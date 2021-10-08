ENGLISH
The photo taken by CaleaEuropeană.ro photojournalist Diana Zaim, exhibited in the European Parliament during EYE2021
Diana Zaim, the photojournalist of CaleaEuropeană.ro, is the winner of the Public Prize in the photo competition European Youth Event 2020, the largest event for young people in Europe, organized by the European Parliament.
„I am delighted to be here in Strasbourg today. For me this photo represents the image of the European Union, it represents the future of the young generation, which is ready to get involved in reshaping the future of the European project. I am glad that it may have been a source of inspiration for the European Executive when it chose to launch the financial instrument for Member States’ recovery from the pandemic, which it called #NextGenerationEU. The photo refers to the young generation EU. I would like to thank everyone for their appreciation and support. I am happy to be able to promote the values that really matter, the European values,” said Zaim Diana at EYE2021 in Strasbourg.
Diana Zaim’s picture, with the theme “The future is now for the young generation”, has a greater number of views (over 120,000), as well as appreciations (over 4,000).
For Diana “The future is now for the YOUNG GENERATION because we represent a point of reference in the future of our Union. We want to grow up and live through European values, that unite us and never gonna divide us again”.
The picture was taken during the manifesto “Everyone for Europe”, an event organized on May 19, 2019 in Bucharest, which aimed to motivate the citizens to go to vote in the European elections on May 26.
Every two years, the European Youth Event (EYE) brings together at the European Parliament in Strasbourg thousands of young people from all over the European Union and beyond to shape and share their ideas on the future of Europe. It is a unique opportunity for 16 to 30 years olds to meet and inspire each other and exchange their views with experts, activists, influencers and decision-makers right in the heart of European democracy.
MEP Vasile Blaga: Romanian authorities must continue “at an alert and accelerated rhythm” the communication campaign to get people vaccinated
The communication and information campaigns carried out by the Romanian authorities must continue at an even faster pace in order to convince as many people as possible to be vaccinated, said MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) on Thursday, amid the worsening of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination rate in Romania, the second-lowest in the EU.
“Romania is currently going through the most severe wave of the Covid 19 pandemic. At this moment, we have a clear picture of the consequences of the low vaccination rate in Romania. The vaccines available in Romania are, at least at this moment, the only solution to protect citizens from the severe complications of the disease,” Blaga said in a statement to CaleaEuropeană.ro.
He referred to European statistics, which show that countries with the highest vaccination rates have the lowest numbers of deaths and serious cases.
“Portugal, the country that currently has the highest vaccination rate in Europe, 83% with the full two dose schedule, the average daily death rate is 4. I recall that Portugal started the vaccination campaign in February with an average of 290 deaths per day. There is no rational argument for rejecting vaccination”, stressed the Romanian MEP.
According to Blaga, Romania had the chance, through its membership in the EU, to have access to vaccines at the same time as the other Member States.
„There is no reason, other than non-vaccination, why we now have so many victims of Covid 19. Moreover, let us not forget that a health system suffocated by Covid patients is a system that cannot handle patients with other pathologies”, concluded Vasile Blaga.
MEP Vasile Blaga about the adoption of NRRP : We are in “block start” for the launch of development projects
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomes the adoption of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan by the European Commission and underlines that this stage represents for Romania “the step forward for development and reforms.”
“Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan was approved by the European Commission the other day. We are therefore in a block start for the launch of development projects. Among the 15 components foreseen in the RRF, I would like to point out that those related to infrastructure development, health, education and digitalization are fundamental for the coming years. The almost EUR 30 billion must set these vital projects in motion for Romania. Commission experts’ estimates of the impact on Romania’s economy talk about GDP growth of between 1.8 and 2.9% in the coming years,” said the Liberal MEP in a statement to CaleaEuropeană.ro.
The MEP also referred to three key areas in the RRF: „We have €7.6 billion earmarked for transport infrastructure, €2.5 billion for health and €3.6 billion for education. I find these three areas a priority for Romania and the fact that such large amounts are coming for clear projects through the RRF is absolutely salutary. If we add to this funding, which is, admittedly, also conditional on certain reforms, the EUR 49 billion allocated to Romania through the Cohesion Fund to reduce the gap with the EU, we realise that we have all the conditions for accelerated development in the coming years. We just need to not miss these opportunities and this must make us all responsible, especially politicians – from the Government to local representatives”, added the EPP MEP.
MEP Vasile Blaga: The crisis in Afghanistan, especially in its social dimension, must have a firm response from the EU
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) argues that the current crisis in Afghanistan must be a priority on the agenda of the European institutions, which have resumed their work after the summer break.
In a statement for CaleaEuropeană, MEP Vasile Blaga said that the crisis in Afghanistan, especially in its social dimension, “must have a clear and firm response from the European Union.”
“The European Parliament has put the crisis in Afghanistan on its agenda this session. I expect that all the debates on the situation in Afghanistan will lead to solutions to the serious humanitarian situation that is about to unfold in Afghanistan. The EU, but also the Member States, owe a debt of gratitude to Afghan citizens who suddenly see their security and that of their families threatened”, added the EPP MEP.
The European Union this week began discussing the implications of recent events in Afghanistan for security and migration within the 27-nation Union.
The Foreign Affairs Committee, Development Committee and Parliament’s Delegation for relations with Afghanistan will hear from Gunnar Wiegand, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service, who will present an assessment of the latest developments in Afghanistan. European Commission representatives are also expected to address MEPs.
Afghanistan has been rocked by deadly violence and a brutal terror attack against Kabul airport over the past few days, in the midst of U.S. and international troops evacuating from the country by 31 August.
