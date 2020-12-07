PSD leader on Romanian elections result: The European socialist family has supported our reconstruction and modernisation efforts. PSD is on the right track

PSD President Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the vote in the Romanian parliamentary elections is “the harshest democratic slap for a President who did not understand his duties”.

“Thank you all! It’s your victory! It’s the victory of those who resisted. You didn’t let yourself be intimidated. You didn’t give up an inch. You believed and fought to the end! I know that in recent months you have felt like me the injustice of the hatred spilled, week by week, from the presidential desk. The vote is the harshest democratic slap for a president who did not understand his attributions “, Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that the Romanians made it clear to Klaus Iohannis that he could no longer continue “with a government of political tricks that failed both in the management of the pandemic and in economic terms.”

“Specialists and solutions are needed, and PSD has shown that it is credited by Romanians with the confidence needed to get through the health and economic crisis. I thank the European parties in the socialist family for supporting our reconstruction and modernisation efforts, which show that PSD is on the right track”, Marcel Ciolacu also said.

The Party of European Socialists stated on Friday that it stands by its Romanian member party PSD against the dangerous language used by the right wing in the run-up to the general election and calls on the conservatives, in particular president Klaus Iohannis, to stop its scorched earth campaign against the PSD.