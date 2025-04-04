ENGLISH
Stefano Scarpetta (OECD): Improving productivity is key to the return of Romanians working abroad, while further education and training are key to the future of Romania’s labor market
Interview by Dan Cărbunaru – Director of Calea Europeană
In an interview for CaleaEuropeană.ro, Stefano Scarpetta, Director of the Employment, Labour and Social Affairs (ELS) Directorate of the OECD, discussed Romania’s labour market in the context of its accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). He highlighted both the progress made and the challenges that still need to be addressed.
Scarpetta emphasized that no country is perfect, but Romania has shown the right approach by recognizing existing issues, making progress, and being open to learning from other countries. “The spirit of cooperation, collaboration, and mutual learning is what makes OECD an important place to be part of,” he stated. Romania’s constructive engagement in the Employment, Labour, and Social Affairs Committees has been a key factor in advancing its accession process.
One of the major challenges discussed was Romania’s significant workforce migration. Over the past two decades, millions of Romanians have sought employment in OECD and EU member states, attracted by better working conditions and higher wages. Scarpetta noted that while international experience can be valuable, Romania must focus on improving its own working conditions, wages, and productivity to encourage skilled workers to return. “You have a huge talent pool, not only in Romania but also in other European countries,” he said, adding that economic growth and job creation are essential to reversing this trend.
The OECD official also highlighted labour market disparities, particularly in female participation and youth employment. The high proportion of young people who are neither in education, employment, nor training (NEET) is a pressing concern. He stressed the need for Romania to better integrate these individuals into the workforce to maximize its human capital.
Addressing the broader benefits of OECD membership, Scarpetta cited examples from Latin America, where initial skepticism about joining the organisation gave way to broad support. He explained that OECD membership provides access to valuable policy insights, best practices, and international dialogue, all of which can accelerate economic and social development. “We don’t have to reinvent the wheel every time—learning from others helps speed up the process of good reforms,” he explained.
Looking to the future, Scarpetta acknowledged the multiple transformations affecting labour markets globally, including digitalization, artificial intelligence, the green transition, and demographic shifts. These changes create both challenges and opportunities, requiring adaptable policies and a workforce equipped with the necessary skills. “Policy plays an essential role, but we must also equip people to withstand shocks and grasp opportunities,” he noted.
Education and lifelong learning are central to this adaptation. While some argue that older education systems were better, the OECD official underscored the importance of foundational skills such as literacy, numeracy, and problem-solving. “If we lack foundational skills, everything else becomes more difficult,” he warned, emphasizing that education systems must evolve to meet the demands of a changing labour market.
Overall, Romania’s accession to the OECD represents a crucial step in its economic development, Scarpetta noted. While challenges remain, the country’s willingness to engage in reforms, learn from international experiences, and invest in human capital will determine the long-term success of this process.
Stefano Scarpetta has been the Director of the Employment, Labour and Social Affairs (ELS) Directorate of the OECD since 2013. Stefano Scarpetta leads the work of the Organisation in a number of broad areas including Employment, Labour, Migration, Health, Skills, Gender and Tackling Inequalities and contributes to the implementation of the Secretary-General’s strategic orientations in these areas. Stefano represents the OECD in the G20 and G7 and many other high-level international fora on labour market, social, migration and health issues. Under his leadership, ELS provides continuous assistance and support to countries in the design, implementation and evaluation of polices drawing from evidence-based analyses of how policy affects different economic, labour and social outcomes. His advice has contributed to numerous policy reforms in OECD countries and beyond, and new policy thinking in areas ranging from inequalities, labour market inclusion and the future of work, social protection for all, the integration of migrants, the economics of public health and patient-centred health care.
ENGLISH
INTERVIEW Stefano Scarpetta, Director of ELS Directorate of the OECD: Romania needs a well adapted healthcare system, focused on prevention and investment in the health workforce
Interview by Dan Cărbunaru – Director of Calea Europeană
Stefano Scarpetta, Director of the Department for Employment, Labor and Social Affairs (ELS) at the OECD, discussed in an interview for CaleaEuropeana.ro about the improvements that the Romanian authorities can make to have a resilient health system, where prevention becomes a priority, investments in the workforce are not lacking in order to combat the shortage of medical staff, but also to strengthen the doctor-patient relationship.
An improved and adapted healthcare system means investing in prevention and primary care
”I think in the health sector is another one in which improvement is absolutely needed. But also I think the health sector in all countries, including Romania, has to adapt. Because we are living longer. We are living in better health, but we have more people older with chronic conditions. And I think the health care system has to evolve in a way in which hospitals of course play a fundamental role, but also primary care. Because many individuals with chronic conditions can be helped through basically primary care and not only by hospital and specialized care. So I think we need to invest more on prevention.”
The shortage of medical professionals, a challenge that urgently needs to be addressed
”We need to again create a better link, if you like, between the patient themselves and the doctors at all levels. And we need doctors and nurses, because in many countries, including Romania, there is a scarcity of doctors and nurses. But for that we have also to improve the working condition for them.”
Read also: OECD report (2020): Romania faces world’s biggest exodus of doctors. A third have emigrated, looking for better career prospects and remuneration
”The reason why some of them drop out from the profession, or the fact that young people may not invest, may not study in the medical field, is because they know that working condition might be very difficult. So I think we have to work on both sides. On the working condition, on the pay, on the adaptation of the skills, but also on diversifying the offer of health support, which of course has to focus on hospital, specialized care, but also on primary care.”
Stefano Scarpetta has been the Director of the Employment, Labour and Social Affairs (ELS) Directorate of the OECD since 2013. Stefano Scarpetta leads the work of the Organisation in a number of broad areas including Employment, Labour, Migration, Health, Skills, Gender and Tackling Inequalities and contributes to the implementation of the Secretary-General’s strategic orientations in these areas. Stefano represents the OECD in the G20 and G7 and many other high-level international fora on labour market, social, migration and health issues. Under his leadership, ELS provides continuous assistance and support to countries in the design, implementation and evaluation of polices drawing from evidence-based analyses of how policy affects different economic, labour and social outcomes. His advice has contributed to numerous policy reforms in OECD countries and beyond, and new policy thinking in areas ranging from inequalities, labour market inclusion and the future of work, social protection for all, the integration of migrants, the economics of public health and patient-centred health care.
ENGLISH
INTERVIEW Stefano Scarpetta, Director of ELS Directorate of the OECD, says Trump’s tariffs could lead to higher prices for some goods and services: The OECD is a safe place for constructive dialogue
Stefano Scarpetta, a high-profile Italian economist known for his expertise in labor market, social policy and global economics who has been director of the Employment, Labour and Social Affairs (ELS) Department at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) since 2013, believes that the new taxes announced by the Trump administration could have consequences on the prices of certain goods and services.
In an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro, on the occasion of the conference entitled “Improving the quality of employment through skills development and global collaboration: a challenge for Italian companies in Romania – experiences and good practices in the light of OECD standards” organized by the Italian Embassy in Bucharest and the Ministry of Labor, Family, Youth and Social Solidarity, he stressed that a “trade war or, to some extent, an escalation of tariffs” is not beneficial for either side.
”We still need to process exactly what is the extent of the severity of the measures (n.r. announced) and it is also it will be very important to see whether there will be a reaction in the countries potentially affected by these tariffs. Certainly, I think from the work we’ve done at OECD, the trade war or, to some extent, an escalation of tariffs will not be good for GDP nor employment. In particular, will affect some sectors, those most impacted by the tariffs themselves, but also potential on the vulnerable groups, because this might also lead to increasing prices of a number of product and services. I think we still have to see how the diplomacy and the negotiations will go and hopefully avoid the introduction, but among particular, the persistence of these tariffs in different countries. They have a negative effect not only for European countries, but I think across the globe, even potentially for the OECD itself”, Scarpetta responded to a question asked by CaleaEuropeană.ro on the impact of the tariffs unveiled by the US administration on the day described by Donald Trump as ”Liberation Day”.
Asked about the OECD’s position in facilitating dialogue between Americans and Europeans, Stefano Scarpetta gave assurances that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development “is a safe place”.
”The United States is a founding country of the OECD, it’s actually a country that inspired its predecessor, the Organization for European Economic Cooperation. This was basically the organization that implemented the Marshall Plan, which was which was the big plan from the United States to help the reconstruction of Europe. So you see how strong the ties are between the US, the OECD and European countries. I think the OECD is still a very safe place for an open and transparent dialog and we have so many areas of cooperation between European countries, the US and many other countries that are members of the OECD. The OECD is made up of 38 countries that strongly believe that there is still place for constructive dialogue with all countries, including the US”, the Director of the Employment, Labour and Social Affairs (ELS) Directorate of the OECD since 2013, a renowned Italian economist known for his expertise in the fields of labour market, social policies and global economics, has shown his conviction.
Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will impose “reciprocal tariffs” of at least 10% on all imports entering the United States and higher specific tariffs on some of the biggest trading partners of the world’s largest economy, including the European Union, which is facing tariffs of 20%.
The financial market has already reacted to the announcement of these protectionist measures, with stock markets falling and the US dollar losing ground against the euro in a trade war that looks set to intensify, with companies and citizens the main losers.
The European Union, through European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the European Parliament, through its International Trade Committee, have sharply criticized the decisions, announcing that countermeasures are pending if the negotiations for an agreement do not bear fruit.
Some member states have already braced for the impact. Spain has revealed it will implement a €14.1bn support package, while Romania’s government has announced measures to protect Romanian companies in all industries affected by the effects of the US-EU trade war.
ENGLISH
INTERVIEW Kurt Sievers, President and CEO of NXP: NXP has a unique hardware and software portfolio and NXP Romania contributes to Europe’s semiconductor sovereignty
Kurt Sievers, president and CEO of NXP Semiconductors, discussed in an interview with CaleaEuropeana.ro about NXP’s unique hardware and software portfolio, as well as the important achievements of NXP Romania through its two centers in Bucharest and Sibiu. Kurt Sievers visited Romania from April 1-2 on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of NXP Romania.
Read the full interview:
CaleaEuropeana.ro: NXP has a strong presence in Romania through its centers in Bucharest and Sibiu, one of Europe’s most important software and hardware development hubs. What are NXP’s most significant achievements in Romania so far, and how do you evaluate the impact of this presence on the company’s global operations?
Kurt Sievers: NXP Romania is the company’s largest automotive software hub. It also delivers significant contributions to NXP’s Industrial and IoT domains. Our Romanian team’s headcount has grown from 550 to approximately 1,100 over the past five years. We have also doubled the size of our local ecosystem. We enjoy co-location with several key partners and customers in Romania, including Continental: the biggest employer in Romania in our industry. Partners of ours in other EU projects like ESMC joint venture fab partner Bosch also have a presence here.
NXP Romania teams develop key software solutions, critical for the success of NXP. The software and solutions we develop in Romania are implemented across various domains of the Software Defined Vehicle, including: Networking, Electrification, ADAS Radar, Vehicle Compute, all aligned to centralized car architecture. Our Romanian team also develops software and solutions for the IoT and Industrial markets including Building & Home Automation, Factory automation, Healthcare, and Smart Home Appliances.
We also have a significant presence in top universities across the country, influencing their curricula to keep pace with rapid technology advancements. Our Romanian university partnerships create opportunities for students and researchers to access our cutting-edge technology in NXP-equipped laboratories, and enable an innovative environment through the academic competitions like the NXP Cup and hackathons, hands-on experience in Innovation Labs, a range of internships, and more.
CaleaEuropeana.ro: What concrete plans do you have for expanding NXP’s R&D investments in Romania over the coming years?
Kurt Sievers: Given the increasing complexity, intelligence, and interconnected nature of edge devices, the need for software will continue to grow. Therefore we see ongoing potential for growth here.
Romania is also a hub where NXP is strengthening our European R&D efforts through IPCEI grants. Last year NXP Romania signed a SENTHICOM IPCEI financing contract that will fund the efforts of ~300 engineers for 5.5 years. We have ambitious plans to expand our contribution to the Chips Joint Undertaking (Chips JU) which aims to bolster Europe’s semiconductor industry by fostering collaboration between the EU, member states, and the private sector. NXP was also a big contributor to EU Projects Tristan and Isolde, which furthered an open RISC-V processing ecosystem in Europe.
What is Romania’s strategic position within NXP’s global ecosystem, especially considering that Europe is undergoing rapid digital transformation and accelerated development in the semiconductor and critical technology industries?
Kurt Sievers: NXP is investing significantly in digital transformation and NXP Romania is playing a leading role in moving our global organization to adapt and deploy digital transformation practices like GenAI, which is helping to drive efficiency and accelerate project execution.
CaleaEuropeana.ro: Romania is in the process of joining the OECD and actively participates in European initiatives concerning digital transformation and technological security. How does NXP perceive the evolution of the European market within the current geopolitical context, and how is this influencing the company’s investment decisions in the region?
Kurt Sievers: While NXP has a global footprint with operations in more than 30 countries, we are a European headquartered company with a very strong presence in Europe. Together with NXP sites in Austria, Czechia, France, Germany and The Netherlands, NXP Romania is contributing to European semiconductor sovereignty. Our team here is creating solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) through advanced R&D including processor software support (runtime software and tools) in areas of firmware, virtualization, operating systems (real-time or Linux), drivers, middleware, and integration platforms. Many of the 30 countries in which we operate are already members of OECD, so we view it as a welcome and natural development to have Romania join this intergovernmental organization.
CaleaEuropeana.ro: NXP is one of the global leaders in supplying semiconductors for the automotive industry. What role do your Romanian operations play in this critical segment, and how do they contribute to the development of advanced technologies for connected and autonomous vehicles?
Kurt Sievers: Software will continue to play a crucial role in the semiconductor industry, and NXP is advancing the global automotive market by providing scalable system solutions that address customer needs. Automakers all around the world are making the shift to software defined, and increasingly electrified vehicles. This is the most significant transformation to occur in the automotive industry since the invention of the automobile over 100 years ago, and our team here in Romania is right at the center of making this historic transformation possible.
CaleaEuropeana.ro: What are the main global challenges and opportunities facing NXP today, especially given the international technological and economic competition, and how do you plan to consolidate your global position in the upcoming years?
Kurt Sievers: We are taking transformative steps in our business to become the leading provider of intelligent edge systems in automotive and industrial IoT. According to McKinsey, the global semiconductor market will become a $1.3 trillion opportunity by 2030. And if you look over the past years, growth has been driven by long waves of mega applications. Between 2000-2010 compute was the name of the game. Intel was the winner. Between 2010 and 2020, there was the age of mobile, smartphones, of tablets, companies like Qualcomm and Broadcom really emerged strongly through the period. And since then, it is for sure cloud computing, AI, generative AI and the cloud with NVIDIA, the absolute rising star.
We think from here, the next big wave is, which will actually benefit from the artificial intelligence, from all the cloud computing, all of these edge applications be it in the home, be it building automation, be it factory automation, be it the car as the ultimate edge device. They’re all connected to the cloud and will benefit from the success the cloud is currently scoring.
What comes next and where NXP is going to be strong is what we call “anticipate and automate.” The idea is technology will know what you need next. And then, technology is going to automate the delivery of that. And that is about all the help we are getting from robotic lawnmowers, from eventually autonomous cars. All of that is about anticipating what is next and then delivering it in an automated fashion. And these are all edge applications.
We have organized our business to exploit this growth opportunity whether it is in automotive, factory automation, building automation, the smart home, and healthcare. It is about automation of tasks. It is about trust, which these applications have to provide. And trust comes with cybersecurity and functional safety and this is about efficiency increases. We are assembling a unique hardware and software portfolio to attack this market opportunity in a way our competitors cannot match.
Concrete & Design Solutions
INCAS - Institutul Național de Cercetare-Dezvoltare Aerospațială „Elie Carafoli”
Șefa diplomației UE: A fost important ca toată lumea să audă că SUA nu părăsesc NATO. Trăim în vremuri foarte imprevizibile
Ministrul Emil Hurezeanu, “schimb bun de opinii” cu secretarul de stat al SUA Marco Rubio la Bruxelles privind consolidarea Parteneriatului Strategic
Ilie Bolojan, la 76 de ani de la fondarea NATO: Legătura noastră transatlantică este mai importantă ca niciodată
Ministrul Muncii, Simona Bucura-Oprescu: Aderarea României la OCDE, un angajament de modernizare și un pas decisiv spre un viitor mai prosper
Secretarul american al Comerțului prezintă soluția pentru ca taxele impuse de Trump să scadă: Partenerii comerciali vor trebui să-și schimbe regulile pentru a permite mai multe importuri de produse americane
Stefano Scarpetta (OECD): Improving productivity is key to the return of Romanians working abroad, while further education and training are key to the future of Romania’s labor market
Stefano Scarpetta (OCDE): Îmbunătățirea productivității este esențială pentru întoarcerea românilor din diaspora, iar educația și formarea continuă sunt cheia pentru viitorul pieței muncii din România
Europa și Asia Centrală au stabilit un nou parteneriat strategic. Von der Leyen: ”Partenerii de încredere sunt mai importanți ca niciodată”
SUA, Japonia și Coreea de Sud subliniază ”importanța cooperării NATO cu partenerii din Indo-Pacific” pentru un răspuns rapid la ”evoluțiile și provocările de securitate”
Emil Hurezeanu a susținut, la reuniunea miniștrilor de externe NATO, necesitatea unor garanții de securitate solide pentru Ucraina
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
9 mai, o triplă sărbătoare pentru români: Ziua Europei, a Independenţei României şi sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
INTERVIU Stefano Scarpetta, director al Departamentului ELS în cadrul OCDE, apreciază că tarifele anunțate de Trump ar putea genera o creștere a prețurilor la anumite produse și servicii: OCDE este un loc foarte sigur pentru dialog constructiv
Marcel Ciolacu: Investitorii români și străini au încredere în potențialul nostru economic. De aceea pun la bătaie atâția bani
Ministrul Economiei, Bogdan Ivan, prezintă ”trei beneficii clare” ale aderării României la OCDE: Simplificare și debirocratizare, creșterea capacității de împrumut pentru companii și IMM-uri, creșterea ratingului de țară
Ambasadorul Italiei reafirmă sprijinul țării sale pentru aderarea României la OCDE: Este următorul pas logic în integrarea sa continuă în economia globală și comunitatea euroatlantică
Secretarul de stat Luca Niculescu subliniază că ”există toate premisele” ca România să finalizeze anul viitor procesul de aderare la OCDE: Vom continua în acest ritm
Însărcinatul cu Afaceri al Franței la București: Sperăm că România va adera la OCDE anul viitor. Oferim în continuare sprijin tehnic pentru aplicarea recomandărilor comitetelor
Aderarea României la OCDE ”este o busolă”, nu ”doar un reper”, subliniază președintele CCIFER: Hai să îmbrățișăm acest călătorie cu optimism, știind că eforturile de astăzi vor deschide calea pentru un mâine mai luminos
Cristian Sporiș, AMCham: Avem nevoie de un nou model de creștere economică bazat pe inovație, iar aderarea la OCDE creează spațiu de investiții pentru cercetare și dezvoltare
Marius Ștefan, președintele Romanian Business Leaders, lansează un apel la unitate pentru aderarea României la OCDE: Să transformăm acest obiectiv într-un catalizator pentru transformarea națională reală
OECD SecGen: Romania is on track of completing the accession process by early 2026. It will be a crucial step in boosting its economy
Trending
- ADERAREA ROMÂNIEI LA OCDE4 days ago
Conferința “România și OCDE – Principalul Proiect de Țară după NATO, UE și Schengen”, sub Înaltul Patronaj al Președintelui României. Evenimentul este organizat de Calea Europeană și mediul de afaceri din România
- EDITORIALE6 days ago
Când porțile NATO și UE erau închise, Parteneriatul Strategic cu SUA a deschis calea
- COMISIA EUROPEANA1 week ago
Proiectul ANPC de a obliga comercianții să afișeze adaosul la prețul produselor, în atenția Comisiei Europene. EuroCommerce cere UE să se asigure că regulile din România respectă legislația europeană
- COMISIA EUROPEANA1 week ago
UE lansează strategia de pregătire în caz de crize. Von der Leyen: Noile realități necesită un nou nivel de pregătire în Europa
- ROMÂNIA3 days ago
Patronatul Proiectanților în Construcții deschide un nou capitol în seria evenimentelor strategice dedicate proiectării – motor al dezvoltării durabile în România