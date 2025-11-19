ENGLISH
Strengthening the EU single market is an “urgent need,” says BusinessEurope director (INTERVIEW): We believe in Europe’s inventions, but they don’t believe Europe is the best place to scale
As Europe measures its strength in an increasingly tough global competition, and Romania seeks to consolidate its role as a strategic player in European policy-making, Markus Beyrer, Director General of BusinessEurope, says that “cannot afford to focus on just one area of priority” if the EU is to prosper on an equal footing with the US and China in terms of competitiveness.
In an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro, Beyrer emphasizes that the European business community is ready to contribute directly to shaping decisions, but this requires a real partnership with policymakers.
“We always take a constructive approach, in which we not only identify challenges, but also offer concrete solutions,” he says.
Speaking about the EU’s competitiveness deficit vis-à-vis the US and China, he warns that current promises “are not enough,” given that regulatory costs for companies remain huge and investments are migrating to more dynamic markets. “In terms of the Single Market, that data clearly demonstrates the urgent need for it to be strengthened”, he adds.
At the same time, Beyrer welcomes the increasingly visible involvement of Romania and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, where “viewpoints must always be heard and appreciated,” insisting that without coordinated action on investment, energy, the internal market, and reducing bureaucracy, Europe risks losing the “economic race,” as European leaders are increasingly recognizing.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: The “Smart Development, European Competitiveness” Summit, organised by the Concordia Employers’ Confederation, emphasised the partnership between the state and the private sector, including in the development of public policies. How does this dialogue function at the European level, and what best practices could Romania adopt so that the business community contributes more directly to shaping economic strategies?
Markus Beyrer: BusinessEurope engages at every level of the EU institutions to ensure that our message is heard, from technical discussions and providing input to consultations to participating in high-level formats such as the Tripartite Social Summit alongside the Commission and Council Presidents.
When we have these engagements, we always take a constructive approach whereby we not only raise challenges but also offer policy advice and concrete solutions. We also provide practical examples and scientific evidence (e.g. our study on energy costs) and make concrete proposals for improvements (e.g. our 68 proposals for simplification and burden reduction).
Moreover, trust and accountability are important. If policymakers receive a position from us hundreds of experts from all over Europe have been involved and contributed to it. So, policymakers can count on the fact that it is balanced and reflects the business community at large.
These are principles that are relevant not just at the EU level, but also for Member States like Romania.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Concordia President Dan Șucu underlined that Romania must move “from an economic executor to a strategic leader” and take an active role in defining European policies. How can BusinessEurope support this transition, so that Central and Eastern European countries become more visible and influential in the debates on the Union’s competitiveness?
Markus Beyrer: For us, it is all about compromise. We focus on the bigger picture and develop positions that are cross sectorial and benefit Europe and business at large.
This is what makes our positions carry such weight: If we say that a position is a BusinessEurope position – it means that all of our members are on board and experts from various different sectors, regions and sizes have contributed to it.
We work closely with members such as Concordia to ensure that Central and Eastern European viewpoints are always heard and valued in this process.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: During the same event, Romanian President Nicușor Dan echoed the concerns of several European leaders who believe that Europe risks losing the “economic race” with the United States and China unless it accelerates reforms and simplification. Do you agree that the current decision-making pace within the European Union is too slow to withstand global competition?
Markus Beyrer: To safeguard the EU’s competitiveness and enable it to thrive on equal footing with the U.S. and China, the Commission must deliver on its promise to cut regulatory burdens on companies by 25% and by 35% for SMEs
In the last policy cycle, the way to go was to regulate without keeping in mind the effects it has on companies and competitiveness. We therefore welcome the fact that European institutions have started to recognise the extent of our competitiveness challenges. It is a result of us ringing the alarm bells for years and calling for a reboot in EU policy. An indication of this shift are the Omnibuses. These proposals should simplify current regulatory proposals. However, promises and a few Omnibuses are not enough. The Commission’s current omnibuses aim to cut €8 billion in compliance costs – this is only 5% of the total annual cost of €150 billion for businesses (Eurostat). We must continue with long-term burden reduction efforts.
While the direction of travel is right, we now need to see concrete results for the companies on the ground. Additionally, we need at least two more years of fully fledge Omnibuses to come anywhere near of the burden reduction promised by the President of the European Commission.
While the speed of delivery is important, as companies need to finally feel some of this burden reduction, for us it is most important that we are finally moving in the right direction where policy makers understand more and more the challenges businesses face. Now it is important to ensure, that all policy makers throughout the legislative cycle – Commission, Council, European Parliament – understand this urgency and act with unity.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: BusinessEurope called for a European industrial competitiveness strategy long before EU leaders began to focus on this topic. Where should Europe intervene as a priority: in investment, in strengthening the Single Market, or in cutting bureaucracy and simplifying regulation?
Markus Beyrer: The European economy is at a point right now where we quite frankly cannot afford to focus on just one area of priority. The need for enhancing our global advantage and ensuring competitiveness is so urgent, that we cannot afford to only turn one screw at a time right now. The truth is that the EU can and must make all of these matters a priority. Given the competitiveness gap with the U.S. and China, the EU must focus on the needs of businesses when legislating to attract investments and make sure that innovation happens in Europe. Over 80% of venture capital from EU investors flows to U.S. start-ups. We believe in Europe’s inventions, but they don’t believe Europe is the best place to scale them.
In terms of the Single Market, that data clearly demonstrates the urgent need for it to be strengthened. The IMF estimates that intra-EU barriers are equivalent to 110% tariff in services and 45% in goods. Intra-EU trade has stagnated at around 20% of EU GDP since 2007 vs. more than 70% of GDP for intra-U.S. trade.
And we have already discussed the crucial need to rapidly reduce the regulatory burden on businesses across the EU. Moreover, the EU must prioritise lowering energy prices: EU companies continue to face electricity prices that are 2-3 times higher than in the U.S., and natural gas prices that are 4-5 times higher.
On the reduction of energy costs, the Clean Industrial Deal falls short – especially in the short term. At the same time, most short-term measures (e.g. lower energy taxes, grid charges) are primarily in the hands of member states. In the longer-term, the further integration of European energy markets by developing, modernising and building more interconnectors and shared energy infrastructure will be key.
With the current situation, we need determined and swift action in all these areas.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: From a business perspective, there seems to be a growing need to reconcile climate ambitions with industrial competitiveness. How do you assess the current balance between environmental, social, and competitiveness objectives? Is it time for a “strategic reset” of Europe’s economic policies?
Markus Beyrer: While European businesses remain fully committed to climate neutrality by 2050, targets alone will not deliver the needed results. There must be incentives and a business case to invest in decarbonisation. The debate on the 2040 target must therefore focus on the key enabling conditions that will create this business case and make the EU’s climate ambition achievable.
Securing access to affordable energy, mobilising massive public investments, building the necessary infrastructures, and creating lead markets will be key. We also need a stable and technology-neutral regulatory environment that avoids overregulation and fosters innovation.
Moreover, European industry needs strong protection against carbon leakage until there is a level playing field. If CBAM proves not to be effective, the phase-out of ETS free allowances should be postponed until other appropriate instruments are found. Flexibility mechanisms, including high-quality international credits and certified removals, can also play a role in reducing costs and recognising sectoral differences.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: The Capital Markets Union has long been a recurring yet unfulfilled topic at European summits. Europe has capital but struggles to mobilise it efficiently. What needs to change in order to better stimulate private investment in innovation and technology?
Markus Beyrer: BusinessEurope urges the EU and the Member States to facilitate both private and public investments at an unprecedented level to regain the EU’s lost competitive edge and to finance the green and digital transitions. Finance needs to be available through a variety of channels and on reasonable terms. We need to facilitate the free flow of capital in the EU and to promote cross-border investment. Developing a Savings and Investments Union (SIU), which combines the Capital Markets Union (CMU) and the Banking Union, should help to increase the availability of finance but the main goal should be to make the EU more attractive to both foreign and domestic investors.
ENERGIE
PPC Group strengthens its green portfolio in Romania with a new photovoltaic project of 130MW at the region of Călugăreni
Committed to the vision to further enhance its leading role in the energy transition taking place in Southeast Europe, the PPC Group strengthens its green portfolio in Romania with a new photovoltaic project at the region of Călugăreni, 40 km south of Bucharest, which was recently connected to the grid.
For the construction of the new photovoltaic plant, 227,240 bifacial photovoltaic panels were used. The estimated annual energy generation of the project is expected to exceed 193 GWh, sufficient to meet the energy needs of more than 48,500 households. The operation of the project is expected to prevent the emission of around 116,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, according to a press release.
„We remain committed to the Group’s strategy of becoming a major energy player in the wider Southeast European region. The new photovoltaic park in Romania confirms our dominant position in the Romanian renewable energy market. We continue to steadily develop our green portfolio, with geographical and technological diversification, in order to maximise the benefits of the green transition and the interconnected energy market”, stated the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of RES PPC Group, Konstantinos Mavros.
The new photovoltaic park is part of an agreement between the PPC Group and Metlen Energy & Metals for renewable energy projects. A total of 460 MW of photovoltaic parks, part of an agreement with Metlen Energy & Metals, are to be completed by the end of the year.
PPC Group expands its presence in Southeast Europe
The PPC Group continues to evolve dynamically by expanding its renewable energy portfolio, as new wind and photovoltaic projects are constantly added to those already in place. With the inauguration of the new photovoltaic park in Călugăreni, installed capacity will exceed 6.5 GW, of which 1.5 GW in Romania.
According to the three-year strategic plan, by 2027, the PPC Group will develop additional renewable energy projects in Greece and throughout the Southeast Europe region, with the goal of increasing installed capacity from renewable sources to 11.8 GW by 2027. Currently, over 60% of the renewable energy projects to be added are already under construction or ready for construction.
MSCI Inc. has upgraded PPC Group’s ESG rating to “A”, recognizing the Group’s strengthened performance across key sustainability areas.
The assessment highlights improved results in environmental management, renewable energy portfolio development, and corporate governance, reflecting PPC Group’s steady progress in managing sustainability-related risks and opportunities.
This upgrade confirms the alignment of our strategy with international ESG standards and reinforces our commitment to transparency, responsible business practices, and the creation of long-term value for all stakeholders.
ENGLISH
Cugir – member city of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
On 17–18 November, Cugir will host the conference dedicated to the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, an international initiative promoting lifelong learning and sustainable urban development.
Cugir joined the network in 2024, becoming part of a global framework connecting cities committed to implementing educational, social, and economic strategies aligned with UNESCO principles.
The network, coordinated by the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL), supports intercity cooperation through best-practice exchange, applied research, and integrated policy development.
The event will bring together national and international guests, including experts in education, research, urban development, and public policy, as well as representatives from UNESCO Learning Cities.
The conference contributes to strengthening Cugir’s participation in the global network and supports the development of an academic and international cooperation framework dedicated to urban learning policies.
ENGLISH
EXCLUSIVE | NATO Secretary General: America is completely invested in NATO and Romania. The Eastern Sentry starts in the Black Sea because it’s of vital strategic importance to NATO
During his first official visit to Bucharest as NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte reaffirmed in an exclusive interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro the United States’ and NATO’s full commitment to Romania and the Eastern flank, dismissing any speculation about a “decoupling” between Europe and the US for the European security amid American reduction of forces in Romania.
“The US is completely invested in NATO, completely invested in Romania. You have seen President Trump at The Hague Summit. (…) This has absolutely nothing to do with this country. You are a highly valued NATO ally,” Rutte said.
The NATO chief also emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine, warning that any reduction in that support would directly increase the threat to Romania and to the Alliance as a whole.
“If Ukraine were not supported, the threat to Romania would be much greater“, he added, suggesting that in this case Romania and its allies would have to do much more for defense.
“When we talk about NATO, we talk about Romania. When we talk about Romania, we talk about NATO. It’s one and the same thing“, he added, noting that the threat to Romania and NATO would be one and the same.
Rutte added that the Alliance is adapting to the new security realities by integrating the defence of the Eastern Flank within the new “Eastern Sentry” concept, which starts in the Black Sea and stretches to the High North.
“The Black Sea is of vital strategic importance to NATO. What Romania is doing to keep it safe and free is crucial,” he stated.
The NATO Secretary General also thanked Romania for its support to the Republic of Moldova, stressing that he shares the “sense of urgency” expressed by President Nicușor Dan regarding hybrid threats from Russia.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Mr. Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, welcome to Romania on your first visit here as NATO’s top official and especially welcome on Calea Europeană!
Mark Rutte: Thank you to have me on the platform.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Mr. Secretary General, your visit coincides with Washington’s announcement about repositioning rotational U.S. forces in Romania. How should Romanians, a people with high confidence both in NATO and our bilateral Strategic Partnership with the US, perceive this decision?
Mark Rutte: Well, let me be very explicit. The Americans have a big presence in Europe. What they are constantly doing is adjusting their presence, making sure that they make the best use of their troops in Europe, and they took this decision. This has nothing to do with Romania, nothing to do with NATO or their commitment. It has to do with the fact that they want to make sure that they make maximum use of their resources. And Romania is extremely well protected by your own armed forces, by the foreign land force, but of course also by the fact that we have this deal in NATO, which is that if you got to be attacked, we will collectively come to the rescue. And that is all staying there.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Can you confirm whether other NATO allies, since the NATO battlegroup in Romania led by France will be scaled up to a brigade, will compensate for this US adjustment in Romania?
Mark Rutte: This is an adjustment because they came to the conclusion that they can make better use of those troops in another way. We have this Eastern Sentry activity, which starts in the Black Sea and ends in the High North, which is integrating everything we do to protect our Eastern Flank. If in that context you would, whenever, wherever, more troops or whatever resources in Romania, they will be there.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Either European or American?
Mark Rutte: Yeah. I mean, of course, the whole of NATO is collectively defending the Eastern flank. And that means that it’s never this one flag on the mission, it’s always the collective NATO endeavour. But always starting, of course, with your own Romanian Armed Forces. And that’s why I’m so happy that Romania is really investing in this collective defence itself.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: The reason why we are insisting on this topic is that in the Eastern part of NATO there is a sensitivity or fear of Europe decoupling from the US or vice versa. Do you feel that this US troops reduction will shift Romania from a balanced US – European military footprint to a more European one?
Mark Rutte: Can I please again tell you, you are looking, you are really reading too much into this. The US is completely invested in NATO, it’s completely invested in Romania. You have seen President Trump at the The Hague Summit. He had only one irritant with NATO, and rightly so. And that was the fact that we in Europe were not paying the same as the Americans are paying. And this is a problem since Eisenhower was President in the US. This US President has been able to correct that. With the NATO Summit in The Hague, Europeans, including Romania, have decided we will pay the same as the Americans, not only because we want to equalise with the US, but because we need it for our own collective defence, because of the staggering Russian military build-up over the last couple of years, still continuing. So, the US is completely invested in NATO, completely invested in Romania. This is the normal day-to-day job of every nation to make sure that you make maximum use of your troops. They came to the conclusion, we can better adjust a little bit like they did. Absolutely nothing to do with this country. You are highly valued, because you punch above your weight. You are active all over NATO territory. You are a highly valued NATO ally. And this is not me saying this. I hear this from every corner in NATO that they respect Romania.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: In his recent memoir, your predecessor Jens Stoltenberg, talks about the fiery summit in 2018 when you played a role in calming US President Donald Trump. Also, one of the qualities that portrayed you on top for the NATO race is being “Trump’s whisperer”. Is it hard to win Donald Trump’s heart and mind?
Mark Rutte: Nobody is a whisperer. Not for you, for me, for President Trump. Let’s stay with the facts. What he did when he was in his first presidency, in Trump 45, he said to the Europeans, you committed to 2%. It was this famous Welsh pledge. But you are not doing it. So what we saw in 2018, that indeed, over some time since he became President in 2017, you saw a sort of uptake in European defence spending. But that is small stuff compared to what is happening now with Trump 47. Because now we will move to 3.5%. The Germans, for example, when you compare 2021 with 2029, they will add another 100 billion euros, which is another 115 billion dollars each year to their defence spending. Yes, this is because of the Russian threat, but also because the Americans rightly have told us, hey, we want to stay involved, we want to stay engaged, but you have to equalise your spending with what we are spending. And we did. This was The Hague Summit. I still think that was one of the biggest foreign policy successes for President Trump. So he doesn’t need a whisperer. The facts are there. He is delivering, and we are with him.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Thank you. Moving now to Romania, because you mentioned the important role that we have in the Alliance… We know that Romania has become central to NATO’s presence in the Black Sea, and there is no secret that Romania pushes forward for a more important role of the Black Sea region in NATO, especially since Russia’s full-scale invasion in Ukraine. But NATO officials are often asked about the difference of a more articulated Allied presence in the Baltic region and a lower one in the Black Sea. How do we counter this?
Mark Rutte: There is no talk of this. Maybe someday you will always have gossip. You are a journalist. When you go to the EU or to NATO, you always have the chattering classes discussing this. But this is not what is happening in real life. The fact that we are now integrating the defence of the Eastern Flank within this Eastern Sentry activity, it is starting in the Black Sea. Why? Because the Black Sea is of vital strategic importance to NATO. What you are doing, what Turkiye is doing, what others are doing to keep the Black Sea safe and free is crucial. But, of course, we also have to defend the High North, so the whole of the Eastern Flank is crucial. And the great thing with this new activity, Eastern Sentry, is that we combine all these activities. That’s one. So we are more flexible. We can, as I said before, we can scale up and do more in Romania or wherever and whenever is needed. But also, when it comes to the new technologies, we know the drones, having entered NATO airspace over the last couple of weeks again. Were very reckless, even if it was not intentional. It was at least reckless and unacceptable. But to build our own anti-drone technologies it will be part of this platform. So that we can speed up, scale up what we do in terms of countering these drone activities. One type of project like this is the Eastern Sentry.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: And with this Eastern Sentry project that somehow started as a Baltic Sentry, do you see the Black Sea moving towards a more permanent or NATO maritime coordination framework also for drones, anti-drones, air drones, naval drones and so on?
Mark Rutte: The Baltic Sentry is specific for the Baltic. It is there because of the hybrid threats, cutting of other CC cables, etc. That’s why we launched on the 5th of January this year, 10 days after the latest incident between Finland and Estonia on the 25th of December, we launched the Baltic Sentry. That’s specifically for the Baltic Sea. But when it comes to Eastern Sentry, this is integrating all the defence of the Eastern Flank in terms of air and whatever you need. As I said, starting in the Black Sea and ending, and if necessary, beyond. But I don’t think there is a beyond to High North. So it is from the Black Sea and to the High North. Yes, making it more flexible, integrating everything we are doing, but also, indeed to your point, making sure that we can implement the latest technologies, particularly when it comes to hybrid, drones, etc. Learning from Ukrainians, taking lessons from what is now happening in Denmark a couple of weeks ago, Belgians are at the moment also struggling with drones above their airports. We are working together as NATO countries to support, but also to learn, so that we become better and better in comforting them.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: You opened here in Bucharest together with President Nicușor Dan the NATO Industry Forum. You’ve put ramping up military production and meeting capability targets at the core of your mandate. Taking a quantum leap, you said. But which one is more pressing:p utting the industry on the wheels of delivering capabilities for allies, support for Ukraine as it heads into another winter of war, or the prospect of Russia testing NATO’s agility and maybe Article 5?
Mark Rutte: When it comes to Ukraine, this is a specific point I wanted to make for your viewers, if you allow me. I know there is a debate in every country, also in Romania, should we keep on supporting Ukraine. Please understand, if Ukraine would not be supported, the threat to Romania would be so much bigger than with Ukrainians staying in the fight.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: And for NATO as well.
Mark Rutte: Yeah, but Romania is NATO, NATO, Romania. There is no difference. When you talk about NATO, you talk about Romania. When you talk about Romania, you talk about NATO. It is, as you see here, the Romanian flag, NATO, it’s all the same. And we have to make sure that the Ukrainians will stay, not only because of our values, because this is a direct security threat to Romania, to the whole of NATO, if they would not stay in the fight, if they would not sustain. And forget that you can then spend 3.5 percent on defense. And thank you, Romania, for doing it, even before 2035. But then you would have to move to 5, 6, 7 percent defense spending. It would have massive impacts on our societies if that happens. Because the Russians would then be emboldened and so much stronger. We have to ramp up defense production, absolutely, because it’s an integral part of our deterrent defense. But also, we have to make sure that Ukraine stays as strong as possible in the fight.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Exactly one year ago Romania’s democracy has been under pressure by a sophisticated campaign targeting our presidential elections. When referring to Russia’s destabilising activities in Romania, President Nicușor Dan quotes the North Atlantic Council Statement condemning Moscow’s malicious cyber activities in Romania and he believes that when it comes to hybrid warfare we are one step behind Russia. How can we turn this tide?
Mark Rutte: I’m not sure we are one step behind. I’m not sure I completely would subscribe to what he says about that if you quote him correctly. But I do, I do of course concur with his sense of urgency, which is part of that statement by the President. But I can assure you that the whole of NATO, including Romania, we are all very much aware of the hybrid threat. It has many faces. It is multifaceted. We cannot always talk about it in public, what we are doing to counter it, to make sure others will not try again. But it is an integral part of our defense. Let me be very clear about this and we have seen also in the recent Moldovan elections. And thank you again to Romania for everything you do for Moldova. It’s crucial. How important it is that elections are as free as possible.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Thank you very much, Mr. NATO Secretary General.
Mark Rutte: Thank you very much. Thank you.
Concrete & Design Solutions
INCAS - Institutul Național de Cercetare-Dezvoltare Aerospațială „Elie Carafoli”
Techno Sustainability Conference 2025. Adrian-Victor Vevera: La ICI București transformăm rezultatele cercetării în soluții aplicabile, menite să răspundă nevoilor unei societăți aflate într-o permanentă evoluție
UE are în vedere să implementeze o aplicație digitală de călătorie pentru a-și consolida frontierele externe
Iulian Chifu: Războiul cognitiv-informațional în trilaterala România-Republica Moldova-Ucraina
Ministrul italian al apărării critică lentoarea cu care statele UE și NATO reacționează la războiul hibrid al Rusiei și propune o serie de măsuri de contracarare: Este momentul să acționăm
Casa Albă acuză compania Alibaba că sprijină operațiunile militare ale Chinei care țintesc Statele Unite (Financial Times)
Capitalele UE trebuie să cedeze puterea dacă vor să construiască o piață financiară în stil american, transmite Comisia Europeană: Va fi o discuție dificilă, dar dacă nu facem nimic diferit, nu vom avea rezultate diferite
Gabriela Firea, scrisoare deschisă către Comisia Europeană, în care solicită măsuri concrete pentru modificarea și întărirea legislației UE privind combaterea violenței domestice
Consolidarea pieței unice a UE este o “nevoie urgentă”, afirmă directorul BusinessEurope (INTERVIU): Credem în invențiile Europei, dar acestea nu cred că Europa este cel mai bun loc pentru ele
Strengthening the EU single market is an “urgent need,” says BusinessEurope director (INTERVIEW): We believe in Europe’s inventions, but they don’t believe Europe is the best place to scale
Trump ridică Arabia Saudită la statutul de “aliat major non-NATO”, după ce bin Salman a anunțat că va crește investițiile saudite în SUA la 1.000 de miliarde de dolari
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
9 mai, o triplă sărbătoare pentru români: Ziua Europei, a Independenţei României şi sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Zelenski va semna un acord cu Grecia pentru importul de gaze naturale, estimat la 2 mld. de euro, și se așteaptă la „un acord istoric” cu Franța pentru apărare aeriană
Șefa diplomației UE: Folosirea activelor rusești înghețate este cea mai clară soluție pentru finanțarea Ucrainei
Bolojan: Vom lucra îndeaproape cu guvernul de la Chișinău. Aderarea la UE, singura opțiune de a răspunde aspirațiilor de viitor și de a crește nivelul de trai în R. Moldova
INTERVIU | Siegfried Mureșan: UE a pierdut din competitivitate față de alte regiuni ale lumii. Creșterea competitivității trebuie să devină o prioritate pentru a menține un standard de viață ridicat
INTERVIU | Siegfried Mureșan, negociator-șef al PE, despre direcția negocierilor interinstituționale și mizele României în viitorul buget al UE (2028–2034): coeziunea și agricultura, pilonii de neclintit ai noului cadru financiar
EXCLUSIVE | NATO Secretary General: America is completely invested in NATO and Romania. The Eastern Sentry starts in the Black Sea because it’s of vital strategic importance to NATO
Noul Guvern al R. Moldova a depus jurământul de învestire. Președinta Maia Sandu: Trebuie să valorificăm „fereastra istorică de oportunitate oferită de integrarea europeană”
Inovația farmaceutică: motor de competitivitate – România în dialog cu Europa, pentru un acces mai bun al pacienților români la terapiile inovative
ARPIM facilitează dialogul cu Europa pentru a valorifica inovația în sănătate: Industria farmaceutică inovatoare – sector strategic pentru acces la tratamente moderne și dezvoltare economică durabilă
România, angajată să asigure o redresare economică sustenabilă. Bolojan: Ne-am propus să atingem anul acesta o țintă de deficit de 8,4%, iar în 2026 de 6%, pentru a ne recâștiga credibilitatea în fața piețelor și a Comisiei Europene
Trending
- ROMÂNIA6 days ago
Profesorul universitar Sorin Costreie, de la Universitatea din București, va fi noul consilier pentru educație al președintelui Nicușor Dan
- COMISIA EUROPEANA3 days ago
Comisia Europeană ia în calcul introducerea unui „micro-impozit la nivelul UE” pe alimentele procesate. Banii generați ar fi utilizați pentru programe de sănătate
- COMUNICATE DE PRESĂ1 week ago
Fundația Progress invită părinții și copiii pasionați de știință și robotică în 15 noiembrie la Târgul Național de Știință CODE Kids 2025 organizat la Politehnica București
- PARLAMENTUL EUROPEAN5 days ago
Siegfried Mureșan a obținut 50 de miliarde de euro în plus pentru fermierii din România și din UE în noul buget multianual al Uniunii Europene
- ROMÂNIA6 days ago
Bolojan: Vom lucra îndeaproape cu guvernul de la Chișinău. Aderarea la UE, singura opțiune de a răspunde aspirațiilor de viitor și de a crește nivelul de trai în R. Moldova