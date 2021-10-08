Connect with us

The photo taken by CaleaEuropeană.ro photojournalist Diana Zaim, exhibited in the European Parliament during EYE2021

Diana Zaim, the photojournalist of CaleaEuropeană.ro, is the winner of the Public Prize in the photo competition European Youth Event 2020, the largest event for young people in Europe, organized by the European Parliament.

„I am delighted to be here in Strasbourg today. For me this photo represents the image of the European Union, it represents the future of the young generation, which is ready to get involved in reshaping the future of the European project. I am glad that it may have been a source of inspiration for the European Executive when it chose to launch the financial instrument for Member States’ recovery from the pandemic, which it called #NextGenerationEU. The photo refers to the young generation EU. I would like to thank everyone for their appreciation and support. I am happy to be able to promote the values that really matter, the European values,” said Zaim Diana at EYE2021 in Strasbourg.

Diana Zaim’s picture, with the theme “The future is now for the young generation”,  has a greater number of views (over 120,000), as well as appreciations (over 4,000).

For Diana “The future is now for the YOUNG GENERATION because we represent a point of reference in the future of our Union. We want to grow up and live through European values, that unite us and never gonna divide us again”. 

The picture was taken during the manifesto “Everyone for Europe”, an event organized on May 19, 2019 in Bucharest, which aimed to motivate the citizens to go to vote in the European elections on May 26.

Every two years, the European Youth Event (EYE) brings together at the European Parliament in Strasbourg thousands of young people from all over the European Union and beyond to shape and share their ideas on the future of Europe. It is a unique opportunity for 16 to 30 years olds to meet and inspire each other and exchange their views with experts, activists, influencers and decision-makers right in the heart of European democracy.

