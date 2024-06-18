ENGLISH
The National Grand Lodge of Romania Awards Gala will award its winners on June 21
The National Grand Lodge of Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Academy, the Ministry of Culture and Babeș Bolyai University of Cluj Napoca, University of Bucharest, ASE, Carol Davila University of Medicine Bucharest, Alexandru Ioan Cuza University Iasi, West University of Timisoara, SNSPA, Constantin Brâncuși National University of Arts Bucharest, George Enescu University of Arts Iasi, Transylvania University of Brasov, Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu, University of Craiova, organizes on the premises of the Romanian Athenaeum, on June 21, 2024, starting at 6 pm. 00, the 11th edition of the National Grand Lodge of Romania Awards Gala, according to a press release forwarded to caleaeuropeana.ro.
During the Gala, 7 awards of 10,000 euros each will be given for the following fields of reference:
– Grigore Moisil Award for Exact Sciences;
– Henri Coandă Award for Applied Sciences;
– Carol Davila Award for Medicine;
– Eugeniu Carada Award for Economics;
– Nicolae Titulescu Award for Diplomacy and Political Science;
– Spiru Haret Award for Education, Environment, IT.
– Constantin Brâncuși Award for Art and Culture;
The M.L.N.R. Awards Gala aims at stimulating and developing knowledge in any field of research, including the socio-human sciences, both through fundamental research and advanced research for the development of complex problems, through the acquisition of new knowledge on phenomena and processes, the formulation and validation of original hypotheses, conceptual models and theories.
The prizes are awarded to all Romanian citizens resident or non-resident on the territory of Romania, regardless of sex, religion or age, whether they are Masons or laymen, who, during the year preceding the awarding of the prizes, had produced a work, discovery, invention or innovation, had issued a theory, theorem, equation, had developed a technique, method, process with macro-social impact in one of the 7 award-winning fields or, by exercising their profession or public dignity, had brought important services or benefits to the country.
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu: Romania will continue to provide aid to Ukrainian refugees
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu gave assurances on Friday that Romania will maintain aid for Ukrainian refugees, highlighting our country’s continued support in the context of the war unleashed on 24 February 2022.
At a press conference in Iasi, Ciolacu stressed that there are currently 84,000 Ukrainian citizens settled in Romania.
„We will maintain our aid to Ukrainian refugees. You know very well, that of the 84,000 who have remained on Romanian territory, many of them are mothers with children, with grandchildren, we have placed them in the school system, even in their native language, regardless of the level of education. So far we have had an effort from the state budget paid for by European funds. Romania will continue to support Ukraine, especially in the humanitarian area, which is only natural. We hope that we will no longer have to deal with an exodus, as it was at the beginning of the war”, said the Prime Minister.
The head of government is in Iasi on Friday to visit the construction site of the Regional Emergency Hospital, an important project for the region.
The Dean of the Harvard School of Dental Medicine is attending the 21st International Congress of Dental Esthetic in Bucharest
Between 16-18 May, the JW Marriott Grand Hotel Bucharest is hosting the 21st edition of the International Congress of Esthetic Dentistry, a landmark event in the international dental community, organized by the Romanian Society of Aesthetic Dentistry (SSER).
With the theme “Revolution in Esthetic Dentistry”, the congress will gather around 2,400 participants in person and online, bringing together more than 60 world-renowned lecturers from 12 countries. These include Prof. Dr. William Giannobile, Dean of Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Prof. Dr. Daniel Edelhoff from Ludwig-Maximilians University Munich, Prof. Dr. Marius Steigmann from the University of Michigan and Boston University, and Prof. Dr. Philipp Sleiman from the University of Beirut.
The congress will take place over three days in nine parallel rooms, covering topics as diverse as periodontology, prosthodontics, implantology, dental aesthetics, endodontics, and orthodontics.
In addition, over 48 exhibitors from the dental industry will be present, offering attendees presentations and activations on the latest innovations in products, techniques, and equipment.
Over 1300 doctors have registered for in-person attendance at the congress and over 1100 doctors will participate online.
This edition of the International Congress of Esthetic Dentistry is an exceptional opportunity for dental professionals to connect, learn, and discover the latest trends and innovations in the industry.
For more information on the Congress programme and the full list of speakers, visit the event’s official website.
Op-Ed | A call from Moldova for a European budget for peace: A Marshall Plan could be Europe’s promise of peace
Article signed by Carolina Bogatiuc, European Affairs expert at the Institute for Strategic Initiatives (IPIS) in Moldova. Carolina Bogatiuc is the former Chief of Cabinet of the Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, Nicu Popescu.
Republic of Moldova, as an EU candidate state since June 2022, is increasingly active internationally and within the European community. As we approach potential accession, our nation participates in meetings that could significantly influence the direction of EU development and restructuring, akin to the 2004 enlargement. Moldova doesn’t just report on reforms; it actively contributes to regional security and prosperity. Many wonder how Moldova contributes and by what means? True, we lack a robust military and state-of-the-art equipment, and our policies in this regard remain undefined; we are a neutral state. Nevertheless, Moldova grapples with oligarchic forces that have isolated the country for over three decades. Through puppet figures, these forces cling to power aspirations, masquerading as pro-Europeans while questioning Moldova’s progress.
However, it’s imperative to stress that Moldova can no longer postpone critical reforms. The nation must exert maximum effort to appoint a Prosecutor General and deliver the economic growth plan—essential for lifting Moldova out of stagnation and attracting investments, ensuring quicker economic recovery. Brussels’ deadlines aren’t mere time limits but reflect the confidence earned through compliance. Failure risks exclusion from discussions with EU leaders.
Moldova needs to amplify its voice and firmly back its European trajectory, aligning with other nations worldwide that champion freedom and democratic principles. While reforms are progressing and justice is advancing, albeit with some anticipated outcomes still pending, Moldova’s readiness to commence EU accession talks cannot be denied. Brussels comprehends the exerted efforts, recognizes them, and pledges support for their continuation. Despite the inherent complexities of the justice system, significant strides have been taken, and Moldova should not languish in the shadows or wait idly; it deserves swift, immediate support. Twenty years have elapsed—far too lengthy to remain on the EU’s outer threshold.
Any investment in our country, or in our neighbors in Ukraine, signifies an investment in the future—a widening of the realm of peace, where destabilizing forces and aggressors find no haven. Through intentionally placed and strategically directed investments in candidate countries, the EU not only lends support to these nations but also fortifies its own borders and security. President Sandu has underscored the necessity for a EU budget that transcends the conventional spending paradigm, emphasizing a strategic blueprint for peace investments. Budgeting, as European Commissioner Johannes Hahn asserts, is also a process of learning. Hence, the time is ripe to embrace a budgetary approach that diverges substantially from the current internal procedures of the EU, which at times hinder progress. Moldova lacks the authority to dictate the spending of European Union funds, a stance endorsed by President Sandu. However, it can play a role in shaping a budget that is adaptable, forward-thinking, and bold.
To reconstruct and bolster the democratic and economic foundations of nations aspiring to EU values and standards, the bloc is confronted with the concept of a Marshall Plan, which could stand as Europe’s solution and pledge for peace. The notion of the Marshall Plan was, in essence, a focal point of President Sandu’s address at the annual EU budget conference. This strategy extends beyond mere financial aid, it involves investments in critical infrastructure, governmental reforms, anti-corruption efforts, and justice initiatives — all fundamental components for fortifying the rule of law and democracy.
Addressing EU bureaucracy and sluggish procedures is vital, given the time-sensitive nature of regional security. Streamlining fund management accelerates progress, yielding quicker crisis responses. Europe stands at a crossroads; today’s decisions shape tomorrow’s landscape. Prudent allocation of EU resources fosters a safer, unified, and prosperous Europe.
Post-Brussels momentum assigns Moldova a significant responsibility: meeting set objectives and adhering to EU accession goals. Judicial reform tops the agenda, Moldova must prioritize effectively. The honeymoon phase fades, leaders question meritocracy. Launching the inaugural intergovernmental conference isn’t just a promise fulfilled but earned recognition for Moldova’s steadfast European path amid internal and external challenges. Moldova’s EU accession isn’t just a diplomatic endeavor but a strategic and moral imperative—a larger investment in a freer, safer Europe. Time is of the essence; Moldova’s future hinges on decisive action now. The clock is ticking against us, pressure is mounting, and Moldova faces high expectations. It’s a question of NOW or NEVER.
Fall’s EU accession referendum affords an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment. Thousands must voice their aspirations, safeguarding our identity against usurpation. I remain hopeful; Moldova and its people have evolved.
