is equally a victim of climate change, being affected by drought, for example, polar bears are threatened with extinction due to ice melting, elephants will be unable to secure their daily water needs of 150-300 liters, some marine animals (e.g.: bottlenose dolphins and bull sharks) and insects (e.g.: dragonflies) are facing changes in their life cycle, migrating northward. As a result, both the ecosystem and economic sectors, including agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, will suffer due to these alterations. Additionally, mercury emitted into the atmosphere as a gas can be carried by the wind and subsequently deposited into water, where it is absorbed by aquatic plants and ingested by animals, eventually reaching humans through consumption.
People’s health is also affected by the effects of climate change which can cause or exacerbate pre-existing conditions such as cardiovascular diseases which rank as the leading global cause of death. The scientific justification is that high body temperature leads to increased respiratory rates, putting more strain on the heart and causing the dilations of blood vessels that regulate blood pressure and blood coagulation mechanisms. These imbalances can trigger heart attacks and strokes, especially among individuals with pre-existing health conditions.
Air quality is also impacted by climate change because there are higher concentrations of toxic particles, disrupting the normal functioning of the human body and potentially causing bronchial asthma, rhinosinusitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Skin cancer is caused by the effects of UV rays due to the depletion of the ozone layer. When these radiations are very intense, the DNA in skin cells gets damaged and the alteration in the DNA leads to the uncontrolled growth of cancerous cells.
Moreover, the myriad of fruits and vegetables treated with glyphosate can lead to other types of cancers and diseases. Additionally, other factors that can cause diseases due to climate change include the high number of mosquitos which can transmit malaria or infections like the Nile and Zika viruses if infected, carbon dioxide which can prolong the plant growth season and consequently the allergy season, desertification of areas which can lead to malnutrition and deaths, and mental health which is affected by stress and can potentially lead to extreme actions like suicides. A study from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine estimates that the population at risk of malaria and dengue, two mosquito-borne diseases, could rise by up to 4.7 billion more people if emissions continue to rise at their current rates.[6]
Subsequently, the death causes in the EU countries will be presented, which can lead to the assertion that climate change can be one or even a cause of death. The data used has been extracted from the information provided by the European Commission in the “Health Country Profile 2021” reports.
Northern Europe
Due to global warming, Northern Europe is affected by the reduction of snow, the ice layer on lakes and rivers, and permafrost areas. It also experiences increased river flows during winter and spring in some regions and winter storms with greater damage.
In 2018, in Finland, the leading causes of death were diseases of the circulatory system and neoplasms. The organs involved in the circulatory system include the heart, blood vessels, and lymphatic system. Ischemic heart disease was the most prevalent circulatory system disease, causing 14.6% of deaths, with 9,455 people succumbing to this condition. Additionally, 7.4% of deaths (4,042 cases), were attributed to stroke. Among malignant neoplasms, lung cancer was the most common, accounting for 4.2% (2,268 cases).
In 2018, in Sweden, diseases of the circulatory system were the most frequent cause of death, with 11.8% (10,817 cases) dying from ischemic heart disease and 6.2% (5,679 cases) from stroke. Lung cancer was the most prevalent malignant neoplasm, accounting for 3.9% (3,604 cases), followed by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (3.6% – 3,292 cases).
Western and Central Europe
Due to global warming, while western Europe is affected by increased precipitations during winter, river flows, severe storms, and migration of species northward, central regions experience a decrease in summer precipitation, leading to droughts, forest fires and increased winter and spring precipitation, causing strong and numerous river floods.
In 2016, in France, ischemic heart diseases, strokes and lung cancer were the most frequent death causes. Ischemic heart disease accounted for 5.6% of deaths (33,217 cases), strokes (5.4% – 32,318 cases), and lung cancer (5.4% – 31,943 cases).
In 2019, in the Netherlands, unlike the other countries analysed, lung cancer accounted for the highest percentage of deaths (6.8% – 10,262 cases), followed by strokes (6.2% – 9,368 cases) and ischemic heart diseases (5.5% – 8,370 cases).
Eastern Europe
Similar to central Europe, eastern Europe is characterized by a decrease in summer precipitation, leading to droughts, forest fires and increased winter and spring precipitation, causing strong and numerous river floods.
In 2018, in Romania, cardiovascular diseases were the leading cause of death, 19,1 % (49 864 cases) dying from ischemic heart disease and 16,3% (42 569 cases) from stroke. Lung cancer ranked third in the causes of death (3.9% – 10 075 people died from this cause).
In 2018, in Bulgaria, cardiovascular diseases caused the highest number of deaths, with 19.3% (20 687 people) dying from stroke, 11.3% (12 101 people) from ischemic heart disease, and 3.1% (3 341 people) from lung cancer.
The Mediterranean region
Due to global warming, the Mediterranean region is affected by a decrease in precipitation, crop yields and water availability, a rise in temperature, heatwaves and increasing risks of forest fire, drought and biodiversity loss.
In 2019, in Italy, ischemic heart diseases accounted for 9,9% of deaths (62 434 cases), followed by strokes (8,8% – 55 434 cases) and lung cancer (5,3%- 33 835 cases).
In 2018, in Spain, ischemic heart diseases accounted for 7,3% of deaths (31 152 cases), followed by strokes (6,2% – 26 420 cases) and lung cancer (5,2% – 22 153 cases).
Conclusion
In conclusion, the barbaric tyrant oscillates between good and evil and seeks to have minimal interventions in nature. A revival in human mentality and action through sustained efforts by society and institutions to find feasible solutions is needed. The feasibility of environmental policies must be evaluated based on the opportunity for environmental conservation rather than political or business interests. Thus, we require laws and filters of legality with the agreement of nature-loving people and persuasive environmental activists to ensure that the measures are realistic in reversing or at least slowing down the process of nature’s destruction. Protecting the environment must become a daily social prescription, and people should adopt a harmonious and gentle behavior towards nature, supporting it and automating their ecological routines, as every action defines oneself, and we are indebted to nature and must protect it.
Undoubtedly, climate change affects not only the lifespan of individuals by causing diseases, but also influences the lifespan of future generations, who will bear the costs of our choices and actions. Some of the pollutants which are emitted today will persist in nature, and average temperatures will continue to rise. Thus, the consequences of climate change will be felt for decades and even centuries. The EU has some of the highest environmental standards in the world, implemented through laws concerning air quality, wastewater treatment, and nature protection, as well as cross-cutting policies on climate, energy, and circular economy. However, despite these considerable achievements, the global situation remains unsustainable.
The phrase “The future of the natural world on which we all depend is in our hands” (David Attenborough) summarizes the message conveyed in the article, thus, calling for the fight against global warming, as the fate of all depends on how responsibly we will participate in relation to the surrounding environment.
Bibliography
Ambasada Sustenabilitatii in Romania – Traim Pentru Generatiile Viitoare, ambasadasustenabilitatii.ro/.
“Acordul de La Paris – Convenția-Cadru a Națiunilor Unite ASUPRA Schimbărilor Climatice.” EUR, eur-lex.europa.eu/content/paris-agreement/paris-agreement.html?locale=ro.
“Beat the Heat: How to Deal with Rising Temperatures.” World Economic Forum, www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/07/extreme-heat-heat-waves-health/.
Bulgaria: Country Health Profile 2021 | EN | OECD, www.oecd.org/publications/bulgaria-country-health-profile-2021-c1a721b0-en.htm.
Finland: Country Health Profile 2021| European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies.World Health Organization, eurohealthobservatory.who.int/publications/m/finland-country-health-profile-2021.
France: Country Health Profile 2021 | EN | OECD, www.oecd.org/health/france-country-health-profile-2021-7d668926-en.htm.
Italy: Country Health Profile 2021 | EN | OECD, www.oecd.org/italy/italy-country-health-profile-2021-5bb1946e-en.htm.
Losses from Climate Change: €145 Billion in a Decade. Losses from Climate Change: €145 Billion in a Decade – Products Eurostat News – Eurostat, ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-eurostat-news/-/ddn-20221024-1.
Netherlands: Country Health Profile 2021 | EN | OECD, www.oecd.org/publications/netherlands-country-health-profile-2021-fd18ea00-en.htm.
Romania: Country Health Profile 2021 | EN | OECD, www.oecd.org/publications/romania-country-health-profile-2021-74ad9999-en.htm.
Schimbările Climatice Determină Populațiile de Libelule Să Migreze În Emisfera Nordică. Digi24, 7 Sept. 2021, www.digi24.ro/stiri/sci-tech/natura-si-mediu/schimbarile-climatice-determina-populatiile-de-libelule-sa-migreze-in-emisfera-nordica-1660407.
Spain: Country Health Profile 2021 | EN | OECD, www.oecd.org/spain/spain-country-health-profile-2021-7ed63dd4-en.htm.
Statement – Climate Change Is Already Killing Us, but Strong Action Now Can Prevent More Deaths.World Health Organization, www.who.int/europe/news/item/07-11-2022-statement—climate-change-is-already-killing-us–but-strong-action-now-can-prevent-more-deaths.
Statement – Climate Change Is Already Killing Us, but Strong Action Now Can Prevent More Deaths. World Health Organization, www.who.int/europe/news/item/07-11-2022-statement—climate-change-is-already-killing-us–but-strong-action-now-can-prevent-more-deaths.
Sweden: Country Health Profile 2021| European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies. World Health Organization, eurohealthobservatory.who.int/publications/m/sweden-country-health-profile-2021.
[1] “Acordul de La Paris – Convenția-Cadru a Națiunilor Unite ASUPRA Schimbărilor Climatice.” EUR, eur-lex.europa.eu/content/paris-agreement/paris-agreement.html?locale=ro.
[2] “Statement – Climate Change Is Already Killing Us, but Strong Action Now Can Prevent More Deaths.” World Health Organization, www.who.int/europe/news/item/07-11-2022-statement—climate-change-is-already-killing-us–but-strong-action-now-can-prevent-more-deaths.
[3] The European heatwave of July 2023 in a longer-term context, https://climate.copernicus.eu/european-heatwave-july-2023-longer-term-context
[4] Ambasada Sustenabilității În România – Trăim Pentru Generațiile Viitoare.” Ambasada Sustenabilitatii in Romania – Traim Pentru Generatiile Viitoare, ambasadasustenabilitatii.ro/.
[5] “Losses from Climate Change: €145 Billion in a Decade.” Losses from Climate Change: €145 Billion in a Decade – Products Eurostat News – Eurostat, ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-eurostat-news/-/ddn-20221024-1.
[6] “Beat the Heat: How to Deal with Rising Temperatures.” World Economic Forum, www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/07/extreme-heat-heat-waves-health/. Accessed 27 July 2023.
ENGLISH
EXCLUSIVE Spain’s ambassador to Romania: Schengen accession needs to come back to the Council. We would do a better job with Romania and Bulgaria in Schengen
The subject of Romania and Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area must be put back on the agenda of the Justice and Home Affairs Council, because the free movement area would work better if the two countries were part of it, said Spain’s ambassador in Bucharest, José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano, in an exclusive interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro on the occasion of Spain taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the next six months.
“Spain fully supports Romania’s accession to Schengen. At the December Council (n.r. – when Romania’s Schengen accession was voted down), my interior minister was very vocal and regretted the way the dossier was handled, because the European Union is a community of rules, and some member states did not respect them at the time”, said the Spanish ambassador.
José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano stressed that Spain, as Presidency, is a honest broker working at all levels to reach a consensus.
“The issue needs to come back to the Council. We cannot leave this subject as something that does not exist. (…) We believe that we would do a better job with Romania and Bulgaria already in the Schengen area (…) Being part of Schengen is nothing but the normal outcome that should come at the end of a process where all the criteria have been met. You can rely on that. We will work hard and we will try to succeed in this dossier”, promised Pérez-Solórzano, stressing that a possible change of government in Spain following the early elections on 23 July will not change the agenda of the Spanish Presidency.
The Spanish representative in Bucharest also detailed the priorities of the Spanish Presidency of the EU Council, indicating that a final agreement on the Migration and Asylum Pact is one of the most difficult issues.
He said that these priorities have been flexibly constructed to anticipate challenges that may arise on the international scene, referring to the re-industrialisation of Europe and European strategic autonomy, the ecological transition, the social pillar of the European Union and maintaining and strengthening European unity.
Speaking about the EU enlargement agenda, José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano said that if the European Commission’s reports in October are favourable to opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, then the EU states must decide accordingly. “This accession process is based on merit and if they have done their job, we should do ours,” he stressed, noting that “it is time to start new discussions about how we see Europe with so many member states”.
On Ukraine, the Spanish ambassador referred to the “strong signal” of support given by the visit of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Kiev on the first day of the Spanish presidency, and on the Republic of Moldova, Pérez-Solórzano said that the fact that “Chisinau has already made progress on three of the nine issues is mainly due to Romania’s support”.
Full interview available below:
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Buenos días, señor embajador, y gracias por esta entrevista con Calea Europea.
José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano: Bună ziua! Mulțumesc frumos to you and to your channel to give me this opportunity.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Mr. Ambassador, Spain takes the helm of the EU Council Presidency for the 5th time. First time, in 1989, Spain held the Presidency at a crucial moment for the unification of our European Union, with the fall of the Iron Curtain and the demise of communist era in Central and Eastern Europe. Now, we are after 16 months since Russia has brought war back in Europe with its illegal invasion against Ukraine and the first action of the Spanish Presidency was a visit of PM Pedro Sanchez in Kyiv. What are your plans in the next six months in Ukraine’s support?
José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano: Thank you very much for your question. Well, before entering into the topic of Ukraine’s support, as you said it is our fifth presidency. All the Spanish presidencies have been very fruitful, even in 1989. It was only three years since our accession to the European Union. It was during our presidency that the idea of social and economic cohesion was born. In 1995, during our second presidency, Schengen started its path with only seven members. In December 1995, in Barcelona, the name of the Euro for the common currency was adopted. In 2002, there was the biggest enlargement of the European Union from 12 to 27 states. In 2010, even with the big financial crisis, we had the entry into force of the Treaty of Lisbon, and the positive reinforcement of the European foreign and security policy. So, the Spanish presidencies of the Council have definitely pushed forward the European project.
Coming back to your question, indeed, the visit of President Sanchez to Kiev, as the very first move of our presidency, gives a very strong signal of our commitment as Europeans and as Spaniards. The idea of Mr. Sanchez was to reassure Mr. Zelenskyy of the continuous support of Spain and of the EU in all the areas, financial support, military support, monetary support, for as long as it takes. At the same time, President Sanchez once again backed the peace project of Mr. Zelensky, saying that is the only real one at present. And finally, President Sanchez made clear the commitment of the Spanish presidency to work so that all the people that have committed illegal actions during this illegal aggression of Putin against Ukraine are held accountable. So, as I’ve said, it was a very strong sign from the political point of view to tell the Ukrainians that we are with them and we will remain hand on hand with Ukraine during this presidency.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: While Ukraine is high on the agenda, the Spanish Presidency occurs one year before the European Elections, and your country has stressed the importance of European unity. What are the main priorities for your Council presidency? How will you manage to bring Europe forward?
José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano: We will be very attentive to whatever changes can happen in the international arena during our presidency. We have conceived these priorities during the last two years in a flexible manner in order to adapt to any possible change that could come during our presidency. The main lines of our priorities have to do with the reindustrialization of Europe and the European strategic autonomy, the green transition, the social pillar of the European Union and keeping and strengthening the European unity.
With these priorities, we also want to enhance the most important idea: to bring Europe closer to our citizens. So when we are speaking about open strategic autonomy, we are speaking about the hard times we went through during the pandemic with the masks supply for example, or the deficit the European Union has in medicines. Reindustrialization means as well to localize in Europe important industries in the main fields: robotics, artificial intelligence, microprocessors, all the industries related to the digital transition. At the same time the green transition is an obligation for all of us. To cope with climate change is not only a moral obligation. It is seen in Spain as an opportunity, we can reduce electricity bills for companies and consumers by implementing renewable energies and developing these sectors. We can create jobs, we can be at the same time leaders in the climate change and in this struggle of the planet. So, Europe has always been in the forefront in this idea. Concerning citizens, as I said, reducing the electricity bills will be one of the points we will try to achieve by making the overall energy system more stable. And, at the same time, we will push forward the Social Pillar. Economic growth is good, but it must be felt by our citizens. Those good macroeconomic figures must be reflected in our day to day lives. Proper financing of the welfare state will be another point of our commitment with a special attention on minors, on women suffering situations of violence, the EU disability card or the directive for Platform workers. And finally, when we speak about strengthening the unity of Europe, we mean keeping the unity and the solidarity that we have shown to Ukraine and to all the countries affected by the terrible consequences of the illegal war against Ukraine. This has to be done by consensus and above all strengthening our European values.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Some of these priorities – like the EU pact on migration, debt rules and reducing the European Union’s dependence on third countries – require a lot of effort in building consensus. Which one do you consider to be the most difficult, the most pressing and the most challenging act and priorities you must fulfil?
José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano: All of them are very challenging, but at the same time, the EU has always shown the muscle to build consensus if all member states work in a united and responsible manner. It will take more or less time to get to this common position where all the interests are reflected in the consensus reached. The most recent difficulties we saw, for instance, were related to the Migration and Asylum Pact last week in the European Council. Migration is going to be there for long and we cannot keep working like we have done in the past. We need new rules in order not only to tackle irregular migration or illegal migration but to tackle legal migration in Europe. I hope that by working hard in this dossier with all the stakeholders, member states, the European Commission, and the European Parliament we will get to a good end at the end of the semester
CaleaEuropeană.ro: You spoke about consensus and the legacy Spain brings from its previous EU Presidencies. While managing Europe, Spain is also struggling with a nationwide political moment – the snap elections called by Prime Minister Sanchez. We know that it’s not the first case when member states have national elections during their EU Presidencies, but the questions remains: will there be changes in handling the Presidency if the current center-left government loses power to the center-right or this a broader political agreement in Spain when it comes to Europe?
José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano: I think we are most in your second scenario. I think Spain has shown, during this long period in the European Union, a very strong pro-European spirit and and this trait has been present independently of the color of the governments in Spain. So I can reassure everybody that even if there is a change in the political panorama after the elections on 23rd of July, the commitment of the Spanish Presidency, with the priorities already established, will continue.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: A week ago, the President of the European Council has announced the start of political dialogue for the 2024-2029 Strategic Agenda with the EU enlargement in the center of the debate and with the aim to decide what type of geopolitical and economic powerhouse Europe wants to be. Spain will organize an informal summit of the European Council and the 3rd summit of the European Political Community, in Granada. The aim is to bring the enlargement agenda forward. What are your objectives on this matter, with focus on Western Balkans, Ukraine, and Moldova? Is the time of reform and preparing EU enlargement now?
José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano: The European Union is an ongoing project. We should support those countries that share our values and our vision of Europe and that want to tie their future to the European Union.
And this is the situation today with the three cases you mentioned, the Balkans, Ukraine and Moldova. It is time too to start conversations about how we see Europe with such a big number of member states. Will we have the same number of Commissioners? Will we have the same procedure of decision making? How can we advance if a consensus is difficult at 27? It was at 12 and 15 members difficult, but how can we build a decision-making process that will make a European Union operational for these countries and for their aspirations when they enter the European Union. In the Balkans we expect more progress. The process is taking too long, but there is still work to do in order to fulfill all Copenhagen criteria.
Ukraine and Moldova are doing a very good job, under very difficult circumstances. We have taken good note of the very recent oral report of the European Commission before the formal report in October and we have seen that both countries are trying to do their best and have shown very good progress. I hope we will have the opportunity to speak about enlargement in an optimistic way and at the same time managing adequately the expectations of the citizens of the countries involved.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Mr. Ambassador, you are not just the Spanish diplomatic representative to Romania, but also to Moldova. When it comes to the Republic of Moldova, we, Romanians, have a special attachment. How important is your cooperation with Romania with regards to Moldova? Do you think both Chișinău and Kyiv will get this year the decision for opening accession negotiations?
José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano: For me it is an honor to be the Spanish ambassador in the Republic of Moldova. I’ve been there twice. I would love to be there more often. And I hope to be there for this Presidency. Spain considers Moldova already a priority and we are committed to open a full-fledged embassy in Chișinău, as soon as possible.
Romania and Moldova are neighbors and very close partners. Romania has contributed a lot by helping Moldova from the very beginning in the difficult circumstances the country is living because of the war of aggression of Putin against Ukraine. Our cooperation with Romania in that dossier is strong because we highly value Romania´s input and assessment about how things are in Moldova and how they see the evolution of Moldova. A big effort was already carried out by Romania supporting the will of Moldova to access the European Union and some positive results have been reflected in the oral report we already mentioned.
If Moldova has advanced already in three dossiers of the nine established is mainly thanks to the support of Romania in dealing with this topic. I think the rest of the member states are conscious of the weight and political say that Romania has in relation to Moldova and the initiatives that Romania is promoting. Ukraine and Moldova have already expressed a will and for us it is the moment to deliver. Let’s wait until October, see the Commission reports, and manage this topic accordingly.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: If the report the report will be positive, we can hope for a positive decision in the European Council, in December?
José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano: It could be. As we always say, this process of accession is merit-based and if they have done their job, we should do ours as well.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Mr. Ambassador, here in Romania we have a saying. It’s called “cireașa de pe tort”. In English is “the cherry on the cake”.
José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano: Don’t tell me… It’s Schengen.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Our last question is about Schengen, indeed. Putting in a nutshell the priorities of the Spanish EU Council Presidency, the overall European landscape, the national elections coming up in Spain and a paramount objective of Romania – to finally become a member of the Schengen area – you mentioned a few days ago that you aim to put the topic on the agenda this fall. What kind of assurances can you give to Bucharest?
José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano: The first thing, and Romania already knows it because I have stated it many times, is that Spain fully supports the accession of Romania to Schengen. At the Council in December, my Minister of Interior was very vocal regretting the way the file had been handled because the European Union is a community of rules and some member States did not stick to them at that moment.
We are now Presidency of the Council. We are what in English is called an “honest broker”. We are mediators, we are working at all the levels very closely with all the member states, with the Commission and with our Ministry of Interior in order to reach consensus. The topic must go again to the Council. We cannot leave this topic like something that does not exist. It’s very important.
Schengen must function properly. It is not functioning properly so far, because there are internal border controls for example. We think that we would do our work better with Romania and Bulgaria already in the Schengen space. They are already being an external border of the Union and they are already doing their part. So being part of Schengen is nothing but the normal outcome that should come at the end of a process in which all the criteria have been met. You can count on that. We will work hard and we will try to have the success in this dossier as in the other ones we have mentioned.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Mr. Ambassador, thank you for the interview and “buena suerte” with the Spanish Presidency.
José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano: Thank you very much (in Romanian).
ENGLISH
Nicolae Ciucă, after the approval of the second payment request: The almost €3 billion will significantly boost the country’s modernisation
Senate President Nicolae Ciucă welcomed the approval of the second payment request related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, of almost €3 billion, ”European money that will significantly boost the country’s modernisation in all key areas, especially infrastructure, health and education”.
”I have always said that Romania must continue to meet the targets and milestones of the NRRP, because investments are the best tool we have to fight inflation and price increases”, reiterated National Liberal Party Chairman.
He pointed out that, over the last year, ”the absorption rate of European funds has increased from 54% to a record 77%, which means that, for one year, 31 million euros entered Romania every day”.
”The National Liberal Party continues its commitment to make every effort so that Romania can absorb as much European money as possible, for the development of communities and the increase of living standards”, Nicolae Ciucă assured.
The European Commission has today endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of part of the milestones and targets linked to Romania’s second payment request under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.
On 16 December 2022, Romania submitted to the Commission a payment request based on the 49 milestones and 2 targets set out in the Council Implementing Decision for the second payment. After looking at the evidence provided by the Romanian authorities, the Commission considered 47 milestones and 2 targets out of the 49 milestones and 2 targets to be satisfactorily fulfilled.
The 47 milestones and 2 targets that have been satisfactorily fulfilled demonstrate progress in the implementation of Romania’s recovery and resilience plan.
The Commission has found that two milestones related to energy investments (specifically, milestone 129 and milestone 133) have not been satisfactorily fulfilled.
Romania’s recovery and resilience plan includes a wide range of investment and reform measures organised in fifteen thematic components. The plan is supported by more than €29 billion in grants and loans, 13% of which (€3.7 billion) was disbursed to Romania as pre-financing in December 2021 (€1.8 billion in pre-financing from grants) and in January 2022 (€1.9 billion in pre-financing from loans). On 27 October 2022, Romania received the first instalment of €2.6 billion (€1.8 billion in grants and €0.8 billion in loans) net of pre-financing.
Casa Albă cere Congresului să aprobe un ajutor de urgență de peste 13 mld. de dolari pentru apărarea Ucrainei
Ministrul moldovean al apărării, despre aderarea la NATO: Pregătirea populației ar dura mult. Eu cred în apărarea colectivă fiindcă țările aliate sunt mai sigure
China este o “bombă cu ceas”, apreciază cu îngrijorare Joe Biden: “Când oamenii răi au probleme, fac lucruri rele”
Prime Minister Ciolacu discussed with a US high official about the security climate in the Black Sea, including US strategy for the region, the stability of Moldova and support for Ukraine
Vasile Pușcaș, fostul negociator al României pentru aderarea la UE, va ajuta la pregătirea Republicii Moldova pentru negocierile de aderare
Ministrul Sebastian Burduja a discutat, la Washington, cu omologul american despre proiectele comune România – SUA în domeniul energiei: SUA contează pe rolul de lider al României
Marcel Ciolacu, discuții cu un înalt oficial american despre sprijinul SUA în creșterea capacităților de stocare și transport prin porturile de la Galați și Constanța
Estonia donează Ucrainei arme de calibru mic și muniție și cere aliaților să accelereze furnizarea de ajutor militar
România, SUA, UE, Ucraina și R. Moldova se reunesc vineri la Galați pentru a-și uni forțele în continuarea exporturilor de cereale după decizia Rusiei de a ieși din Acordul de la Marea Neagră
Marcel Ciolacu, întâlnire cu ambasadorul Germaniei. Premierul salută organizarea în luna septembrie, la Berlin, a Forumului de Afaceri Româno-German
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
9 mai, o triplă sărbătoare pentru români: Ziua Europei, a Independenţei României şi sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Centenarul Mausoleului Eroilor de la Mărășești. Președintele Senatului, Nicolae Ciucă: România modernă nu poate exista în afara civilizaţiei occidentale. Este destinul nostru istoric
Senatul SUA a aprobat proiectul de lege privind securitatea Mării Negre, deschizând calea unei noi ere a prezenței americane în zonă
Premieră la Guvern. Marcel Ciolacu anunță aprobarea programului naţional de acţiune privind implementarea sistemului european de management al traficului feroviar
Guvernul deblochează finanțarea serviciilor de diagnostic genetic și tratament personalizat pentru toți pacienții oncologici
Președintele Senatului, Nicolae Ciucă, scoate în evidență importanța investițiilor în educație: Niciun ban nu trebuie precupeţit pentru viitorul copiilor noştri
Premierul Marcel Ciolacu anunță investiții de peste un miliard de euro din PNRR pentru ”modernizarea infrastructurii educaționale a unităților de învățământ din România”
Ministrul Agriculturii propune Comisiei Europene prelungirea derogărilor pentru fermierii europeni cu privire la rotația culturilor și asigurarea zonelor neproductive
Ministrul Energiei subliniază că proiectul cablului submarin din Marea Neagră este unul ”impresionant”, care va necesita timp: Este un proiect pentru noile generaţii. Nu se va face de azi pe mâine
Nicolae Ciucă îndeamnă Azerbaidjan, Georgia şi Ungaria să dea dovadă de curaj ”în călătoria către energie verde”: Reprezintă poarta către deblocarea unui potențial nelimitat de inovare și prosperitate
Ursula von der Leyen invită țările din Africa și Orientul Mijlociu să facă echipă cu UE pentru o mai bună gestionare a migrației ilegale prin ”parteneriate bazate pe interese și responsabilități comune”
Team2Share
Trending
-
U.E.7 days ago
Josep Borrell face apel la comunitatea internațională: Cu o voce clară și unită, putem determina Rusia să își reia participarea la Inițiativa privind exportul de cereale prin Marea Neagră
-
NATO1 week ago
MApN: Dronele cu care Rusia a atacat Ucraina nu au intersectat spațiul aerian al României; Nu au fost identificate elemente care să probeze că vreo dronă a căzut accidental pe teritoriul României
-
NATO1 week ago
România aplică “măsuri de vigilență întărită” în contextul atacurilor Rusiei asupra porturilor ucrainene, la 15 km de Tulcea: Nu au fost identificate amenințări directe
-
CHINA4 days ago
China cere mai mult dialog instituțional cu UE. Șeful diplomației europene, așteptat la Beijing pentru un dialog strategic, asigură că planul european “Global Gateway” este complementar mega-proiectului chinez “Dumurile Mătăsii”
-
SUA5 days ago
”Utilizarea inumană a alimentelor drept armă de război de către Kremlin”, principala temă pe care Antony Blinken a discutat-o la telefon cu ministrul turc de externe