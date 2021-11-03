ENGLISH
Romanians can wait more than two years for the latest medicines. Delayed access means less chances of survival
Romanian patients’ access to innovative medicines is still far too limited and difficult compared to other EU Member States. In Europe, patients can wait between four months and two and a half years for access to the same new medicines depending on the country, with Romania being at the bottom of this ranking. www.CaleaEuropeana.ro brings you the latest developments at European level on patient access to innovative medicines, but especially the situation of Romanian patients, who, according to statistics, are among the EU citizens who have access to the fewest new treatments and who wait the longest for their approval on the market.
Expert reports have shown that Romania urgently needs to prioritise access for Romanian patients to innovative medicines on the European market, so that they do not have to wait more than 700 days longer than a German patient for a new treatment.
According to the EFPIA PATIENT W.A.I.T. 2020 indicator (published in 2021), North-Western European countries have access to the latest generation of medicines much faster than their neighbours in Southern and Eastern Europe, with patients in some countries waiting more than seven times longer, according to new research. Access is fastest in Germany, with an average of 120 days between marketing authorisation and availability in the country, while Romania ranks last, with an average of 883 days.
By 1 January 2021, 13 treatments for rare diseases will be available in Romania, out of a total of 47 adopted by the European Medicines Agency between 2016 and 2019. Thus, our country has access to only 29% of all orphan drugs, below the European average of 41%.
- Out of 152 innovative medicines approved by the European Medicines Agency between 2016 and 2019, only 39 (1 out of 4) have been included on the list of compensated and free medicines in Romania by 1 January 2021.
- For the 39 medicines that Romanian patients can access for free, they wait on average 883 days, days), up from the previous report, while other Europeans have access immediately or within a few months (Germany 120 days, Italy 418, Bulgaria 692).
The effects of poor access to innovative treatments
The report “Healthcare outcomes and expenditure in Central and Eastern Europe – a review”, published by EFPIA, shows that delayed access leads to lower life expectancy. If we look at the example of Romania, we see that life expectancy is 75 years compared to the average of the five most developed European countries, which is 82 years. To catch up with the current pace of access to care and innovation, it will take Romania 27 years to reach the same average life expectancy as the 5 most developed European countries.
It will also take Romania between 40 and 50 years at the current rate to reduce preventable mortality and mortality from cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases to the level of the indicators of the five most developed European countries.
Delayed access to state-of-the-art drugs means days of life lost: a lower survival rate for Romanian prostate and breast cancer patients compared to the average of the 5 most developed European countries and 40,000 years of life lost due to disability in Romania in 2016.
The main reasons for the delays are
- Waiting time to submit the reimbursement file (waiting for other countries to decide on reimbursement). The bureaucratic process of publication of the List of reimbursed medicines and therapeutic protocols: only price approval and obtaining the HTA opinion together take on average 10-12 months.
- A Health Technology Assessment (HTA) system that does not provide mechanisms for assessing the degree of innovation
- An undersized team that is struggling to cope with the dossiers submitted by pharmaceutical companies.
- Lack of budgetary forecasts to ensure the necessary funding for regular and predictable updates of the Reimbursement List.
- Lack of a patient pathway with clear timelines and late diagnosis (especially for oncology and rare diseases).
Also, according to the CRA report, “Report on root causes of market access delays“, there are 10 interrelated factors that explain the lack of medicines in local markets and access delays.
For Romania, the 3 main factors negatively influencing access are
- Failure to meet deadlines for assessment and lack of predictability in updating the list of compensated medicines.
- Lack of multi-annual budget projections and insufficient budget for innovative medicines.
- Dysfunctions related to the procurement process of medicines in hospitals.
All these inequalities among patients in the European Union are intended to be tackled by new strategies and programmes at European level. To this end, the European Commission has launched the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe, which is an ambitious project aimed at strengthening the patient focus of the European pharmaceutical system and making it resilient to future health crises. It was adopted last November as a pillar of the European Health Union.
On 28 September 2021, the European Commission published a new public consultation on the review of EU pharmaceutical legislation. The consultation will run until 21 December and will gather views from both the general public and stakeholders.
Efforts are being made at European level to identify the fastest possible access solutions for patients, but a continuous dialogue at national level between authorities and industry is needed to reap the benefits of these European projects.
COVID-19 has also brought new paradigms in terms of approval, regulation and access to medicines. This experience represents new opportunities for the further implementation of health policies that respond to the needs of society and patients.
Ensuring patient access to state-of-the-art treatments should be a common goal and responsibility. Regulators, health system partners, patients, governments and industry need to work together to find new ways to fund these innovative treatments and to ensure patient access and sustainability of health systems at national level.
ENGLISH
Romania can not close the gap in access to innovative medicines without a correct implementation by the authorities of the new HTA
According to national and European experts, Romania cannot catch up in terms of access to innovative medicines without a reform of the health authorities – the Ministry of Health, the National Medicines Agency, the National Health Insurance – without a significant budget dedicated to health and without a decision and a prioritisation of policy on the training of health experts and specialists who can correctly implement the new European regulations in national legislation.
National authorities, European decision makers, representatives of the pharmaceutical industry responded to the initiative launched by the CaleaEuropeana.ro and the Romanian Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (ARPIM) and held an open dialogue on the new regulations brought by the Health Technology Assessment (HTA), but also on the steps to be taken by the Romanian authorities in order for Romania to be effectively represented in the future Steering Committee of the new HTA.
Health Technology Assessment (HTA) is a complex process that measures the added value of a new medical technology in comparison with existing technologies. The aim of this assessment is to ensure that patients have access to the best treatment available on the market, while analysing the costs for the patient and the impact on the organisation of health systems in the management of treatment. HTA can be a very important instrument for Romanian patients in terms of access to new medicines, as Romania is among the EU countries that offer the fewest innovative medicines free of charge to patients.
Data from the “W.A.I.T. Study” 2020 shows that out of 152 innovative medicines approved by the European Medicines Agency between 2016 and 2019, only 39 (1 out of 4) have been included on the list of compensated and free medicines in Romania by 1 January 2021.
The EU wants to strengthen the cooperation in the field of health technology assessment (HTA). Thus, the European Commission launched a new initiative in 2018, which has reached the final stages of the adoption process after the compromise reached during the German Presidency of the EU Council. The final vote in the EU Council is expected in November, in the European Parliament in December, and publication in the Official Journal in January 2022. Romania then has three more years to work on implementing the new regulation, a time considered by experts to be quite short for Romania, which has not started working on its implementation.
There are 4 areas of action in the new HTA in which Romania must be involved:
- Joint Clinical Assessment – clinical evaluation of medicinal products.
- Joint Scientific Consultation – structured dialogue with drug manufacturers to adapt the design of clinical trials in order to have better evaluation criteria.
- Horizon scanning – prospective research to identify drugs that will enter the market in the next 2-3 years.
- Voluntary cooperation in other areas.
Romania, present and active in the Brussels negotiations on the new HTA
According to the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU, our country supported and actively contributed throughout the negotiations in the Council and during the trialogues with the European Parliament, with subsequent positions for the adoption of the proposed regulation, and finally supported the compromise proposal between the Council and the Parliament, adopted in June this year.
From the beginning of the legislative process, Romania has taken a favorable position towards the adoption of the proposal and has been flexible in the negotiations, considering it important to regulate the EU framework in the field of HTA for the benefit of patients and to ensure innovation and research in the pharmaceutical field.
The process of evaluating medical technologies in Romania, not adapted to European requirements. Main gaps and obstacles
- There is no updated HTA process in Romania.
- Romania does not provide clinical evaluations and has no data infrastructure. Romania has a system that lags behind what is happening in other countries.
- The national health technology assessment process is not based on a clinical evaluation, it is based on evaluations in three other countries, reimbursement decisions in EU Member States and a cost comparison between the drug to be evaluated and the comparator. In addition, there are no patient registers and the databases of the relevant institutions are not linked. A proper clinical evaluation cannot be done without concrete data.
In order to prepare the implementation of this European act, the Romanian authorities need to understand what the coordination process will be in Romania, who they will nominate as Romania’s representatives in the HTA Coordination Committee, and also explain what the voting mandate and instructions will be in case of a divergent opinion from Romania. The new European Regulation will provide a recommendation to the Member States, but they will still be responsible for the reimbursement process of new medicines and medical technologies.
Lack of staff with expertise in the field
Experts’ involvement has not yet started in Romania’s preparation for the new European HTA. It was pointed out that the training of experts should have already started, as training people is essential in this area. The academic side should come up with the training of people, but the politicians should understand that without capacity building, things cannot progress.
A first good step
The University of Medicine in Cluj, together with the Universities of Medicine from Bucharest and Târgu Mureș have developed a project financed with European funds through POCU, which will train trainers and form a target group of at least 140 health economists who will contribute to these evaluations which are difficult to carry out. The project will run for a period of 32 months, of which about 8 months have already passed and surely some of the members of the target group will already be trained when Romania will have to start its work in the HTA Steering Committee.
Thus, for the first time in Romania, a postgraduate programme in the field of health economics is being developed to meet the current needs for training health specialists and decision-makers, a programme that will form the basis for introducing cost-effectiveness principles into current clinical practice in health interventions by creating a system of performance indicators for activities in the health system. The implementation of the present project will lead to the improvement of the skills of specialists in the field of university education and the medical field in the use of modern techniques of economic evaluation, management and applied statistics in the field of health that are currently widely used in postgraduate programmes with specific Health-Economics in other countries of the European Union.
What needs to be done?
Romania will have to reform and build a predictable health technology assessment system or adapt its existing model to meet patients’ needs, because time is very short. Romania is at a standstill. Adapting the national health technology assessment process to the new European context is a political decision.
The authorities need to involve all the responsible actors in this process, including patient associations and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry, in order to have all points of view integrated in the implementation of the new regulation and possible legislative changes on HTA.
How the Romanian authorities are currently preparing for the implementation of the new HTA
According to representatives of the Ministry, the Commission of Experts at the level of the Ministry of Health has not yet started its work to prepare for the implementation of the new HTA. ANMDMR representatives announced that a competition for the recruitment of specialists in the field is underway and started in July. The European Steering Committee will be made up of four subgroups, and Romania will have to nominate at least one expert in each subgroup. As regards Horizon scanning, the ANMDMR announced that Romania will initially draw on the expertise of other countries, as our country has no experience with Horizon scanning and that Romania’s budget will be taken into account when developing a methodology.
The Romanian Coalition of Chronic Disease Patient Organisations and the Association of Autoimmune Disease Patients argued that Romania has all the benefits of this European action. They also pointed out that it is important that the Romanian representatives in the HTA Steering Committee have discussions with all actors in the Romanian health system, such as patients’ associations or industry representatives, as at European level patients’ associations are already involved in working groups.
What the Romanian experts in the European Parliament are doing and what they expect from the national authorities
Romanian experts in the European Parliament have called for increased access to innovative therapies and a better functioning internal market in the review of the HTA regulation. They argued that patients across Europe face disparities and delays, including those in Romania, and that it is no longer acceptable for patients in Romania to have access to medicines more than 700 days after those in Germany. The Romanian experts reflected on these discrepancies on HTA and called for speeding up the process of revising the HTA Regulation.
The Romanian experts in the European legislature also warn that the decision to reimburse medicines remains in the competence of the Member States, and that the joint evaluation of medical technologies will be done at European level because they want faster access to medicines.
Romanian experts in Brussels are waiting for Romania’s position on the new HTA, but consider a reform of the Ministry of Health and adequate health budgeting imperative.
Time is short, and the effort of Romanian experts in the European institutions must be supported by the involvement of the Romanian authorities, who must give greater importance to the health issues debated at European level if they really want a European Health Union in which Romanian patients will benefit from a functional medical system at European standards.
ENGLISH
EPP MEP Vasile Blaga: With or without the green certificate law, Romanians have understood that vaccination is the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic
With or without the green certificate law, Romanians have understood that vaccination is the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, said MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) to CaleaEuropeană.ro on Sunday.
„The figures of the last few days clearly show that Romanian citizens have understood the authorities’ firm message: with an average of almost 100,000 vaccinations per day with the first dose, Romania can hope to have 70% of the adult population immunised by the end of this year”, said Vasile Blaga.
He believes that the secret of this immunisation target lies in the continued efforts of everyone – authorities, media, opinion formers – to convince every unvaccinated Romanian that this solution is safe and verified against the serious forms of disease caused by COVID 19.
„Ignore the demagogues who hold contrary views – they lie to you and manipulate you. Listen to the doctors, listen to your reason!” added the EPP MEP.
Following the significant increase in the number of COVID-19 infections and the low vaccination rate, the second lowest in the EU, Romania has activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism, and in the last three weeks, nine Member States have offered assistance to Romania through the Mechanism, and two other non-EU countries have come to Romania’s support in this regard.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: Romania’s government needs to identify the exact areas of the health system that can urgently use money from the Recovery fund
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomes the official approval of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan by the EU Council but calls for the urgent finalisation of a plan to spend the almost €4 billion advance from the MFF.
”At this point, the important thing is to be a few steps ahead in the money spending plan. The first step is to know very clearly which are the key and priority areas that will absorb the advance from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “, said the liberal MEP for CaleaEuropeană.ro.
According to the MEP, a major element of urgency is the health sector in the context of the major crisis of recent weeks: ”The Executive in Bucharest, despite any political crisis, must identify the exact areas of health that can urgently absorb money from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to alleviate the health crisis that Romania is going through. It should not be forgotten that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan allocates €2.4 billion to the hospital fund and to increase access to healthcare”, added the EPP MEP.
Phasing out coal and lignite power production and deploying renewables, as well as making investments and reforms in the areas of buildings renovation, railways modernisation, water and waste management, and afforestation and reforestation are measures Romania plans to implement to reach its climate objectives. Its €14.2 billion in grants and €14.9 billion in loans will also be used, among other things, to digitalise the country’s public services and strengthen the resilience of the healthcare system.
Background and next steps
The measures approved in the national plans focus on six key policy areas (‘pillars’) and address 2019 and 2020 country-specific recommendations. Reaching milestones and targets set for the planned measures is the precondition for the payment of the EU’s financial contributions.
Once Estonia’s, Finland’s and Romania’s plans have been formally approved, 22 member states will have had their national recovery plans adopted. 17 member states have received their requested pre-financing. The total amount disbursed so far is around €52.4 billion.
Raport Comisia Europeană: Măsurile naționale de solvabilitate luate în urma pandemiei de COVID-19 au ajutat IMM-urile să evite falimentul
Romanians can wait more than two years for the latest medicines. Delayed access means less chances of survival
Corina Crețu propune “un nou început” pentru PRO România, axat pe social-democrație, diaspora și statutul României de membru al Uniunii Europene
Țările din Consiliul Nordic își consolidează cooperarea pentru ”a fi mai bine pregătite în fața provocărilor viitoare”: Trebuie să ne pregătim pentru scenarii care necesită reacții imediate
COP26: România s-a alăturat Misiunii de inovare în agricultură pentru climă, lansată de SUA la Conferința de la Glasgow
Românii așteaptă mai mult de doi ani pentru a beneficia de medicamente de ultimă generație. Accesul întârziat înseamnă zile pierdute de viață
”Un soare, o lume, o rețea”: Premierii Regatului Unit și Indiei au lansat o inițiativă internațională menită să accelereze tranziția globală către energie curată
Parlamentul European caută stagiari. Te poți înscrie până pe 30 noiembrie pentru un stagiu de 5 luni
Eurostat: Rata șomajului în UE a scăzut la 6,7% în septembrie. România se situează printre statele membre cu un nivel redus al șomajului
Cehia nu are în vedere aderarea la zona euro în mandatul viitorului Guvern: ”Nu îndeplinim criteriile”
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Daily Mail: “29 de milioane de români şi bulgari s-ar putea muta în Regatul Unit”
Klaus Iohannis s-a întâlnit cu emisarul special pentru climă al lui Joe Biden: România va deveni prima țară din lume în care SUA vor construi reactoare nucleare modulare de mici dimensiuni
Klaus Iohannis, după ce a semnat declarația liderilor împotriva defrișărilor: România se angajează să protejeze pădurile şi să planteze păduri în zone noi
COP26: Peste 100 de țări s-au alăturat eforturilor SUA și UE de reducere a emisiilor de metan cu cel puțin 30% până în 2030
Klaus Iohannis, apel către liderii lumii reuniți la COP26: Nu avem timp de pierdut! Să ne unim forțele și să lăsăm generațiilor viitoare o planetă mai verde
Eurodeputatul Dragoș Pîslaru, vizită de lucru în SUA: Voi media oportunitatea unor investiții americane pentru dezvoltarea industriei microelectronicii din România
COP26: Ursula von der Leyen cere liderilor globali să își facă ”datoria” de a spori eforturile pentru atingerea neutralității climatice: Avem oportunitatea de a scrie istorie
COP26: Boris Johnson îl invocă pe James Bond, făcând apel la liderii globali să dezamorseze ”dispozitivul care aduce sfârșitul lumii”: Tragedia aceasta nu este un film, iar ceasul ticăie
COP26, punctul de start pentru ”viitorul umanității”: UE va negocia cu celelalte părți finalizarea ”cadrului de reglementare al Acordului de la Paris” pentru ”a proteja planeta pentru generațiile viitoare”
Dragoș Pîslaru: Băncile, un aliat indispensabil al Guvernului. Ele trebuie să joace un rol activ în implementarea PNRR
Daniel Buda, vicepreședintele Comisiei pentru agricultură din PE, cere Comisiei Europene ”să vină cu abordări pragmatice, ancorate în realitate” pentru a diminua impactul PAC asupra schimbărilor climatice
Team2Share
Trending
-
Dacian Cioloș6 days ago
VoteWatch Europe: Dacian Cioloș, desemnat al treilea cel mai influent membru al Parlamentului European
-
EUROPARLAMENTARI ROMÂNI6 days ago
România a fost desemnată a treia cea mai influentă țară din punct de vedere politic în Parlamentul European, devansând Franța, Italia sau Olanda
-
U.E.7 days ago
Eurobarometru: 53% dintre români, cel mai mare procent din UE, cred că “virusurile au fost produse în laboratoarele guvernamentale pentru a ne controla libertatea”
-
ROMÂNIA1 week ago
Visa Waiver: SUA anunță că au în vedere includerea României în programul de renunțare la obligativitatea vizelor
-
CONSILIUL UE6 days ago
PNRR-ul României este oficial aprobat: Consiliul UE a adoptat planul de 29,2 miliarde de euro. Bucureștiul va putea accesa o prefinanțare de 3,8 miliarde de euro