Robert Lupițu, editor-in-chief of CaleaEuropeana.ro, to deliver an EU Affairs Journalism course as Visiting Scholar at the University of Florida
CaleaEuropeana.ro, a leading platform for European affairs reporting in Romania and Europe, is pleased to announce that Robert Lupițu, the Editor-in-Chief, has been invited to be a Visiting Scholar at the Center for European Studies of the University of Florida (UF), in the United States of America. In this capacity, Robert Lupițu will be teaching a course titled “EU Integration in Practice: Reporting on the European Union” between 26th of February and 1st of March 2024, at UF, in Gainesville.
The course, which will offered to students at the University of Florida, aims to provide practical and meaningful insights into the field of European Union reporting and journalism. Drawing on Robert’s experience in covering European affairs the course will explore key topics such as EU institutions, policymaking processes, current events, and journalistic best practices in reporting on the EU.
Still a young journalist in his early 30s, but with ten years of experience in the field, Robert’s career as a journalist is bound by major EU and NATO meetings coverage, including summits that have decided EU leadership, EU budget, sanctions on Russia or NATO’s biggest collective reinforcement since the end of the Cold War, while he is also the Romanian journalist that takes part, since 2018, at each edition of the Munich Security Conference.
“I am honoured to have the opportunity to share my insights and experiences with the students at the University of Florida and I would like to thank the Center for European Studies and professor Amie Kreppel, director of UF Jean Monnet Center of Excellence, for inviting me. 2024 is a year with great resonance in Europe and in the US, with elections on both sides of the North Atlantic and a landmark in the history of Eastern Europe joining both EU and NATO, with Romania marking 20 years of NATO accession and 20 years since finalising EU accession negotiations. Reporting on the European Union is a way of life, because never in the history of the European continent, local, regional, national, and European matters have been inter-linked as in present times”, Robert Lupițu said.
The “EU Integration in Practice: Reporting on the European Union” course examines contemporary journalism in a European context. The class will explore the opportunities and challenges of covering political, economic, and social issues explicitly from a ‘European’ rather than a ‘local’ and ‘national’ perspective. Students in the course will discuss the role of journalism in the context of European integration and the media impact.
The Center of European Studies is housed within the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
The University of Florida (UF) is a prestigious public research university located in Gainesville, Florida. Established in 1853, UF is one of the oldest universities in the state and is consistently ranked among the top public universities in the United States.
The Romanian Space Agency hosted the 78th Steering Committee and 33rd Coordination Committee of the European Partnership for Space Surveillance and Tracking (SST)
On February 19-21, the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA) hosted in Bucharest the 78th Steering Committee and 33rd Coordination Committee of the European Union Space Surveillance and Tracking Partnership (EU SST) at the National Military Club. Delegates from constituting Member States of EU SST addressed strategic developments in the field of space surveillance and tracking, emphasizing the importance of ensuring space safety and sustainability, and of fostering the competitiveness of the European industry and start-ups in the SSA domain.
According to a press release issued to CaleaEuropeană.ro, Romanian officials, representing ROSA, the Ministry of Defense (MoD), Special Telecommunication Service, and COMOTI – the National Institute for Research and Development in Turbomachinery, presented Romania’s contributions to European and international efforts to maintain safety standards in both military and civilian use of space.
The Chair, Dr. Pascal Faucher, in his opening remarks, presented efforts and main achievements of the EU SST Partnership, thanked Romanian delegates for the wonderful organization and extended greetings to Dr. Ulpia Botezatu for the Romanian presidency of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee, of the subsidiary bodies of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.
Marcel Ciolacu underlines the importance of the European elections on 9 June: I want to live in a free Romania and a free Europe. These elections will be about principles, defending values, and the rule of law
During the event “Living better with Europe” at the Palace of Parliament, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu expressed his desire to live in a free Romania and Europe.
Stressing the importance of the 9 June elections throughout Europe, he pointed to the need for dialogue between the major European families to defend democracy. Ciolacu said that his government was striving to implement social democratic values in Romania and to represent the specificity of the country within the European Union.
The Prime Minister also discussed the economic and social challenges facing Europe, stressing the importance of finding the best solutions to defend the European economy and national economies. He highlighted the changes in European political philosophy, stressing that priorities have adapted to the new demands.
Ciolacu also spoke about the importance of Romania’s membership in the European Union and NATO for the country’s security and prosperity, mentioning the important contribution of European funds to Romania’s development.
The Prime Minister highlighted Romania’s efforts in supporting the Republic of Moldova and President Maia Sandu in the European path of the neighbouring country. He also stressed the importance of a strong social democratic party in Moldova.
Finally, Marcel Ciolacu stressed that the upcoming elections will be about principles, defending values and the rule of law, but also about the economy, expressing his confidence that Europe mainly needs social democracy at this time.
The “Living Better with Europe” event, held at the Palace of Parliament, under the auspices of PSD and PES activists Romania, hosted leading figures from the European social democratic family such as Iratxe García Pérez, the chair of the S&D Group in the European Parliament, and the group’s vice-chair Gabriele Bischoff.
INTERVIEW Mathieu Michel, Belgian Gov State Secretary: For competitiveness in EU, it’s time to slow down regulation and speed up enforcement and implementation
The time has come for the European Union to slow down regulation and speed up the application and implementation of digitisation legislation in order to be competitive, said Mathieu Michel, State Secretary for Digitisation in the government of Belgium, the country holding the six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union, in an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro.
“The network is made up of a lot of industries, companies, but also SMEs, and the best way to help them exercise the capacity of their business model is to help them have a real, single market when it comes to implementation. The first thing would be to build common governance,” Michel said.
He cited the example of EU legislation on Artificial Intelligence, saying that the European Union wants to avoid 27 different national interpretations of AI, especially as the ethics and liability issues around the use of AI will be linked to the relationship with companies and SMEs.
“What the industry wants is simplification of regulation, if you look, for example, at the AI law. (…) This is very important because if you look at big companies like Meta, Google and so on, they have lots of lawyers who can accompany these companies through the European regulation. think the competitiveness relies on smaller SMEs of today and the way they will be able to have an easy life in deploying their business model. That’s why it’s not the regulation that’s the problem, it’s how we implement it,” explained the Belgian state secretary, as the Belgian presidency of the EU Council tasked former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta with drafting a report to boost the European single market and boost EU competitiveness.
Speaking also about the future of the telecoms industry in the context of an expected communication from the European Commission, Mathieu Michel raised the importance of cyber security. “A common shield” he said, adding that the cyber resilience law is linked to telecoms.
Full interview:
CaleaEuropeană.ro: You are one of the responsible from the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council for digital Europe, for moving forward Europe as a technological actor and also in the industry of digital and telecom. On the digital transformation of Europe can you elaborate a bit what are the key priorities of the Belgium presidency when it comes to us digital transformation?
Mathieu Michel: There’s been an evolution of regulation, which came for the actors of digitization: DSA, DMA, GDPR. A first message connected to all that with those regulations is to say: it’s time to slow down regulation and speed up enforcement and implementation of those regulation. For example GDPR. The way we implemented GDPR all across Europe, through the 27 member states was a little bit like silos and we think it’s time to build a common governance, a more coherent implementation of the regulation. That’s why our first message would be let’s slow down regulation and let’s speed up implementation. It’s deeply connected to competitiveness. Your web is composed with a lot of industries, companies, but also SMEs and the best way to help them to unleash the ability or the opportunity with their business model is to help them to have a real single market when it comes to implementation. And so the first part would be let’s build a common governance. It’s a little bit like the same if we speak about the AI. We just ended the the discussion about the AI Act. The way we will enforce the AI will be really important, and we need to take the challenge on a unique single owner. Let’s slow down regulation and speed up implementation. That’s something very important.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: You touched on some ideas and now I want to go through each slice of it. Since you mentioned the Artificial Intelligence Act, which we all know that is the first of its kind in Europe and now you are practically continuing, based on the Spanish presidency legacy’ of this act. How do you plan to facilitate or contribute within your presidency, to develop a comprehensive as a framework for AI in terms of ethics, but also in in terms of transparency and accountability?
Mathieu Michel: We need to establish the AI mission. Who will be seated in the AI office, will be really important. An important contribution of Belgium for the last weeks, was to bring a discussion about definition that were in the AI act. The AI Office will be the authority which will accompany the implementation of the AI act. That’s something very important. If you look at the GDPR, the GDPR was foreseen in GPR that each countries had to deploy a Data Protection Authority. It means that alongside to GDPR, you have 27 different data protection authority. It means 27 different interpretation of the GDPR. That’s completely what we want to avoid with the AI act, not having breaches when deploying AI in Romania, in Italy or in France. It has to be confronted to the same interpretation of the text. And that’s where the AI office is really important. You spoke about ethics, accountability, how do we define it? How we ask reporting to the SMEs? It must be a simple way for them to report what they are doing. In that role, I think the AI office will have an important role to play: to avoid that those silo in terms of the interpretation or implementation.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: One of the flagships of your presidency will be competitiveness. It is also a part of the future EU Strategic Agenda that the leaders will set up within the Belgium Presidency , and you’re about to present a report commissioned by the Belgian Presidency through former Italian Prime Minister. How do you plan to foster innovation and competitiveness? You also mentioned speeding up implementation while reducing or not putting forward regulation. How do you see the relation with the industry in this part?
Mathieu Michel: I think what the industry wants is to simplify the line, if you look, for example, at the AI act. In Belgium we have a strong health ecosystem. For example, in terms of medical devices, there is already a lot of regulation on medical devices using artificial intelligence. It will be important to negotiate reporting. They’re saying, „okay for regulation, but please, make it simple to enforce”. Make it simple to implement in our line of daily life. That’s really important because if you look at big companies like Meta, Google and so on, they have armies of lawyers that can accompany those companies through the European regulation. I think the competitiveness relies on smaller SMEs of today and the way they will be able to have an easy life in deploying their business model. That’s why regulation is not the problem is the way we implement regulation. For the future, I think that there is a good balance that we must find, between innovation and twist. If you look at AI, that’s innovation, but we must be post worthy AI.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Can you give us some insights about this? From the public opinion view, it mirrors with what the Commission is doing with Mario Draghi report on the single market. We also had the annual Single Market Report, and this one with the competitiveness. They will be complementary? What do you think that this report, the one Commissioned by the Belgian presidency will bring forward?
Mathieu Michel: The report that we will receive will show us the past to better accompany the competitiveness of our industries. If I take the example of the GDPR, the GDPR is a good regulation. But its implementation is done like silos. The way enforced for example, a company the regulation of GDPR is not the same as the Data Protection Authority in Belgium. For a SME, which deploys business model in force in Belgium, it will have two different way to deploy and switch its project and that’s not helping the competitiveness of your work. That’s the reason when we speak about regulation, and speed up it’s making for the companies that a more coherent way to implement the regulation. In terms of everything, but specifically on digitalization, artificial intelligence, and the way we can deploy and help our SMEs to deploy the creativity. That’s really important to understand. We live in a global competition all around the world. The way we will put more and more regulation in the bank for companies and SMEs, it won’t help them to be competitive. We will find the correct balance between letting them deploy the innovation and building trust through a strong governance. That’s why the AI office is not there to say to the SMEs: „okay, do what you want?”. It’s there to say: „we will help you to deploy your creativity”.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Practically, you say that the attraction force for SMEs and for companies will be this balance between speed up implementation and simplifying regulation?
Mathieu Michel: If you want to implement in 27 different countries with 27 different strategies, it makes the life of SMEs more complex. That’s a point. You can’t imagine 27 Data Protection Authority in Europe. So that’s the way we need to go.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: One thing also that is important that we want to touch upon is the fact that the European Commission will present a Communication for the future of the telecom industry, which is related to competitiveness and also is related to digital, to technology, to cybersecurity, as well. What is the engagement of the Belgium presidency for the future of the telecom industry and how do you see it in terms of regulation but also speeding up greater connectivity across the European Union?
Mathieu Michel: I can tell you there is two things that are really important about cybersecurity. The first one is the implementation of this tool. That’s really something important. I think, what will build a common protection shields on Europe needs to and so there is a technical definition that must come about disable security schemes, which may be really important to protect you or all the actors in EU. If you speak about cybersecurity, we must protect everyone: hospitals, SMEs, nuclear reactors, but also defense. So we have to prove that we can. The Cyber resilience act is more connected to telecommunication because it’s the way we build our hardware and the way our world is protected against cyber security threats. So those are two important files that we will have to follow.
