România și UE condamnă atacul asupra aeroportului din Riad. Escaladarea tensiunilor din regiune, pe agenda CAE de luni

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Diana Zaim
Autor: Diana Zaim
de citit in1 min.
© Oana Țoiu/ X

România condamnă ferm și fără echivoc cel mai recent atac deliberat și nediscriminatoriu al rebelilor houthi asupra aeroportului internațional din Riad, potrivit unui mesaj oficial al ministrului Afacerilor Externe, Oana Țoiu. 

Deplângem pierderea de vieți omenești nevinovate și transmitem cele mai sincere condoleanțe și profunda noastră compasiune familiilor persoanelor decedate, dorindu-le celor răniți o recuperare grabnică. Atacul comis de rebelii houthi încalcă dreptul internațional și reprezintă o nouă escaladare periculoasă a tensiunilor din regiune. România își exprimă solidaritatea cu Regatul Arabiei Saudite și cu poporul saudit în aceste momente dificile”, a mai transmis șefa diplomației române. 

În acest context, miniștrii de externe vor discuta luni, 12 octombrie, la Bruxelles, despre escaladarea tensiunilor din regiune, potrivit anunțului făcut de Kaja Kallas. 

Uniunea Europeană își exprimă, la rândul său, solidaritatea cu Regatul Arabiei Saudite.

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Diana Zaim
Diana Zaimhttp://www.caleaeuropeana.ro
Diana Zaim este fotojurnalist și coordonator al rubricii de sănătate, preocupată de politici de sănătate și acces la servicii medicale în România și la nivel european. Este câștigătoare a Premiului Publicului la European Youth Event 2020, cel mai mare eveniment pentru tineri organizat de Parlamentul European. Absolventă a secției germană-portugheză în cadrul Universității din București, Diana a urmat programul de master „Relații Internaționale și Integrare Europeană” în cadrul SNSPA. În activitatea sa jurnalistică, acoperă, inclusiv din teren, activitatea principalelor instituții ale Uniunii Europene.

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