The first anti-extremism meeting in Romania was held in Suceava. Liberal Gheorghe Flutur presented 10 pro-European lines of action
With less than six months to go before the European elections, Member States are facing a wave of extremism, which could lead to a reconfiguration of the European institutions. To mitigate the effect of extremism in Romania, Liberal Gheorghe Flutur presented a “Decalogue for fighting extremism” at a first meeting organised in Suceava, Romania, against this phenomenon.
- Let’s fight for Romania’s safety and security. We are fortunately under the umbrella of NATO and the EU and that is where we must stay.
- Role models. We need role models in society. Let the models be brought forward.
- We encourage competence, value. We politicians need to do more.
- Initiative, development. Judge people by what they’ve done.
- Let’s think positive. Let’s also talk about the good of this country.
- Let’s respect the rules: Many people don’t understand. You’re in the EU and NATO, you have rights and obligations. Respecting the rules means keeping your word.
- Let’s be more vigilant. It means that those of us in charge should be monitored, be more accountable. Vigilance means a more attentive civil society. That’s how we can get better.
- Moral values more to the fore. Honour, dignity, accountability have all but disappeared. These must be promoted. We need more respect for moral values.
- Speak the truth to your face. The truth hurts. This will do us good.
- United at home, stronger in Europe.
At the event, the demonstrators shouted that peaceful and balanced Bukovina will oppose all those who want to hijack Romania from the path of the free, European, civilized world, to throw it back into poverty and dictatorship in Moscow’s zone of influence.
Op-ed| Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides and Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium in charge of Social Affairs and Public Health, Frank Vandenbroucke: A new industrial deal to guarantee the availability of critical medicines
Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Affairs and Public Health of Belgium, Frank Vandenbroucke
In a strong European Health Union, everyone must have timely and equal access to medicines. This is the very essence of the work the EU has undertaken over the past few years, in particular through the EU Pharmaceutical Strategy. As part of this objective, addressing shortages and strengthening security of supply of medicines is of great importance for both the Commission and EU Member States.
Today’s launch of the work on a Critical Medicines Alliance will bolster the production of critical medicines in the EU and diversify international supply chains. This is a crucial step in our fight to tackle shortages and reduce the EU’s dependencies on third countries. Building on the successful precedents of the batteries or raw materials alliances, the Critical Medicines Alliance marks the starting point for a new kind of cooperation between the Commission, national governments, industry and civil society. It is a new industrial pillar of the European Health Union to better protect the medicine supply for our patients.
Medicine shortages have increasingly become a concern for patients in the EU. Last winter we saw parents desperately trying to get hold of medicines to treat their children, in some cases travelling hundreds of kilometres. This year, as infections are rising across the EU, people are going to pharmacies and asking for antibiotics that are of limited availability. These are structural problems linked to an increase in shortages in the past years, a situation which is not acceptable.
Beyond the serious consequences for patients when critical medicines are not available, there are also geopolitical concerns which must be addressed. The pandemic and the wars in Europe and the Middle East have shown us very clearly that the structural vulnerabilities in our pharmaceutical supply chains must be addressed as a top political priority. To safeguard our citizens’ health and safety, we must increase Europe’s autonomy when it comes to production and supply of critical medicines.
A Critical Medicines Alliance – changing the game of medicines production and supply chains
The Critical Medicines Alliance will help us set our agenda and change the way we produce and procure medicines to better protect patients. Governments, industry, health professionals and civil society will work together to identify solutions to address the challenge. This could for example mean increasing European production capacity of critical medicines and components by establishing new production lines or constructing new factories. It could also lead to finding new partners abroad to diversify our supply of essential ingredients. As part of Europe’s green and digital transition, we also want the Alliance to promote innovation and support the modernisation of EU production capacity.
As a first step towards setting up the Alliance, interested experts from Member States, industry, health professionals, and civil society are invited to take part in the selection procedure for the Alliance that runs until 16 February, in view of participating in its meetings in Spring 2024.
In the meantime, the Commission will start analysing the supply chain vulnerabilities for a number of critical medicines for which the Alliance will develop recommendations on actions to take to improve their supply. The Alliance will also support and channel the investments needed at national and EU level to deliver on its ambitious objectives.
Fighting shortages of medicines in our Member States of course does not mean closing the door to our international partners. With the support of the Alliance, the EU will simultaneously work towards stronger international partnerships to diversify supply chains and enhance security of medicines supply globally.
The work of the Alliance will be pivotal in maintaining our global leadership and enhancing the competitiveness of the pharmaceutical sector. Above all, these are crucial steps in safeguarding the health and well-being of Europeans. With the launch of the Critical Medicines Alliance, we are opening a new, industrial chapter for a European Health Union determined to turn vision into reality.
EU Tech Alliance SecGen warns: We are moving away from a truly single market, the cornerstone of European competitiveness, if we have 27 national fragmentations of EU rules
Interview conducted by Robert Lupițu
Europe’s tech companies need a single set of rules with one interpretation, not 27 national interpretations, and their voice to be taken into account at EU level, says Victoria de Posson, Secretary General of the European Tech Alliance, the umbrella organisation representing Europe’s leading tech companies providing innovative services to 500 million users. In an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro in the context of the adoption of the manifesto on the future of Europe’s digital policy, Victoria de Posson says the tech industry wants to ensure that Europe becomes competitive by adopting a European strategy for tech companies, having a European approach and listening to the voice of the industry.
“European, national and regional measures should complement each other, not clash or duplicate efforts. (…) The ink was not even dry on the Digital Services Act (DSA) when some EU countries added extra layers of regulation at national level,” said the European Tech Alliance Secretary General.
Victoria de Posson warned that if “particular emphasis is not placed on avoiding national fragmentation where EU legislation exists”, then “we are moving further away from a truly single market, which is the cornerstone of European competitiveness”.
According to the industry, the European strategy for tech companies should unlock “the power of data as a key lever for innovation, while respecting consumer privacy”.
The EUTA Secretary General also insisted on smart regulation and fair competition.
“We need one set of rules with one interpretation, not 27 interpretations. Ultimately, we need to ensure that this interpretation takes place consistently. We need more cooperation between Member States,” said Victoria de Posson.
Full interview:
CaleaEuropeană.ro: First of all, Victoria de Posson, the Secretary General of the European Tech Alliance, thank you for this interview for Calea Europeană. We know that you published on the 27th of November a bold and forward-looking manifesto on EU digital future by 2030. According to the manifesto in terms of geopolitical and economic instability, you are saying that promoting homegrown tech businesses has never been more central and more important to achieve the European Union’s wider goals. First of all, what are the main key points of this manifesto? What drives it forward?
Victoria de Posson: The first point is to ensure that competitiveness is achieved in Europe. We keep talking about it. It’s now time to strengthen it, and each that competitiveness in Europe in the next five years. We suggested three approaches to reach this competitiveness.
First adopting a European strategy for Europeans tech companies. For instance, we need to unlock the power of data to allow European tech companies to use data in a privacy friendly manner. Another example would be to help them attract talents like developers.
A second point is adopting a European lens. It comes through harmonization and adopting a European approach when looking at markets including for merger and acquisition.For instance, you can be a big player in Romania, but still a small one at European level. When authorities are looking at merger and acquisition, we invite them to take a European perspective.
A third point is to ensure that European tech companies’ voices are taken into consideration when EU rules impact them. For the moment, laws are often developed with a few stakeholders in mind and do not always consider their impact on European companies.It’s critical to consult European companies more in the future.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: So the three points are strengthening Europe’s competitiveness with a European strategy for European technology, prioritizing smart rules and a better enforcement of regulations in order to have fair competition.
Victoria de Posson: The three points that I mentioned were part of the competitiveness chapter: Develop a European strategy for European tech companies, adopt a European lens and bring in the voice of European tech companies.
The second chapter is on smart rules: We need to make sure that the rules are properly enforced, and that they have enough time to be enforced before being reviewed. When new rules are created, a good impact assessment is needed to make sure that they will fit with the existing legislative landscape. There cannot be overlaps or clashes with other rules. The new rules should be problem-based and adapted to the business models and not go for a one-size-fits-all approach.
The third chapter is about enforcement for fairer competition. EU rules should be enforced properly, and in a fair manner. For instance, national authorities should be as strict with their national champions as with international companies. Another point would be to have a consistent interpretation of EU rules. We need one set of rules with one interpretation, and not 27 interpretations. Lastly, it must be ensured that this interpretation happens consistently. We need more cooperation between the member states.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Since you mentioned the smart rules section, how do we define smart rules in this endeavor, because you also mentioned the overlapping of legislation? Do you feel, as an entity that represents digital players in Europe and tech players in Europe, that there is a clash between the idea of having smart rules and the overlapping of norms? And can you give us an example where the overlap affects your members?
Victoria de Posson: What we mean by giving time for enforcement, is to make sure that when the law is adopted, it has enough time to reach its objectives before it’s assessed. For instance, we see that the EU commission is now reviewing its consumer framework with the EU consumer law refit. The omnibus Directive is partially reviewed while it only started to apply in May 2022. In such a short timeframe, it will be difficult for the Omnibus Directive to reach its objectives. So before reviewing rules, we need to give the market time to produce the intended effects, especially when a few member states are late to implement the new law(s).
When it comes to making sure that the rules are properly assessed, we must make sure that we have a good mapping of what works, what doesn’t work and of potential overlapping rules. New rules need to be based on strong impact assessments which are evidence-based and representative of the whole European continent.
When it comes to avoiding overlapping rules: European, national, and regional measures should complement each other, not clash or duplicate efforts. The ink of the Digital Services Act (DSA) was not even dry when some EU countries added extra layers of regulation at national level, such as the French law for online influencers and the proposed bill to secure and regulate the digital space. There must be a strong focus on avoiding national fragmentation where EU laws exist. Otherwise, we are moving further away from a truly single market that is the cornerstone of European competitiveness.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: And how can the European Union balance on that because we know that we have this big idea over our head that we are the main regulator feel, we are the pioneers of inventing and creating norms to make it more easy but also more difficult at the same time. So how can we balance this?
Victoria de Posson: It’s very important to say that rules are not bad. We are proud of Europe’s ability to invent rules: Making sure that consumers are well protected, maintaining the rule of law, and having transparency laws. With size comes greater responsibility. Now, the challenge is to enforce the rules on every actor in the same manner. Whether a company is based in Europe or not, as long as it targets European consumers it has to comply with EU rules.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Since you mentioned the competitiveness, I want to ask you two ideas that I noted. What are the key elements that should be included in this European strategy for taking competitiveness to address the needs in the private sector? This is the first question and the other one: what is the role that we envisage for the public private partnership should play in this European tech strategy?
Victoria de Posson: In the European strategy, we would, for instance, need to unlock the power of data as a key lever for innovation while respecting consumer privacy. Privacy enhancing technology, like pseudonymization should be further promoted by European lawmakers to empower European companies to use data in a privacy friendly manner. We need to make sure that EU companies can use data in a privacy friendly way, allowing them to grow and remain competitive.
Another example is to make sure that EU companies are still attractive. Today, European tech companies’ resources are taken by compliance. Sometimes, it is assumed that this compliance consists of a few lawyer, but actually compliance means several developers implementing the law, instead of improving interfaces, services, products or consumers’ experiences. For a developer, it’s not the most interesting task to do. It’s very important to ensure that developers are still willing to work for European tech companies.
To your second question about improving the public private partnerships: One way would be to involve companies in the early stages. When policymakers consider new initiatives, they must have a good understanding of what currently exists, of the good and the bad practices. Sometimes, laws are created against a certain company or against a certain practice. These practices are not always representative of what’s happening in the market. Policymakers should have a better understanding of what’s happening on the grounds and of the good practices that are in place. It would help them create better laws.
When the proposed EU rules at in the hands of co-legislators, we have seen new services being added in the scope with no impact assessment for these new services being added. For instance, the rules on distance marketing of financial services were aimed at financial services. However, the co-legislator extended the scope.
It would have been better to have a good impact assessment and understand the impact of such an extension before making it law. When it comes to enforcement. We believe that lawmakers should have the right resources to understand how innovation and technology works.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: You touched some ideas on retaining talent. So, we need a European tech strategy. We also need digital skills. I’m also speaking for Romania which is a very good IT country. Looking at the DESI index, we have a lack of digital skills. We are winning on the rules field, but we are losing the battle for hearts, minds, and creativity with other global markets. So how should the European Union address all these challenges to retain talent, and also keep top tire professionals here in Europe within the technological sector?
Victoria de Posson: First, we should not have a limited reading of digital skills. It’s not only coding or about developers. It’s a lot bigger than that. We have to make sure that we attract all talents and all digital skills. Second, we could improve the visa policy to attract talents from abroad, making it easier for digital talents to access the Schengen area.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: And one last question. We understand that this manifesto is a part of an ongoing debate for the future of digital Europe by 2030 and there can be no good debate without the public sphere. So what are your expectations after this manifesto from the EU institutions, the Commission, the Parliament, the Council, considering also that 2024 will be an election year so we will have a lot of overlapping movements from this mandate to the next one.
Victoria de Posson: In terms of procedures, we know that the institutions are busy finalizing the files until February, more or less.
After February, as of March, they will be more focused on what’s upcoming. For instance, the upcoming Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU will reflect on how to improve the Commission’s operations. It will be quite interesting to see what is coming out from the Belgian Presidency. Another aspect is what the services of the Commission are preparing for the next Commissioners.
And of course, from the Parliament side, the future members of the European Parliament are looking at what should be done and what could be improved over the next few years.
European Tech Alliance presents its manifesto for Europe’s digital policy: We need an ambitious EU tech strategy to boost European competitiveness, based on smart rules and fairer competition
The European Technology Alliance (EUTA) presents today, 27 November, its bold, forward-looking manifesto, outlining a strategic roadmap for Europe’s digital policy from now to 2030. According to the manifesto, in times of geopolitical and economic instability, promoting home-grown tech businesses has never been more central to achieving the European Union’s wider goals. The recording of the launch event can be watched here.
EUTA represents leading European tech companies that provide innovative products and services to 500 million users. The 30 EUTA member companies in 14 European countries are popular and have earned the trust of consumers.
With the right conditions, EUTA members can strengthen Europe’s resilience and technological autonomy,protect and empower users online, and promote Europe’s values of transparency, rule of law and innovation to the rest of the world.
Through the manifesto “Unlock European tech leadership at home and beyond”, EUTA asks EU institutions to take into account three steps as we move towards 2030:
- Develop a European strategy for European tech and competitiveness;
- Prioritise smart rules for a stronger Europe, including increased harmonisation to create
one EU digital single market, not 27 national markets;
- Focus on better enforcement for fairer competition.
“We need an ambitious EU tech strategy to overcome growth obstacles, a political commitment to clear, targeted and risk-based rules, and consistent enforcement. The next Commission’s mandate, towards 2030, is the right moment to unlock Europe’s tech, fostering its leadership at home and beyond”, said EUTA Secretary General Victoria de Posson.
“We must navigate tech innovation and tech regulation wisely. This means consulting tech experts, assessing current rules, tailoring them for specific problems and business models and enforcing them with fairness”, said the Chair of the EUTA Board and Head of EU Public Affairs for Zalando, Aurélie Caulier.
EUTA President and Schibsted CEO Kristin Skogen Lund also said that “as companies born and bred in Europe, the EU is a crucial market and we are deeply committed to European citizens and values”.
In the manifesto, EUTA proposes three steps to enhance growth and innovation in Europe:
1. European tech for European competitivenes
A European strategy for tech: According to EUTA, it’s time for the EU to boost European tech with a strategy that empowers European digital companies to grow and use new innovation tools to deliver the best services and products, including personalised experiences to their users. European tech companies are valuable assets for Europe. They deserve support and nurturing.
Adopt an EU lens: Today, there is regulatory fragmentation. We still deal with 27 national markets in practice, including for market assessment in competition law. A European approach and more harmonisation would facilitate the growth of European champions at global, national and regional level.
Bring in European voices: EU tech should by default have a seat at the table when proposed rules, often designed for a few global players, disproportionately affect their ability to provide the best services, products, and experience to users.
2. Smart rules for a stronger Europe
EUTA asks the European Union to allow time for the implementation of the rules and then to evaluate them properly: The digital world is a fully regulated sector with a wide range of new and updated rules. The EU should allow for existing rules to take effect and make a thorough assessment of these rules, before introducing new regulations in the same areas, says the EUTA manifesto.
The European Technology Alliance also stresses that laws should fit together like puzzle pieces, not be “a messy patchwork”: European, national, and regional measures should complement each other, not clash or duplicate efforts. EU countries should not add extra rules on top of EU regulations. When developing new EU rules or reviewing existing ones, we should get rid of old laws to prevent an ever-growing pyramid of regulations.
In addition, EUTA calls for the EU to adopt a tailor-made, problem-based approach: According to the manifesto, Where EU rules are needed, policymakers should focus on concrete problems and be mindful of different tech business models. Rules should address problems with specific business models instead of a one-size-fits all approach or dictating specific product designs. Any proposed solution should also be proportionate to the problem identified.
3. Better enforcement for fairer competition
Ensure fair competition: European companies need a level playing field to grow and compete. For this, we need strong and consistentenforcement of recently adopted EU laws and a tough stance on any company, large or small, trying to circumvent EU rules, the manifesto says.
Same rules, same interpretation, and coherent enforcement: Fragmented interpretation causes legal uncertainty, competition distortions and 27 rules instead of one. According to EUTA, European businesses need a clear and predictable legal framework to grow, innovate and compete with global players coming from larger or more homogenous home markets.
EUTA also calls on the European Union to work together and not in “silos”, to encourage cooperation between national authorities (e.g. consumer, competition, data protection), as well as among Member States and with the EU to ensure consistent enforcement of rules. “Working in silos must be avoided, and best practices shared,” says EUTA.
In addition, EUTA advocates that the EU should provide authorities with the right resources: European and national authorities must invest the proper resources such as people, time, and technical expertise, for effective and pragmatic enforcement. Authorities should also consider working with external stakeholders such as businesses, to be aware of the latest innovative products (e.g. regulatory sandboxes).
At the end of the manifesto, EUTA wants to ensure an independent enforcement: “Now that the Commission takes on the role of rule enforcer, it’s of paramount importance to place a strong focus on independence. Enforcement must be kept separate from political interests”, stresses the European Technology Alliance.
