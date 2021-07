Studiu Friedrich Ebert Stiftung: România cheltuiește cu protecția socială de opt ori mai puțin decât media UE

The so-called “cohesion package” comprises the European Territorial Cooperation Goal (Interreg), the European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund, as well as the Common Provisions Regulation, a set of norms governing EU regional, cohesion and social funds over the next seven years.

All three regulations will be published in the EU’s Official Journal on 30 June and will enter into force the following day.

In line with the new common provision rules, both Interreg and the Regional and Cohesion Funds will have to direct at least 30% of their resources to climate action, the circular economy and investments in sustainable growth and job creation. They also foresee specific measures for SMEs and outermost regions.