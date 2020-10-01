Romania proposes former FM Cristian Diaconescu for the position of Secretary General of OSCE

Romania has advanced the candidature of ambassador Cristian Diaconescu for the position of Secretary General of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a press release sent to CaleaEuropeană.ro.

The appointment of the OSCE Secretary General needs to gather consensus among the 57 states participants to the organisation and it will be formalised during the December Council of Ministers.

For this position there is also a candidacy from Germany, namely Helga Maria Schmid, the incumbent Secretary General of the European External Action Service.

The Secretary General of the organisation is appointed for a three years mandate with the possibility of extension for another three years. The role of the secretary general is both political and executive. The Secretary General acts as the representative of the Chairperson-in-Office and supports him/her in all activities aimed at fulfilling the goals of the OSCE; participates in the meetings of the OSCE Troika which includes the outgoing, current, and incoming Chairmanships; supports the process of political dialogue and negotiations among participating States; maintains close contacts with all OSCE delegations; provides early warning to the Permanent Council, in consultation with the Chairmanship, on any situation of emerging tensions or conflicts in the OSCE area and suggests possible options for timely and effective response after consulting the participating State(s) concerned; contributes to and participates in the debates on any of the agenda items of Permanent Council and Forum for Security Co-operation.

“Ambassador Cristian Diaconescu is a career diplomat, former Minister of Foreign Affairs (for two terms), former Minister of Justice, with a consistent activity in the fields covered by the OSCE and who participated, from the beginning of his diplomatic career, in the evolution of the OSCE. The promotion of this candidacy demonstrates Romania’s interest and commitment to achieving the OSCE objectives in the areas that have established the Organization as a forum for collaboration and dialogue in areas such as security, democracy and human rights, economic and environmental cooperation. This candidacy reflects also Romania’s willingness to use, for the benefit of the OSCE, the experience and knowledge acquired within the Organization over time “, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also states.

If Mr. Diaconescu will be appointed, he will become the second Romanian diplomat with an important international position after Mircea Geoană was appointed Deputy Secretary General of NATO.

Cristian Diaconescu was Romania’s Foreign Minister during 2008-2009 and in 2012, after previously holding the position of Justice Minister during 2000-2004. He was also head of the Presidential Chancellery during Traian Băsescu’s second term.

He is currently the first vice-president of the People’s Movement Party.

Regarding his diplomatic activity, Cristian Diaconescu was chief negotiator for the Treaty on the Romanian-Ukrainian state border regime, for the Basic Political Treaty between Romania and the Russian Federation, for the Hungarian Law in Hungary’s neighboring states and Deputy Secretary General of the Organization for Cooperation Economic in the Black Sea.

In his diplomatic career, Diaconescu has a rich experience with the OSCE. During 1997-1998, he served as Director of the OSCE Directorate for Cooperation with Subregional Structures in the MFA. Between 1996 and 1997 he was a diplomat in the OSCE Directorate of the MFA. Between 1995 and 1996 he was diplomat to the Permanent Mission of Romania to the International Organizations in Vienna, Deputy Head of Mission for the Political-Military and Security Fields of the OSCE. Between 1993 and 1995, he was the coordinator of the OSCE’s politico-military cooperation section in the MFA. Between 1990 and 1993 he was a diplomat in the Permanent Delegation, later the Permanent Mission of Romania to the OSCE.

With 57 States drawn from Europe, Central Asia and America, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is the world’s largest regional security organization, bringing comprehensive and co-operative security to a region that stretches from Vancouver to Vladivostok.

It offers a forum for political negotiations and decision-making in the fields of early warning, conflict prevention, crisis management and post-conflict rehabilitation, and puts the political will of the participating States into practice through its unique network of field missions.

The OSCE approach to security is comprehensive and cooperative: comprehensive in dealing with a wide range of security-related issues including arms control, preventive diplomacy, confidence- and security-building measures, human rights, democratization, election monitoring and economic and environmental security; cooperative in the sense that all OSCE participating States have equal status. Decisions are taken by consensus on a politically, but not legally binding basis.