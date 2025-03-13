SNSPA, the Romanian School of Government, nominates US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, the Senate of the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration – SNSPA, the Romanian School of Government, decided to initiate the procedures for nominating Donald Trump, President of the United States, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In this context, the President of the Romanian School of Government – SNSPA, Professor Remus Pricopie, PhD, stated:

“This decision acknowledges the sustained efforts of President Donald Trump to promote peace and stability in regions affected by global tensions. The diplomatic initiatives that support this nomination include his actions to stabilize the situation in Gaza, his innovative attempts to achieve a just peace in Ukraine, and his ongoing commitment to maintain balance among major geopolitical actors worldwide.

As a higher education institution strongly dedicated to democratic values and international law, SNSPA – the Romanian School of Government considers it essential to support leaders who contribute to global peace.

We recognize the crucial role of President Donald Trump in facilitating diplomatic solutions to end the conflict in Ukraine, ensuring respect for state sovereignty and alignment with Euro-Atlantic values. In particular, securing peace in the Black Sea region—by guaranteeing Ukraine’s sovereignty and the security of neighboring states, in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law—stands as a critical objective for global stability. It is also SNSPA’s duty, as the Romanian School of Government, to recognize and support initiatives that promote peace and dialogue while highlighting significant contributions in this regard.

Donald Trump is an unconventional politician who defies traditional norms but remains focused on achieving his ultimate goal. Since this goal is peace—translated into security, mutual respect among nations, and citizens’ prosperity—this effort must be acknowledged and supported at a global level. Recognizing a strong voice advocating for peace, such as that of Donald Trump, is fundamental.

SNSPA – the Romanian School of Government will invite other universities, both national and international partners, to join this initiative.

Through the expertise of its professors, researchers, and alumni, SNSPA – the Romanian School of Government has been consistently involved in projects aimed at strengthening Euro-Atlantic relations, promoting democratic values, and supporting NATO and EU member states in their efforts to ensure international cohesion and resilience.

The university reaffirms its commitment to support initiatives that counter threats to security, stability, and peace—an increasingly crucial role at a time when social tensions, rooted in extremism, ideological, economic, and ethnic conflicts, xenophobia, or hybrid attacks from state and non-state actors, are disrupting major geopolitical balances.”

SNSPA – the Romanian School of Government is one of the most important universities in Romania, with a strong legacy of academic excellence and international recognition. With an interdisciplinary approach and a research-oriented vision, the university cultivates critical thinking and analytical competencies essential for future leaders and professionals. SNSPA – the Romanian School of Government maintains strategic partnerships with prestigious academic institutions worldwide, facilitating student and faculty exchanges, as well as collaborative research projects addressing current societal challenges. Through active involvement in public debates and contributions to policy making, the university embraces its role as a responsible civic actor and a catalyst for positive social change, remaining faithful to its mission to train generations of professionals who can contribute to democratic development and the welfare of Romanian society.