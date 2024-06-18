The National Grand Lodge of Romania Awards Gala will award its winners on June 21

Article signed by Carolina Bogatiuc, European Affairs expert at the Institute for Strategic Initiatives (IPIS) in Moldova. Carolina Bogatiuc is the former Chief of Cabinet of the Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, Nicu Popescu.

Republic of Moldova, as an EU candidate state since June 2022, is increasingly active internationally and within the European community. As we approach potential accession, our nation participates in meetings that could significantly influence the direction of EU development and restructuring, akin to the 2004 enlargement. Moldova doesn’t just report on reforms; it actively contributes to regional security and prosperity. Many wonder how Moldova contributes and by what means? True, we lack a robust military and state-of-the-art equipment, and our policies in this regard remain undefined; we are a neutral state. Nevertheless, Moldova grapples with oligarchic forces that have isolated the country for over three decades. Through puppet figures, these forces cling to power aspirations, masquerading as pro-Europeans while questioning Moldova’s progress.

However, it’s imperative to stress that Moldova can no longer postpone critical reforms. The nation must exert maximum effort to appoint a Prosecutor General and deliver the economic growth plan—essential for lifting Moldova out of stagnation and attracting investments, ensuring quicker economic recovery. Brussels’ deadlines aren’t mere time limits but reflect the confidence earned through compliance. Failure risks exclusion from discussions with EU leaders.

Moldova needs to amplify its voice and firmly back its European trajectory, aligning with other nations worldwide that champion freedom and democratic principles. While reforms are progressing and justice is advancing, albeit with some anticipated outcomes still pending, Moldova’s readiness to commence EU accession talks cannot be denied. Brussels comprehends the exerted efforts, recognizes them, and pledges support for their continuation. Despite the inherent complexities of the justice system, significant strides have been taken, and Moldova should not languish in the shadows or wait idly; it deserves swift, immediate support. Twenty years have elapsed—far too lengthy to remain on the EU’s outer threshold.

Any investment in our country, or in our neighbors in Ukraine, signifies an investment in the future—a widening of the realm of peace, where destabilizing forces and aggressors find no haven. Through intentionally placed and strategically directed investments in candidate countries, the EU not only lends support to these nations but also fortifies its own borders and security. President Sandu has underscored the necessity for a EU budget that transcends the conventional spending paradigm, emphasizing a strategic blueprint for peace investments. Budgeting, as European Commissioner Johannes Hahn asserts, is also a process of learning. Hence, the time is ripe to embrace a budgetary approach that diverges substantially from the current internal procedures of the EU, which at times hinder progress. Moldova lacks the authority to dictate the spending of European Union funds, a stance endorsed by President Sandu. However, it can play a role in shaping a budget that is adaptable, forward-thinking, and bold.

To reconstruct and bolster the democratic and economic foundations of nations aspiring to EU values and standards, the bloc is confronted with the concept of a Marshall Plan, which could stand as Europe’s solution and pledge for peace. The notion of the Marshall Plan was, in essence, a focal point of President Sandu’s address at the annual EU budget conference. This strategy extends beyond mere financial aid, it involves investments in critical infrastructure, governmental reforms, anti-corruption efforts, and justice initiatives — all fundamental components for fortifying the rule of law and democracy.

Addressing EU bureaucracy and sluggish procedures is vital, given the time-sensitive nature of regional security. Streamlining fund management accelerates progress, yielding quicker crisis responses. Europe stands at a crossroads; today’s decisions shape tomorrow’s landscape. Prudent allocation of EU resources fosters a safer, unified, and prosperous Europe.

Post-Brussels momentum assigns Moldova a significant responsibility: meeting set objectives and adhering to EU accession goals. Judicial reform tops the agenda, Moldova must prioritize effectively. The honeymoon phase fades, leaders question meritocracy. Launching the inaugural intergovernmental conference isn’t just a promise fulfilled but earned recognition for Moldova’s steadfast European path amid internal and external challenges. Moldova’s EU accession isn’t just a diplomatic endeavor but a strategic and moral imperative—a larger investment in a freer, safer Europe. Time is of the essence; Moldova’s future hinges on decisive action now. The clock is ticking against us, pressure is mounting, and Moldova faces high expectations. It’s a question of NOW or NEVER.

Fall’s EU accession referendum affords an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment. Thousands must voice their aspirations, safeguarding our identity against usurpation. I remain hopeful; Moldova and its people have evolved.