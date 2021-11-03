Romanians can wait more than two years for the latest medicines. Delayed access means less chances of survival

According to national and European experts, Romania cannot catch up in terms of access to innovative medicines without a reform of the health authorities – the Ministry of Health, the National Medicines Agency, the National Health Insurance – without a significant budget dedicated to health and without a decision and a prioritisation of policy on the training of health experts and specialists who can correctly implement the new European regulations in national legislation.

National authorities, European decision makers, representatives of the pharmaceutical industry responded to the initiative launched by the CaleaEuropeana.ro and the Romanian Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (ARPIM) and held an open dialogue on the new regulations brought by the Health Technology Assessment (HTA), but also on the steps to be taken by the Romanian authorities in order for Romania to be effectively represented in the future Steering Committee of the new HTA.

Health Technology Assessment (HTA) is a complex process that measures the added value of a new medical technology in comparison with existing technologies. The aim of this assessment is to ensure that patients have access to the best treatment available on the market, while analysing the costs for the patient and the impact on the organisation of health systems in the management of treatment. HTA can be a very important instrument for Romanian patients in terms of access to new medicines, as Romania is among the EU countries that offer the fewest innovative medicines free of charge to patients.

Data from the “W.A.I.T. Study” 2020 shows that out of 152 innovative medicines approved by the European Medicines Agency between 2016 and 2019, only 39 (1 out of 4) have been included on the list of compensated and free medicines in Romania by 1 January 2021.

The EU wants to strengthen the cooperation in the field of health technology assessment (HTA). Thus, the European Commission launched a new initiative in 2018, which has reached the final stages of the adoption process after the compromise reached during the German Presidency of the EU Council. The final vote in the EU Council is expected in November, in the European Parliament in December, and publication in the Official Journal in January 2022. Romania then has three more years to work on implementing the new regulation, a time considered by experts to be quite short for Romania, which has not started working on its implementation.

There are 4 areas of action in the new HTA in which Romania must be involved:

Joint Clinical Assessment – clinical evaluation of medicinal products. Joint Scientific Consultation – structured dialogue with drug manufacturers to adapt the design of clinical trials in order to have better evaluation criteria. Horizon scanning – prospective research to identify drugs that will enter the market in the next 2-3 years. Voluntary cooperation in other areas.

Romania, present and active in the Brussels negotiations on the new HTA

According to the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU, our country supported and actively contributed throughout the negotiations in the Council and during the trialogues with the European Parliament, with subsequent positions for the adoption of the proposed regulation, and finally supported the compromise proposal between the Council and the Parliament, adopted in June this year.

From the beginning of the legislative process, Romania has taken a favorable position towards the adoption of the proposal and has been flexible in the negotiations, considering it important to regulate the EU framework in the field of HTA for the benefit of patients and to ensure innovation and research in the pharmaceutical field.

The process of evaluating medical technologies in Romania, not adapted to European requirements. Main gaps and obstacles

There is no updated HTA process in Romania. Romania does not provide clinical evaluations and has no data infrastructure. Romania has a system that lags behind what is happening in other countries. The national health technology assessment process is not based on a clinical evaluation, it is based on evaluations in three other countries, reimbursement decisions in EU Member States and a cost comparison between the drug to be evaluated and the comparator. In addition, there are no patient registers and the databases of the relevant institutions are not linked. A proper clinical evaluation cannot be done without concrete data.

In order to prepare the implementation of this European act, the Romanian authorities need to understand what the coordination process will be in Romania, who they will nominate as Romania’s representatives in the HTA Coordination Committee, and also explain what the voting mandate and instructions will be in case of a divergent opinion from Romania. The new European Regulation will provide a recommendation to the Member States, but they will still be responsible for the reimbursement process of new medicines and medical technologies.

Lack of staff with expertise in the field

Experts’ involvement has not yet started in Romania’s preparation for the new European HTA. It was pointed out that the training of experts should have already started, as training people is essential in this area. The academic side should come up with the training of people, but the politicians should understand that without capacity building, things cannot progress.

A first good step

The University of Medicine in Cluj, together with the Universities of Medicine from Bucharest and Târgu Mureș have developed a project financed with European funds through POCU, which will train trainers and form a target group of at least 140 health economists who will contribute to these evaluations which are difficult to carry out. The project will run for a period of 32 months, of which about 8 months have already passed and surely some of the members of the target group will already be trained when Romania will have to start its work in the HTA Steering Committee.

Thus, for the first time in Romania, a postgraduate programme in the field of health economics is being developed to meet the current needs for training health specialists and decision-makers, a programme that will form the basis for introducing cost-effectiveness principles into current clinical practice in health interventions by creating a system of performance indicators for activities in the health system. The implementation of the present project will lead to the improvement of the skills of specialists in the field of university education and the medical field in the use of modern techniques of economic evaluation, management and applied statistics in the field of health that are currently widely used in postgraduate programmes with specific Health-Economics in other countries of the European Union.

What needs to be done?

Romania will have to reform and build a predictable health technology assessment system or adapt its existing model to meet patients’ needs, because time is very short. Romania is at a standstill. Adapting the national health technology assessment process to the new European context is a political decision.

The authorities need to involve all the responsible actors in this process, including patient associations and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry, in order to have all points of view integrated in the implementation of the new regulation and possible legislative changes on HTA.

How the Romanian authorities are currently preparing for the implementation of the new HTA

According to representatives of the Ministry, the Commission of Experts at the level of the Ministry of Health has not yet started its work to prepare for the implementation of the new HTA. ANMDMR representatives announced that a competition for the recruitment of specialists in the field is underway and started in July. The European Steering Committee will be made up of four subgroups, and Romania will have to nominate at least one expert in each subgroup. As regards Horizon scanning, the ANMDMR announced that Romania will initially draw on the expertise of other countries, as our country has no experience with Horizon scanning and that Romania’s budget will be taken into account when developing a methodology.

The Romanian Coalition of Chronic Disease Patient Organisations and the Association of Autoimmune Disease Patients argued that Romania has all the benefits of this European action. They also pointed out that it is important that the Romanian representatives in the HTA Steering Committee have discussions with all actors in the Romanian health system, such as patients’ associations or industry representatives, as at European level patients’ associations are already involved in working groups.

What the Romanian experts in the European Parliament are doing and what they expect from the national authorities

Romanian experts in the European Parliament have called for increased access to innovative therapies and a better functioning internal market in the review of the HTA regulation. They argued that patients across Europe face disparities and delays, including those in Romania, and that it is no longer acceptable for patients in Romania to have access to medicines more than 700 days after those in Germany. The Romanian experts reflected on these discrepancies on HTA and called for speeding up the process of revising the HTA Regulation.

The Romanian experts in the European legislature also warn that the decision to reimburse medicines remains in the competence of the Member States, and that the joint evaluation of medical technologies will be done at European level because they want faster access to medicines.

Romanian experts in Brussels are waiting for Romania’s position on the new HTA, but consider a reform of the Ministry of Health and adequate health budgeting imperative.

Time is short, and the effort of Romanian experts in the European institutions must be supported by the involvement of the Romanian authorities, who must give greater importance to the health issues debated at European level if they really want a European Health Union in which Romanian patients will benefit from a functional medical system at European standards.