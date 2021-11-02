ENGLISH
Romania can not close the gap in access to innovative medicines without a correct implementation by the authorities of the new HTA
According to national and European experts, Romania cannot catch up in terms of access to innovative medicines without a reform of the health authorities – the Ministry of Health, the National Medicines Agency, the National Health Insurance – without a significant budget dedicated to health and without a decision and a prioritisation of policy on the training of health experts and specialists who can correctly implement the new European regulations in national legislation.
National authorities, European decision makers, representatives of the pharmaceutical industry responded to the initiative launched by the CaleaEuropeana.ro and the Romanian Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (ARPIM) and held an open dialogue on the new regulations brought by the Health Technology Assessment (HTA), but also on the steps to be taken by the Romanian authorities in order for Romania to be effectively represented in the future Steering Committee of the new HTA.
Health Technology Assessment (HTA) is a complex process that measures the added value of a new medical technology in comparison with existing technologies. The aim of this assessment is to ensure that patients have access to the best treatment available on the market, while analysing the costs for the patient and the impact on the organisation of health systems in the management of treatment. HTA can be a very important instrument for Romanian patients in terms of access to new medicines, as Romania is among the EU countries that offer the fewest innovative medicines free of charge to patients.
Data from the “W.A.I.T. Study” 2020 shows that out of 152 innovative medicines approved by the European Medicines Agency between 2016 and 2019, only 39 (1 out of 4) have been included on the list of compensated and free medicines in Romania by 1 January 2021.
The EU wants to strengthen the cooperation in the field of health technology assessment (HTA). Thus, the European Commission launched a new initiative in 2018, which has reached the final stages of the adoption process after the compromise reached during the German Presidency of the EU Council. The final vote in the EU Council is expected in November, in the European Parliament in December, and publication in the Official Journal in January 2022. Romania then has three more years to work on implementing the new regulation, a time considered by experts to be quite short for Romania, which has not started working on its implementation.
There are 4 areas of action in the new HTA in which Romania must be involved:
- Joint Clinical Assessment – clinical evaluation of medicinal products.
- Joint Scientific Consultation – structured dialogue with drug manufacturers to adapt the design of clinical trials in order to have better evaluation criteria.
- Horizon scanning – prospective research to identify drugs that will enter the market in the next 2-3 years.
- Voluntary cooperation in other areas.
Romania, present and active in the Brussels negotiations on the new HTA
According to the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU, our country supported and actively contributed throughout the negotiations in the Council and during the trialogues with the European Parliament, with subsequent positions for the adoption of the proposed regulation, and finally supported the compromise proposal between the Council and the Parliament, adopted in June this year.
From the beginning of the legislative process, Romania has taken a favorable position towards the adoption of the proposal and has been flexible in the negotiations, considering it important to regulate the EU framework in the field of HTA for the benefit of patients and to ensure innovation and research in the pharmaceutical field.
The process of evaluating medical technologies in Romania, not adapted to European requirements. Main gaps and obstacles
- There is no updated HTA process in Romania.
- Romania does not provide clinical evaluations and has no data infrastructure. Romania has a system that lags behind what is happening in other countries.
- The national health technology assessment process is not based on a clinical evaluation, it is based on evaluations in three other countries, reimbursement decisions in EU Member States and a cost comparison between the drug to be evaluated and the comparator. In addition, there are no patient registers and the databases of the relevant institutions are not linked. A proper clinical evaluation cannot be done without concrete data.
In order to prepare the implementation of this European act, the Romanian authorities need to understand what the coordination process will be in Romania, who they will nominate as Romania’s representatives in the HTA Coordination Committee, and also explain what the voting mandate and instructions will be in case of a divergent opinion from Romania. The new European Regulation will provide a recommendation to the Member States, but they will still be responsible for the reimbursement process of new medicines and medical technologies.
Lack of staff with expertise in the field
Experts’ involvement has not yet started in Romania’s preparation for the new European HTA. It was pointed out that the training of experts should have already started, as training people is essential in this area. The academic side should come up with the training of people, but the politicians should understand that without capacity building, things cannot progress.
A first good step
The University of Medicine in Cluj, together with the Universities of Medicine from Bucharest and Târgu Mureș have developed a project financed with European funds through POCU, which will train trainers and form a target group of at least 140 health economists who will contribute to these evaluations which are difficult to carry out. The project will run for a period of 32 months, of which about 8 months have already passed and surely some of the members of the target group will already be trained when Romania will have to start its work in the HTA Steering Committee.
Thus, for the first time in Romania, a postgraduate programme in the field of health economics is being developed to meet the current needs for training health specialists and decision-makers, a programme that will form the basis for introducing cost-effectiveness principles into current clinical practice in health interventions by creating a system of performance indicators for activities in the health system. The implementation of the present project will lead to the improvement of the skills of specialists in the field of university education and the medical field in the use of modern techniques of economic evaluation, management and applied statistics in the field of health that are currently widely used in postgraduate programmes with specific Health-Economics in other countries of the European Union.
What needs to be done?
Romania will have to reform and build a predictable health technology assessment system or adapt its existing model to meet patients’ needs, because time is very short. Romania is at a standstill. Adapting the national health technology assessment process to the new European context is a political decision.
The authorities need to involve all the responsible actors in this process, including patient associations and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry, in order to have all points of view integrated in the implementation of the new regulation and possible legislative changes on HTA.
How the Romanian authorities are currently preparing for the implementation of the new HTA
According to representatives of the Ministry, the Commission of Experts at the level of the Ministry of Health has not yet started its work to prepare for the implementation of the new HTA. ANMDMR representatives announced that a competition for the recruitment of specialists in the field is underway and started in July. The European Steering Committee will be made up of four subgroups, and Romania will have to nominate at least one expert in each subgroup. As regards Horizon scanning, the ANMDMR announced that Romania will initially draw on the expertise of other countries, as our country has no experience with Horizon scanning and that Romania’s budget will be taken into account when developing a methodology.
The Romanian Coalition of Chronic Disease Patient Organisations and the Association of Autoimmune Disease Patients argued that Romania has all the benefits of this European action. They also pointed out that it is important that the Romanian representatives in the HTA Steering Committee have discussions with all actors in the Romanian health system, such as patients’ associations or industry representatives, as at European level patients’ associations are already involved in working groups.
What the Romanian experts in the European Parliament are doing and what they expect from the national authorities
Romanian experts in the European Parliament have called for increased access to innovative therapies and a better functioning internal market in the review of the HTA regulation. They argued that patients across Europe face disparities and delays, including those in Romania, and that it is no longer acceptable for patients in Romania to have access to medicines more than 700 days after those in Germany. The Romanian experts reflected on these discrepancies on HTA and called for speeding up the process of revising the HTA Regulation.
The Romanian experts in the European legislature also warn that the decision to reimburse medicines remains in the competence of the Member States, and that the joint evaluation of medical technologies will be done at European level because they want faster access to medicines.
Romanian experts in Brussels are waiting for Romania’s position on the new HTA, but consider a reform of the Ministry of Health and adequate health budgeting imperative.
Time is short, and the effort of Romanian experts in the European institutions must be supported by the involvement of the Romanian authorities, who must give greater importance to the health issues debated at European level if they really want a European Health Union in which Romanian patients will benefit from a functional medical system at European standards.
Romania among EU countries providing free access to the fewest innovative medicines. How will HTA improve the situation
Health Technology Assessment (HTA) is a complex process that measures the added value of new medical technology compared to existing technologies. The aim of this assessment is to ensure that patients have access to the best treatment available on the market while analyzing the costs to the patient and the impact on the organization of health systems in administering the treatment. HTA can be a very important tool for Romanian patients in terms of access to new medicines, as Romania is among the EU countries that offer the fewest innovative medicines free of charge to patients.
Medical technologies are, for example, medicines, medical equipment, and methods of diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and prevention.
The authorities involved in HTA assess both the therapeutic effect of the drug, potential side effects, the extent to which it affects the quality of life and how it is administered compared to existing therapeutic alternatives, and the costs of including a new drug in reimbursement. It is therefore a multidisciplinary process that synthesizes medical, economic, organizational, social, and ethical information related to the use of medical technology in a systematic way.
The main purpose of HTA is to provide evidence-based information to policy makers so that they can formulate safe, effective, patient-centered health policies that deliver maximum results at minimum cost. The HTA is also used by national authorities to decide which technologies should be reimbursed nationally.
The EU wants to strengthen EU cooperation on health technology assessment (HTA). Thus, the European Commission launched a new initiative in 2018, which has reached the final stages of the adoption process after the compromise reached during the German Presidency of the EU Council. The final vote in the EU Council is expected in November, in the European Parliament in December, and publication in the Official Journal in January 2022.
There are 3 main areas:
- Joint Clinical Assessment – clinical evaluation of medicines.
- Joint Scientific Consultation – structured dialogue with drug manufacturers to adapt the design of clinical trials to have the best possible evaluation criteria.
- Horizon scanning – prospective research to identify drugs that will enter the market in the next 2-3 years.
The actual implementation will take place in 3 phases:
- Winter 2024- early 2025: oncology drugs and ATMPs (advanced therapies, cellular, gene, etc.).
- Winter 2027- early 2028: orphan drugs.
- Winter 2029- early 2030: all medicines.
The most important structure will also be the Coordination Group, in which Member States must nominate representatives with competence in the field of health technology assessment.
Access to medicines in Romania vs. Europe
The objective of rapid, equitable and sustainable access to treatment must be shared by all key actors in the Romanian healthcare system and recognise the delays in access for patients in Romania. Romania’s gap can only be closed if our country will be directly and actively involved at European level in the decision making process on the new regulations for Health Technology Assessment (HTA).
Romania among EU countries providing free access to the fewest innovative medicines for patients
Data from the “W.A.I.T. Study” 2020 (published in 2021) – how long patients wait to access innovative therapies” shows that in Europe patients can wait between 4 months and 2.5 years to access the same new medicines depending on the country, with Romania coming last in this ranking.
Countries in north-western Europe have much faster access to the latest drugs than their neighbours in southern and eastern Europe, with patients in some countries waiting more than seven years or more, according to the new research. Access is fastest in Germany, with an average of 120 days between marketing authorisation and availability in the country, while Romania ranks last, with an average of 883 days.
Out of 152 innovative medicines approved by the European Medicines Agency between 2016 and 2019, only 39 (1 out of 4) have been included on the list of compensated and free medicines in Romania by 1 January 2021.
Germany introduced 133 medicines for compensation, Italy 114, Slovenia 78, Bulgaria 57 and Hungary 55. Thus, the availability rate of the latest generation of medicines for Romanian patients in the compensation system is only 26%, while 74% of medicines are available neither in the compensated nor in the private system.
The main causes of delays are the waiting time before submitting the reimbursement dossier (waiting for other countries to decide on reimbursement), the bureaucratic process, a Health Technology Assessment (HTA) system that is restrictive towards innovation, and an understaffed team that has a hard and arduous time dealing with dossiers submitted by pharmaceutical companies.
In terms of therapeutic areas, although access to oncology medicines appears to be improving, access to orphan drugs continues to vary considerably between EU Member States, with long delays and low availability in Central and Eastern Europe.
Read also: Romania has one of the worst performances in the EU when it comes to access to treatments for rare diseases
According to the CRA‘s „Report on root causes of market access delays”, there are 10 interrelated factors that explain the lack of medicines in local markets and access delays.
For Romania, the 3 main factors negatively influencing access are :
- Failure to meet deadlines for assessment and lack of predictability in updating the list of compensated medicines.
- Lack of multi-annual budget projections and insufficient budget for innovative medicines.
- Dysfunctions related to the procurement process of medicines in hospitals.
Strengthening EU cooperation on ETM after 2021
The new EU regulation establishes a working method, an implementation timetable, and decision-making structures for evaluations at the EU level. Evaluation reports will have to be taken into account in national processes, but the extent to which this is done is left to the Member States.
Implementation of the evaluation process is expected to start in winter 2024, with the evaluation of cancer drugs and advanced therapies (gene, cellular, etc). It is very important for Romania to define its position regarding the adoption of the European reports, to prepare its representatives for the working groups, and to analyze what and how much of the national legislation will be amended so that Romanian patients can benefit from innovative medicines as soon as possible.
Read also: Romania to negotiate for the first time, at European level, new regulations on patient access to treatments for rare and pediatric diseases
