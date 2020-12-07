Connect with us

PSD leader on Romanian elections result: The European socialist family has supported our reconstruction and modernisation efforts. PSD is on the right track

PSD President Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the vote in the Romanian parliamentary elections is “the harshest democratic slap for a President who did not understand his duties”.

“Thank you all! It’s your victory! It’s the victory of those who resisted. You didn’t let yourself be intimidated. You didn’t give up an inch. You believed and fought to the end! I know that in recent months you have felt like me the injustice of the hatred spilled, week by week, from the presidential desk. The vote is the harshest democratic slap for a president who did not understand his attributions “, Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that the Romanians made it clear to Klaus Iohannis that he could no longer continue “with a government of political tricks that failed both in the management of the pandemic and in economic terms.”

“Specialists and solutions are needed, and PSD has shown that it is credited by Romanians with the confidence needed to get through the health and economic crisis. I thank the European parties in the socialist family for supporting our reconstruction and modernisation efforts, which show that PSD is on the right track”, Marcel Ciolacu also said.

The Party of European Socialists stated on Friday that it stands by its Romanian member party PSD against the dangerous language used by the right wing in the run-up to the general election and calls on the conservatives, in particular president Klaus Iohannis, to stop its scorched earth campaign against the PSD.

PSD has presented a strong programme for government to improve living standards and drive forward the recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The leadership of Marcel Ciolacu has brought the party closer to its European social democratic counterparts.

Robert Lupițu este redactor-șef, specialist în relații internaționale, jurnalist în afaceri europene și doctorand în domeniul reasigurării strategice a NATO. Robert este laureat al concursului "Reporter și Blogger European" la categoria Editorial și co-autor al volumelor "România transatlantică" și "100 de pași pentru o cetățenie europeană activă". Face parte din Global Shapers Community, o inițiativă World Economic Forum, și este Young Strategic Leader în cadrul inițiativelor The Aspen Institute. Din 2019, Robert este membru al programului #TT27 Leadership Academy organizat de European Political Strategy Center, think tank-ul Comisiei Europene.

