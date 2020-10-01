ENGLISH
Romania proposes former FM Cristian Diaconescu for the position of Secretary General of OSCE
Romania has advanced the candidature of ambassador Cristian Diaconescu for the position of Secretary General of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a press release sent to CaleaEuropeană.ro.
The appointment of the OSCE Secretary General needs to gather consensus among the 57 states participants to the organisation and it will be formalised during the December Council of Ministers.
For this position there is also a candidacy from Germany, namely Helga Maria Schmid, the incumbent Secretary General of the European External Action Service.
The Secretary General of the organisation is appointed for a three years mandate with the possibility of extension for another three years. The role of the secretary general is both political and executive. The Secretary General acts as the representative of the Chairperson-in-Office and supports him/her in all activities aimed at fulfilling the goals of the OSCE; participates in the meetings of the OSCE Troika which includes the outgoing, current, and incoming Chairmanships; supports the process of political dialogue and negotiations among participating States; maintains close contacts with all OSCE delegations; provides early warning to the Permanent Council, in consultation with the Chairmanship, on any situation of emerging tensions or conflicts in the OSCE area and suggests possible options for timely and effective response after consulting the participating State(s) concerned; contributes to and participates in the debates on any of the agenda items of Permanent Council and Forum for Security Co-operation.
“Ambassador Cristian Diaconescu is a career diplomat, former Minister of Foreign Affairs (for two terms), former Minister of Justice, with a consistent activity in the fields covered by the OSCE and who participated, from the beginning of his diplomatic career, in the evolution of the OSCE. The promotion of this candidacy demonstrates Romania’s interest and commitment to achieving the OSCE objectives in the areas that have established the Organization as a forum for collaboration and dialogue in areas such as security, democracy and human rights, economic and environmental cooperation. This candidacy reflects also Romania’s willingness to use, for the benefit of the OSCE, the experience and knowledge acquired within the Organization over time “, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also states.
If Mr. Diaconescu will be appointed, he will become the second Romanian diplomat with an important international position after Mircea Geoană was appointed Deputy Secretary General of NATO.
Cristian Diaconescu was Romania’s Foreign Minister during 2008-2009 and in 2012, after previously holding the position of Justice Minister during 2000-2004. He was also head of the Presidential Chancellery during Traian Băsescu’s second term.
He is currently the first vice-president of the People’s Movement Party.
Regarding his diplomatic activity, Cristian Diaconescu was chief negotiator for the Treaty on the Romanian-Ukrainian state border regime, for the Basic Political Treaty between Romania and the Russian Federation, for the Hungarian Law in Hungary’s neighboring states and Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Cooperation Economic in the Black Sea.
In his diplomatic career, Diaconescu has a rich experience with the OSCE. During 1997-1998, he served as Director of the OSCE Directorate for Cooperation with Subregional Structures in the MFA. Between 1996 and 1997 he was a diplomat in the OSCE Directorate of the MFA. Between 1995 and 1996 he was diplomat to the Permanent Mission of Romania to the International Organizations in Vienna, Deputy Head of Mission for the Political-Military and Security Fields of the OSCE. Between 1993 and 1995, he was the coordinator of the OSCE’s politico-military cooperation section in the MFA. Between 1990 and 1993 he was a diplomat in the Permanent Delegation, later the Permanent Mission of Romania to the OSCE.
With 57 States drawn from Europe, Central Asia and America, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is the world’s largest regional security organization, bringing comprehensive and co-operative security to a region that stretches from Vancouver to Vladivostok.
It offers a forum for political negotiations and decision-making in the fields of early warning, conflict prevention, crisis management and post-conflict rehabilitation, and puts the political will of the participating States into practice through its unique network of field missions.
The OSCE approach to security is comprehensive and cooperative: comprehensive in dealing with a wide range of security-related issues including arms control, preventive diplomacy, confidence- and security-building measures, human rights, democratization, election monitoring and economic and environmental security; cooperative in the sense that all OSCE participating States have equal status. Decisions are taken by consensus on a politically, but not legally binding basis.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga points out that certain inaccuracies in CVM reports have affected Romania‘s entrance to the Schengen area
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) considers that Romania remains politically committed to fulfilling the recommendations made in the CVM report.
At the same time, Vasile Blaga underlined in a critical note the fact that for 14 years, he witnessed the effects of CVM in Romania, which brought to our country both advantages and disadvantages: “On the other hand, as a direct witness of the application CVM in Romania in the last 14 years, I can say that it has brought many good things to my country, but also sometimes inaccuracies in reporting that have been politically speculated especially by nationalist and sovereignist politicians, but also by partners in the European Union who, even if informally, they relied on reports prepared by the European Commission to block our entry into the Schengen area ”.
In this regard, the Romanian MEP asked Vera Jourova if CVM will continue to operate in parallel with the mechanism on the rule of law: “For me, it is obvious that the two overlap both in terms of evaluations and evaluation methodology. In the end, it is democratic that absolutely all Member States should be subject to the same standards “, he concluded in his speech in the European Parliament.
ENGLISH
AmCham: Romania’s capital market upgrade to emerging market status sends a positive signal to investors
AmCham Romania joins private partners and the authorities in welcoming Romania’s upgrade to secondary market status by FTSE Russell, the world leader in stock market indexes classification. This marks the achievement of a shared strategic goal pursued with dedication by the private stakeholders and regulatory authorities alike.
“AmCham Romania primarily focuses on supporting initiatives that contribute to increasing the investment flows in Romania, such as the upgrade of the capital market. The promotion by FTSE Russell sends a positive signal towards the investors’ community, but is also an encouragement for all parties involved so far in making this goal a reality to continue their collaboration, which remains as necessary after this long-awaited moment. The upgrade to emerging market opens Romania’s access to significantly higher investment flows and allows us to play in a higher league. This comes in a context of global economic turmoil, which can only send a positive signal to current and potential investors and is expected to have a multiplier effect on the economy” said Ionuț Simion, AmCham Romania President.
Romania’s qualification for secondary emerging market status, after a three-year monitoring period, announced in September 2019 and applicable from September 2020, confirms the removal of barriers and improvements in the quality of trading infrastructure and of the regulatory framework.
“I would like to reiterate that the success we welcome today proves that through partnership and cooperation we can achieve positive results for the economy at large. At the same time, it holds all of us responsible to remain committed towards the immediate objectives for the Romanian capital market, such as upgrade to emerging market status by MSCI. Midterm, in AmCham’s vision, the development of the capital market should focus on meeting the next level of performance needed to qualify as primary emerging market, and eventually, the upgrade to developed market status. In this regard, we will strongly support the need for state-owned enterprises to be listed, which in addition to the benefits of attracting capital inflows, will create the framework for consolidating their corporate governance. The development of the capital market will also need measures to incentivize the listing of private companies, as a means to diversify their financing sources, which requires both vision and a favorable, stable legislative and fiscal framework, for which we rely on the involvement of the responsible authorities”, pointed Cristian Agalopol, Chair of the AmCham Romania Capital Markets and Financial Services Committee.
FTSE Russel performs an annual review of the countries’ classification in the four categories – developed markets, advanced emerging, secondary emerging and frontier, by analyzing 21 criteria that are related to the regulative framework, custody and settlement, dealing landscape, derivatives.
The American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) is for over 25 years a leading representative of the business community in Romania, and is acknowledged as a promoter of the private-public dialogue on matters related to the business climate, public policies that impact Romania’s economy and competitiveness or the economic ties between Romania and the U.S.
Currently, AmCham Romania’s over 450 members – U.S., international and Romanian companies allow AmCham to engage in promoting the business priorities for many industries, through dedicated working groups, such as: Capital Markets & Financial Services, Corporate Governance, Competition and State-Aid, Education, Energy, Environment, Health, Digital Economy, Labor, Structural Funds, Public Procurement and PPP, Real Estate, Taxation and Tourism.
AmCham Romania’s connection with the international business is granted by its accreditation by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and its affiliation to AmChams in Europe. In Romania, AmCham enjoys a great institutional collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest and is a member and contributor to Coaliţia pentru Dezvoltarea României, the informal consultation platform supported by business associations that share the same objectives.
ENGLISH
Presidents of Romania, Lithuania and Poland: We state our will to support the people of Belarus in building a democratic path
The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, and the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, state their will, in a joint statement, to support the people of Belarus in building a democratic path and appeal to the international community to join the EU and its member states in the demarche of preparing a positive agenda for Belarus, together with a package of support for the political, economic and social transition of the country.
“We, the Presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania, as member states of the European Union: supporting firmly liberty and the promotion of democratic principles, emphasizing that free, fair and transparent elections are a fundamental democratic right of any nation, admitting as legitimate the results of the elections only if they are organized in agreement with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and are monitored internationally, explicitly admitting that no one but the people of Belarus has the right to decide the destiny of their country, reassuring on our respect for such a decision made on legitimate bases, understanding that a prosperous Belarus, built on social trust and a common vision, is essential for a more stable and safer Europe, we declare our will to support the people of Belarus in building a democratic path, through a state leadership which is democratically elected, a free civil society, free market and the rule of law,” shows the statement of the three heads of states.
We, Presidents of Lithuania, Poland, Romania, declare the will to stand together with the People of Belarus in building a democratic path, via democratically elected state leadership, a free civil society, market economy, the rule of law. Joint statement: https://t.co/Zud5gNZ9C9.
— Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) September 21, 2020
The joint statement titled “Proposal for a democratic Belarus” is available here.
The three heads of state show that they offer expertise and know-how for the path of political and economic reforms, to build independent institutions and to ensure an environment where respect for human rights and freedom of expression are an unshakeable fundamental norm of society.
They believe that, in the demarche to support the people of Belarus, it’s useful for the European Union – as a major global economic power – propose a package of assistance for the economic transformation of a democratic Belarus which should include, inter alia: the facilitation of commerce with the European Union and assistance for accession negotiations with the World Trade Organization; a liberalized visa regime, when the necessary conditions are met; assistance to diversify the energy sector and for the energy security of Belarus; access to financial resources to restructure and relaunch the liberal economy of Belarus; increased presence and activity of the international financial institutions to reform the economy of Belarus and to increase investment.
“We address an appeal to the international community to join the European Union and its member states in the demarche of preparing a positive agenda for Belarus, together with a package of support for the political, economic and social transition of the country”, the three presidents concluded.
Eurodeputatul Corina Crețu, mesaj pentru începutul de an universitar: Studenții români și cadrele didactice, contribuitori la dezvoltarea societății de mâine
Romania proposes former FM Cristian Diaconescu for the position of Secretary General of OSCE
Dragoș Pîslaru: Românii se vor bucura de drepturile sociale câștigate în alt stat membru al UE după livrarea normelor europene privind coordonarea sistemelor de securitate socială
Amendamentele eurodeputatului Dan Motreanu pentru raportul ”Legea Europeană a serviciilor digitale”, votate de Comisia pentru piața internă din PE
Emmanuel Macron cere, din nou, Europei să își ia destinul în propriile mâini: Nu putem accepta să trăim într-o lume bipolară constituită din SUA și China
Ziua Internațională a Cafelei: UE a importat 3 milioane de tone de cafea din străinătate în 2019. Germania și Italia, principali importatori
Eurostat: România, în rândul țărilor UE cu cea mai scăzută rată a șomajului în luna august
Comisia Europeană a lansat procedura de infringement împotriva Regatului Unit ca urmare a încălcării obligațiilor care rezultă din Acordul de retragere
Eurodeputatul Cristian Bușoi: Scopul misiunii anti-cancer în Europa este de a crește rata de supraviețuire la 75% până în 2030
Curtea de Conturi Europeană recomandă Bruxelles-ului optimizarea normelor și practicilor în materie de ajutoare de stat acordate băncilor pentru adecvarea la realitățile pieței
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Daily Mail: “29 de milioane de români şi bulgari s-ar putea muta în Regatul Unit”
Tagesspiegel: Bugetul României pentru anul 2013 pare din domeniul imposibilului
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
EXCLUSIV. Surse din Comisia Europeană: Bruxelles-ul va relua plățile pentru POSDRU la începutul lui 2013
Alegeri prezidențiale SUA: Ambasadorul Adrian Zuckerman explică procedura de vot prin corespondență pentru cetățenii americani din România
Uniunea Vamală: Comisia Europeană, nou plan de acțiune care să creeze condiții mai bune de funcționare, inovare și eficiență pentru vămile din UE
Eurodeputatul Marian-Jean Marinescu susține reducerea emisiilor de carbon în toate domeniile, dar cu condiția protejării locurilor de muncă în zonele afectate
Charles Michel, apel la liderii lumii la 75 de ani de la crearea ONU: Curajul nostru de astăzi va crea oportunități pentru ca generațiile de mâine să-și deschide aripile
Ludovic Orban, la începerea lucrărilor la conducta submarină Midia – MGD: Susținem investițiile în gaze naturale care pot genera dezvoltare economică și creșterea calității vieții
Dragoș Pîslaru: România trebuie să găzduiască viitoarea agenție a UE pentru cercetări biomedicale. Nu mai putem rata o nouă ocazie
Dacian Cioloș: Legătura dintre bani și valori și consolidarea resurselor proprii sunt două aspecte esențiale în reconstrucția proiectului european
Seceta pedologică din România, menționată de Ursula von der Leyen în pledoaria pentru salvarea ”planetei noastre fragile”: Am văzut tot ce se întâmplă în jurul nostru: de la incendiile din Oregon până la culturile din România distruse de cea mai puternică secetă de zeci de ani
Comisia Europeană va numi în premieră un coordonator anti-rasism care să lucreze direct cu societatea civilă și instituțiile
Ursula von der Leyen anunță investiții de până la 20% din valoarea fondului de redresare Next Generation EU pentru a pava „calea europeană spre era digitală”
Trending
-
ROMÂNIA3 days ago
La o zi după realegerea sa ca primar al Clujului, Emil Boc a plantat copaci la lansarea proiectului european ”Pădurea Clujenilor”
-
INTERNAȚIONAL6 hours ago
Este oficial: Cristian Diaconescu, propus de România pentru poziția de secretar general al Organizației pentru Securitate și Cooperare în Europa
-
POLITICĂ4 days ago
Alegeri locale 2020 | Dominic Fritz (USR PLUS), originar din Germania, a fost ales primar al orașului Timișoara: “Am scris împreună istorie”
-
POLITICĂ4 days ago
Alegeri locale 2020 | Emil Boc, reales primar al Clujului pentru a cincea oară consecutiv, promite să mențină orașul “în liga campionilor în materie de inovare”
-
ROMÂNIA1 week ago
Președintele Klaus Iohannis va primi Premiul Împăratului Otto, în Germania, pentru contribuția sa remarcabilă la procesul de unificare europeană