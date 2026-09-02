Reţele Electrice România has launched a tender of over 156 million lei for vehicles with a working platform at height

Reţele Electrice România, part of the PPC group in Romania, has launched, through the Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP), a tender for the acquisition of vehicles with a working at height platform (PRB), including staff training services and a complete maintenance package, with an estimated maximum value of 156,398,606 lei excluding VAT. The new machines will allow the company’s teams to intervene faster and in increased safety conditions on the network, reducing the duration of interruptions experienced by customers.

“We are constantly investing in modern equipment and machinery to ensure a safe and continuous distribution service. These vehicles with a working platform at height, together with training and maintenance services, allow our teams throughout the network to intervene quickly and safely, which means fewer and shorter interruptions for customers”, said Mihai Pește, General Director of Reţele Electrice România.

The vehicles will be used by the operational teams in the regions of Muntenia, Banat and Dobrogea – covering the Municipality of Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov, Giurgiu, Timiș, Arad, Hunedoara, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Tulcea, Călărași and Ialomița – both for scheduled works and for interventions following network failures. Through the high performance and the safety conditions ensured, the machines contribute to the faster restoration of the electricity supply after incidents.

The procedure covers five types of vehicles equipped with a working platform at height, with working heights ranging from 11 to 37 meters – from light 4×4 pick-up models to chassis trucks of up to 14 tones. The machines allow teams access to elements of the network located at height, such as overhead power lines, poles and related equipment.

In addition to the vehicles, the contract includes staff training for the safe use of the machines and a complete maintenance package – periodic and corrective – with spare parts, consumables and labor, throughout the 36-month warranty and post-warranty period.

The procedure is of the open tender type, with the final stage of electronic tendering, and will end with the conclusion of a framework agreement with a duration of five years, with annual subsequent contracts.

Reţele Electrice România continues the investment program for the modernization and digitization of the distribution networks and for equipping the operational teams with modern equipment, in order to improve the quality of services and increase the safety of the electricity supply.

The company Rețele Electrice România operates networks with a total length of about 136.000 kilometers in three major areas of the country: Muntenia Sud (including Bucharest), Banat and Dobrogea, covering one third of the local distribution market, and develops an investment program to improve the quality of services, safety and performance of the networks and local implementation of the environmental standards of the PPC group. The electricity infrastructure operated by Rețele Electrice România includes 293 power stations and over 26.000 secondary substations.