TAROM, alături de inițiativa ”Brussels Airport Marathon”. INTERVIU cu Mădălina Mezei, CEO-ul companiei: ”Puterea exemplului și iubirea pentru un mod de viață sănătos au definit ziua de astăzi”
Astăzi, 6 octombrie, a avut loc cea de-a 16-a ediție a ”Brussels Airport Marathon”, având drept scop strângerea de fonduri pentru a îi ajuta pe cei care suferă de boala degenerativă, Parkinson.
Cu această ocazie, compania Tarom s-a alăturat inițiativei, iar în interviul acordat pentru Calea Europeană, CEO-ul companiei, Mădălina Mezei, a transmis următorul mesaj.
”Puterea exemplului și iubirea pentru un mod de viață sănătos au definit ziua de astăzi. Peste 14.000 de oamneni au participat din întreaga lume și au luptat împreună pentru un singur scop, să fie alături de cei bolnavi, să îi susțină și în același timp să îi sărbătorească pe învingători.”
”Echipa noastră dorește să fie cât mai aproape de oameni, dar mai ales de cei care au o sănătate precară, de aceea, noi susținem alături de Brusselles Airport, strângerea de fonduri pentru îi ajuta pe cei care suferă de boala degenerativă, Parkinson”, a mai adăugat aceasta.
Totodată, în aceeași zi, mii de belgieni s-au alăturat inițiative ”Race for the Cure”, cea mai mare cursă de informare și strângere de fonduri pentru cancerul de sân, din lume.
Mii de belgieni se alătură inițiativei ”Race for the Cure” – Cea mai mare cursă de informare și strângere de fonduri pentru cancerul de sân, din lume
Corespondență din Burxelles
Think-Pink, campania națională a Belgiei, care luptă împotriva cancerului la sân, organizează astăzi, 6 octombrie, ”Race for the Cure”, fiind sărbătoarea învingătoarelor în lupta împotriva cancerului și cea mai renumită cursă de informare și strângere de fonduri pentru cancerul de sân, din lume.
Desfășurat la nivel internațional, Race for the Cure a ajuns la peste 150 de curse, cu peste 1.6 milioane de participanți si reprezintă un prilej de a reaminti femeilor că cel mai bun tratament este prevenția, iar informarea corectă, sportul și optimismul sunt rețeta propriei noastre sănătăți.
Cetățenii belgieni participă deja la cea de-a 16-a ediție și au la dispozițe mai multe maratoane. Cel mai lung maraton este ”Brussels Airport Marathon (42,195 km)”, urmat de Brussels Airport Half Marathon (21,097 km) și Brussels Airport Mini-Marathon (6,5 km).
Totodată există și o cursă specială pentru copii. de un 1 km.
Organizația națională a Belgiei privind lupta împotriva cancerului, Think Pink, alături de încă patru ONG-uri, dintre care și Fundația ”Renașterea” din România, face parte din organizația, Think Pink Europe, care este condusă de Mihaela Geoană.
Think Pink Europe doreşte să unească, în viitor, peste 500.000 de persoane, învingătoare în lupta împotriva cancerului de sân şi simpatizanţi ai sportului, la nivel european, simbol al solidarităţii în lupta împotriva cancerului de sân.
ONG-ul Think Pink Europe a fost lansat în anul 2018, în cadrul Parlamentului European.
”Race for the Cure” a fost organizat și în România, iar în cea de-a patra ediție, 29 septembrie 2019, peste 4000 de bucureșteni s-au alăturat inițiativei.
În data de 7 iunie 2015, Fundația Renașterea a organizat prima ediție a Race for the Cure Romania, la care au participat în jur de 1500 de participanți, dintre care peste 100 au fost paciente diagnosticate cu cancer.
Cancerul de sân este a doua cea mai frecventă formă de cancer în România şi în multe cazuri boala este depistată atunci când se află deja în stadiu avansat.
Potrivit rețelei private de sănătate, Regina Maria, în România, 80% din cancerele de sân sunt diagnosticate în faza avansată, stadiu în care tratamentul nu poate aduce vindecarea, ci doar prelungirea supraviețuirii.
Însă în țările în care există un program național de screening pentru cancerul de sân, pentru toate femeile peste 40 de ani, 70-80 % din cancerele de sân sunt diagnosticate în stadii inițiale.
Potrivit Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii, o treime din cancere sunt prevenibile, iar jumătate din decese ar putea fi evitate.
La 1 octombrie, în întreaga lume este marcată Ziua Mondială a Luptei împotriva Cancerului la Sân, iar întreaga lună este dedicată unor acțiuni ce au ca scop conștientizarea pericolului reprezentat de această maladie şi a modului în care pot fi depistate primele semne ale bolii.
INCSMPS has organised the Conference “Evaluation of the Social Impact of structural changes on the European labor markets”
The National Scientific Research Institute for Labour and Social Protection (INCSMPS) has organised the Conference “Evaluation of the Social Impact of structural changes on the European labor markets”.
The event has taken place on Friday, September 27th, at the Marshal Garden Hotel in Bucharest, and has been live streamed on CaleaEuropeană.ro and on Calea Europeană’s Facebook Page.
In the first part of the debate the following guests were present: Secretary of State Elena Solomonesc from the Ministry of Labor and Radu Minea, President of FSLCPR.
Later Dr. Friedrich Schneider discussed the topic of unobserved or unregistered economics: ”Shadow economies around the World, with the latest results (2019) for Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Serbia.
In the second part of the conference were discussed economic issues, social inclusion and respect for citizens’ rights and freedoms in the context of the exit of the UK from the European Union.
Speranța Pîrciog, Dr. at the National Institute of Scientific Research in the field of Labor and Social Protection, discussed “Structural changes existing at the level of local labor markets in Romania”. This paper work was done together with Dr. Cristina Lincaru.
The inclusion of young people in the labor market was also analyzed. This topic was presented by Dr. Mihaela-Nona Chilian from the Romanian Academy, the National Institute of Economic Research with the help of the following project: “The access of the graduates of higher education on the labor market in Romania”.
Given that many Romanian citizens live in the United Kingdom, the result of a complex questionnaire about the life of Romanians in the UK was presented, the reasons why the number of Romanians from UK continues to grow. About 10 million Romanians live outside the borders, and over 400,000 live in the United Kingdom, due to the rights they have acquired with the accession to the European Union.
Dr. Aniela Matei presented tha project “Labor force mobility for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – motivational factors and return behaviors” and underlined the reasons why Romanian citizens choose to leave Romania and live in the United Kingdom. The reason was to replace the need for “survival” with the need of “saving.” In conclusion, Romanians want to leave the UK for economic reasons, but these are not the only reasons. The lack of trust in the Romanian institutions, but also of justice issues in Romania are part of the determining factors.
A worrying conclusion found in the questionnaire is that 70% of the respondents do not want to return to Romania.
“Brexit – Story of an announced divorce” was the theme presented by Dr. Cătălin Ghinărău. He explained with graphical instruments the economic powers of the European Union, but also the sovereignty of Great Britain through the desire not to enter in the euro area.
In the third part of the conference Dr. Daniela Pașnicu presented “Analysis of the main trends regarding employment at European level”.
Further was explained the technique of “Text Mining” in the presentation “Need for skills for the research staff at the beginning of the career”. Presentation made by Dr. Mihaela Monica Maer-Matei, Dr. Cristina Mocanu, Dr. Ana Maria Zamfir, from National Institute of Scientific Research in the field of Labor and Social Protection ”.
At the same time, forecasts and challenges were presented in the “Educational Asymmetry of the Bulgarian Labor Market”. Project developed by Dr. Grigore Ioan Piroșca and Dr. George Laurențiu iuerban Oprescu.
Dr Ana Maria Zamfir presented ”At Work Project” during a conference organised by The National Scientific Research Institute for Labour and Social Protection (INCSMPS) has organised.
At the end of the event the themes of the conference were reminded and plans for the future were discussed. All the guests together with the event organizers took a group photo.
As for INCSMPS, since it was established, in 1990, the institute has performed scientific research activities in the field of labour market and social protection, thus supporting Romania’s efforts to create and develop a sustainable economy, based on modern, European principles. The scientific research in the institute is related to the labour market and social policy, for the creation of measurement instruments, indices and criteria.
INCSMPS has as main object of activity the research and development in the field of social and humanist sciences, carry out surveys and research with theoretical-applicative character in fields of national interest regarding the human resources management, social development and social protection in Romania.
INCSMPS presented ”At Work Project”, a European project, part of the Erasmus+ program
Dr Ana Maria Zamfir presented ”At Work Project” during a conference organised by The National Scientific Research Institute for Labour and Social Protection (INCSMPS) has organised.
”At Work Project” is a European project, made in partnership with a series of organizations and international organizations and institutions and is part of the Erasmus+ program within the access on cooperation for innovation and exchange of good practices.
The project aimed to develop as the title says: a methodology that is supported by an online platform to assess the social platform of the programs of professional training.
Why was this project necessary?
Dr. Ana Maria Zamfir answered that ”we all know that school abandonment school dropout represents an important problem, not only in Romania, but in many European states. Moreover, we talk about dropout from professional train training courses as well so very often, companies.”
The state, the employment agencies, invest a lot of resources in the training courses best into the unemployed or other people needing to seek other jobs, but not always, those courses are not always appropriate or responding, meeting the needs of the job seekers, we either have a dropout level that is very high, or not very positive result.
Sometimes the participants, realize that their respective qualification is not suited to them for them, or they don’t seek a job in that field, and the expected results are not obtained at the end of the courses, and we know that in Romania as well.
This is an initiative that is considered as a good practice and this is always given us a good example in the field of assessing skills and professional training and from Poland, or it skilled partner who made and continues to work on licensing the platform that supports the assessment methodology.
We decided to assess on the platform, the skills of the trainers, as they are being seen and perceived by the participant professional confidence. Because we, it is important to see how the level of confidence is maintained throughout the training process.
It is a platform that will be free access will be free, just like Erasmus indicates informatics, a digital solution available in all languages of the project in Spanish, English Romanian polish.
Every administrator will be able to create an account on this on this platform, and we’ll be able to associate users. Very soon we hope to have it functional to its fullest and available to be used by schools by training suppliers, as I said, and maybe through promotion. It could be transferred by more and more users.
