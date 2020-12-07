ENGLISH
PSD leader on Romanian elections result: The European socialist family has supported our reconstruction and modernisation efforts. PSD is on the right track
PSD President Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the vote in the Romanian parliamentary elections is “the harshest democratic slap for a President who did not understand his duties”.
“Thank you all! It’s your victory! It’s the victory of those who resisted. You didn’t let yourself be intimidated. You didn’t give up an inch. You believed and fought to the end! I know that in recent months you have felt like me the injustice of the hatred spilled, week by week, from the presidential desk. The vote is the harshest democratic slap for a president who did not understand his attributions “, Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.
He added that the Romanians made it clear to Klaus Iohannis that he could no longer continue “with a government of political tricks that failed both in the management of the pandemic and in economic terms.”
“Specialists and solutions are needed, and PSD has shown that it is credited by Romanians with the confidence needed to get through the health and economic crisis. I thank the European parties in the socialist family for supporting our reconstruction and modernisation efforts, which show that PSD is on the right track”, Marcel Ciolacu also said.
The Party of European Socialists stated on Friday that it stands by its Romanian member party PSD against the dangerous language used by the right wing in the run-up to the general election and calls on the conservatives, in particular president Klaus Iohannis, to stop its scorched earth campaign against the PSD.
PSD has presented a strong programme for government to improve living standards and drive forward the recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The leadership of Marcel Ciolacu has brought the party closer to its European social democratic counterparts.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: Commission’s centralised approach on procuring COVID-19 vaccines shows us the advantage of Romania’s membership of the European Union
Commission’s centralised approach on procuring COVID-19 vaccines shows us the advantage of Romania’s membership of the European Union, said MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) in a statement for CaleaEuropeană.ro.
He emphasized tha membership of the European Union ”helps us to return to a normal life as soon as possible, through vaccination, but also to overcome the COVID-19 crisis”.
”I cannot help noticing that regarding the COVID-19 crisis, European Union has address the needs of the Member States. I am talking about UE’s centralised approach on procuring COVID-19 vaccines, not only about EU’s budget and COVID-19 recovery package. European Commission approved a contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer, which provides for the purchase of 300 million doses on behalf of all EU Member States and, last week, Ursula von der Leyen announced that European Commission approved a sixth contract under the EU Vaccines Strategy, this time with the pharmaceutical company Moderna, which provides for the purchase of 160 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. It is a clear signal that the European Union is determined to firmly manage the COVID-19 pandemic, unitary and determined”, explained the MEP Vasile Blaga.
The European Commission approved on November 25 a sixth contract under the EU Vaccines Strategy, this time with the pharmaceutical company Moderna, the Commission said in a statement.
The contract provides for the initial purchase of 80 million doses on behalf of all EU member states, plus an option to request up to a further 80 million doses, to be supplied once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against Covid-19.
The contract with Moderna will enlarge the already broad portfolio of vaccines to be produced in Europe, including the contracts signed with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, BioNTech-Pfizer and the contract approved with CureVac.
This diversified vaccines portfolio will ensure Europe is well prepared for vaccination, once the vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective.
Romania’s finance minister Florin Citu said on November 25 that the ministry has made a 12 million euro ($14.27 million) advance payment to the European Commission for COVID-19 vaccines.
ENGLISH
S&D Group and MEP Victor Negrescu host an international conference on the future EU budget and the European Recovery Plan (LIVE, 19th November, 11:00)
The Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament is organizing on Thursday, at the initiative of MEP Victor Negrescu (PSD, S&D), an international conference on the future European budget and on the economic recovery plan.
The conference, which will start at 11:00 (Bucharest time) and will be broadcast LIVE on CaleaEuropeană.ro, is an invitation to dialogue on how European funds should be used at European and national level.
At the conference organized with the support of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats on the future EU Budget and the European recovery plan, the European Commissioner for Budgets, Johannes Hahn, will address a video message. Also, among the participants will be Margarida Marques, MEP and rapporteur of the S&D Group for the future multi-annual budget, Dan Nica, leader of the Romanian Delegation to the S&D Group, Radu Magdin, study coordinator, Roxana Mînzatu, member of the Romanian Parliament, European funds expert and former Minister of European Funds, and Adrian Câciu, economic analyst.
In order to set out these objectives, the S&D MEP Victor Negrescu initiated a complete and complex study on the impact of the European relaunch plan on Romania and the identification of development objectives that the progressive group in the European Parliament will support at the level of the European institution.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: Maia Sandu will consolidate a sustainable democracy in the Republic of Moldova
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) congratulates Maia Sandu for the victory obtained in the presidential elections and sends her the support of the MEPs for bringing the Republic of Moldova closer to the European Union.
“I congratulate Maia Sandu for the categorical victory obtained in yesterday’s presidential elections. I want to assure her of my support and my colleagues in the European Parliament for the future steps towards rapprochement with the European Union. I believe in Maia Sandu and I believe that her election to lead the Republic of Moldova is the premise for consolidating a sustainable democracy in the Republic of Moldova. Congratulations Maia Sandu! Congratulations to the Republic of Moldova “, said MEP Vasile Blaga.
The MEP Vasile Blaga, as Minister of Internal Affairs, cut the barbed wire at the border between the Republic of Moldova and Romania, together with the Prime Minister Vlad Filat, 10 years ago: “It is 10 years since, as Minister of the Internal Affairs, I cut the barbed wire at the border between the Republic of Moldova and Romania, together with the then Prime Minister Vlad Filat. 10 years after that symbolic gesture, the Republic of Moldova says clearly: we want to change, our perspective is focused on the west, on Romania, on the European Union. Congratulations to the Republic of Moldova “, Vasile Blaga also transmitted.
