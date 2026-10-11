România și UE condamnă atacul asupra aeroportului din Riad. Escaladarea tensiunilor din regiune, pe agenda CAE de luni

România condamnă ferm și fără echivoc cel mai recent atac deliberat și nediscriminatoriu al rebelilor houthi asupra aeroportului internațional din Riad, potrivit unui mesaj oficial al ministrului Afacerilor Externe, Oana Țoiu.
„Deplângem pierderea de vieți omenești nevinovate și transmitem cele mai sincere condoleanțe și profunda noastră compasiune familiilor persoanelor decedate, dorindu-le celor răniți o recuperare grabnică. Atacul comis de rebelii houthi încalcă dreptul internațional și reprezintă o nouă escaladare periculoasă a tensiunilor din regiune. România își exprimă solidaritatea cu Regatul Arabiei Saudite și cu poporul saudit în aceste momente dificile”, a mai transmis șefa diplomației române.
Romania strongly and unequivocally condemns the latest Houthi deliberate and indiscriminate targeting of Riyadh’s international airport.
We deplore the loss of innocent lives and extend the most sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a swift recovery.
The attack by the Houthis violates international law and marks a renewed and dangerous escalation in the region. Romania stands with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people in these difficult times.
@FaisalbinFarhan @KSAmofaEN
— Toiu Oana (@oana_toiu) October 11, 2026
În acest context, miniștrii de externe vor discuta luni, 12 octombrie, la Bruxelles, despre escaladarea tensiunilor din regiune, potrivit anunțului făcut de Kaja Kallas.
Uniunea Europeană își exprimă, la rândul său, solidaritatea cu Regatul Arabiei Saudite.
The Houthi attack on Riyadh’s international airport is an appalling act of terror. There can be no justification for indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.
The EU stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of those killed, and we wish the injured a swift recovery. I remain in close contact with @FaisalbinFarhan.
EU Foreign Ministers will discuss the escalating tensions in the region on Monday. Enhanced coordination between the EU’s Red Sea naval operation Aspides and the Saudi-led Multinational Maritime Defence Coalition is vital.
— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 11, 2026