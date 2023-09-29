ENGLISH
Transgaz organized in Sibiu the 2023 edition of the Central European Natural Gas Congress in Central, South-East Europe and the Balkans
SNTGN Transgaz SA organized the 2023 edition of the Central European Natural Gas Congress on 27-29 September 2023 in Sibiu, at a defining moment for Europe’s energy security, in the autumn of the second year of conflict in Ukraine, according to a press release for caleaeuropeana.ro.
The growing importance of SNTGN Transgaz SA’s prestige at European level, supported by its management strategies, by the strategic investments made in the modernisation and development of the energy infrastructure, by its active participation in projects of regional and European interest and by dynamic partnerships with companies in the sector, was completed with the organisation of this Congress.
Partners in the organisation of the Congress were OMV Petrom, ROMGAZ, DELGAZ grid, CEEnergy News, INSPET, CIS GAZ, IRIGC IMPEX, SUTECH. The event was attended by high-level guests, including: CONSTANTIN DUDU IONESCU – State Counsellor, Presidential Administration, VIRGIL POPESCU – Deputy, Chamber of Deputies, Committee for Environment and Ecological Balance, ANTAL ISTVÁN-LORÁNT – Senator, Committee for Energy, Energetic Infrastructure and Mineral Resources, CRISTINA PRUNĂ – Deputy, Chamber of Deputies, Committee for Industries and Services, BENDE SANDOR – Deputy, Committee for Economy, Industries and Services, MIHNEA CLAUDIU DRUMEA – Secretary of State at the General Secretariat of the Government, DANIELA CÎMPEAN – President of Sibiu County Council, MIHAI LUPU – President of Constanta County Council, Mircea Dorin CREȚU – Prefect of Sibiu County, RĂZVAN POPESCU – Director General ROMGAZ, FRANCK NEEL – President of the Oil and Gas Employers Federation, KATERYNA KOVALENKO – Director of the Strategy Department LLC TSO of Ukraine, KLEOPATRA AVRAAM – Senior Manager Strategic Planning, DESFA Greece, KIRIL RAVNACHKI – Member of the Board of Administration Bulgartransgaz, MARKO JANICIJEVIC – Senior Sales Manager Gas Connect Austria GmbH, BASILIO PETKIDIS – CEO Mediterranean Gas SA, GABOR SZOKODI – Director for Trading and Business Development FGSZ Hungary, VADIM CEBAN – Chairman of the Board of Administration Moldovagaz, VASILE CÂRSTEA – Director General DEPOGAZ Ploiesti, CIPRIAN PĂLTINEANU – Director General INSPET, IOAN DAN GHEORGHIU – President CNR -CME, DUMITRU CHISĂLIȚĂ – President of Intelligent Energy Association, ADRIAN TĂNASE – Director General BVB, as well as His Excellency MOAYAD FATHALLAH MOHAMED EL DALIE – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Romania.
The Director General of SNTGN Transgaz SA, Mr. Ion STERIAN, declared on the occasion of the opening of the event:
“It is a great honour for Transgaz, for my colleagues in Transgaz, for the whole area of gas exploitation, transmission, distribution and supply, to have the license for this year to organize, here in Romania, the Central European Gas Congress. And it was not by chance that we chose the place where we organised it: Transylvania, because Transylvania is part of Central Europe. I would like to thank all the guests who attended and participated in this Congress, the ambassadors who made a great effort to travel from Bucharest to Sibiu, the other guests from the TSOs of Central Europe, the Balkans, Greece, Bulgaria and Hungary. I would like to thank all the partners who came together with us to organise this event. I am glad that together we have managed to put Romania once again on the rightful place on the European stage in the energy sector”.
Over the course of two days, in eight panels, delegates attending the Congress discussed current topics of real interest, such as: Diversification of natural gas supply sources and transmission routes in Central, South Eastern Europe and the Balkans, geostrategic uncertainty in the European energy market, the future of natural gas in the European energy mix in the medium and long term, strengthening European energy security, as well as the financing of investments in the development of gas infrastructure in Central, Eastern Europe and the Balkans, process optimisation in the energy industry using new digital technologies, hydrogen as a long-term and large-scale energy carrier and the LNG market in Central, Eastern Europe and the Balkans.
The topics have been chosen to cover all the important issues for the gas sector today, and for its medium and long term future, such as hydrogen. The central element of the topics is energy security, both from the perspective of diversification of supply sources and from the perspective of gas infrastructure development, so that collaboration between European Transmission System Operators is facilitated.
In the context of increasing energy security in gas supply at European level, diversification of gas supply sources and transmission routes are vectors for enhancing energy security and solidarity, and expertise and collaboration between European Transmission Operators becomes essential. Therefore, facilitating a framework for interaction at regional level was an opportunity to develop potential partnerships in the energy sector.
The venue was chosen with dual symbolism in mind: on the one hand, Sibiu was the city that put Romania on the European map several times, both when it was the European Capital of Culture and when it was the place that brought together European leaders when Romania held the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and on the other hand, it reminds us of the fact that the headquarters of SNTGN Transgaz SA is located in Mediaș, Sibiu county, and that the first natural gas transmission pipeline in our country and in Europe was built in the centre of the country in 1914.
In 2022, the Central European Natural Gas Congress was hosted by Slovakia and held under the aegis of the Slovak Gas and Oil Association and under the patronage of Eustream, the Slovakian company that is Transgaz’ counterpart. Transgaz has been granted a licence to organise the Central European Natural Gas Congress and to use its name and logo for a period of 12 months beginning with 1 July 2023.
TRANSGAZ takes over today the operation of the National Gas Transmission System of the Republic of Moldova by its subsidiary, Vestmoldtransgaz
Today, the 19th of September 2023, SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA, by its subsidiary of the Republic of Moldova, Vestmoldtransgaz SRL (VMTG), the company which operates, maintains and dispatches the gas transmission pipeline Ungheni-Chisinau and is certified according to the ownership unbundling model, takes over the operation, maintenance, gas transmission and dispatching activities in the Republic of Moldova from Moldovatransgaz SRL, according to a press release issued to caleaeuropeana.ro.
On 4 September 2023, Vestmoldtransgaz signed the contract on the lease of the gas transmission networks of this country under which it will take over, starting with the 19th of September, the operation, maintenance, gas transmission and dispatching activities in the Republic of Moldova from the operator Moldovatransgaz SRL – a contract that was approved by the Energy Regulatory Authority of the Republic of Moldova.
„By taking over the operation, maintenance, gas transmission and dispatching activities from Moldovatransgaz, Vestmoldtransgaz will manage the entire gas infrastructure of the Republic of Moldova. The investments Transgaz made on the territory of Romania, the NTS developments in the North-Eastern part of the country: the Gas Pipeline OnestiGheraesti-Letcani, the upgrading of the compressor stations Silistea and Onesti 2, the construction of the compressor stations Onesti 1 and Gheraesti, the 2/2 Interconnection Iasi-Ungheni are strategic investments amounting to approximately EUR 430 million. These investments have created the conditions for diversifying the sources and routes of natural gas supply, increasing the degree of security of natural gas supply for this winter and for the coming years, as well as the possibility of extending the NTS of Moldova in order to connect households and industrial consumers that do not yet have access to these resources to the gas distribution networks to be developed later. Now, after having taken over the NTS operation, Vestmoldtransgaz is planning to reupdate the 10-Year NTS Development Plan, which will be published on the company’s website as soon as possible. Transgaz achieves growing international recognition and boosts the confidence of our investors, who are investors in a Romanian multinational company in the energy sector. I trust Transgaz’ and Vestmoldtransgaz’ teams and I am confident that the good practices that have turned our company into a leading company in Romania will be rapidly adopted and put in place in the Republic of Moldova, thus contributing to the increase in this country’s energy security”, said Ion Sterian, Transgaz’ Director General.
The designation of VMTG as sole operator of the gas transmission system of the Republic of Moldova is the consequence of Moldovatransgaz’ failure to meet the unbundling and certification requirements according to the Third EU Energy Package, of Directive 2009/72/EC concerning common rules for the internal market in electricity and of Law 108/27.05.2016.
EPP Congress ahead of the 2024 European Elections will be hosted by PNL in Romania, says Nicolae Ciucă, the party’s chief
The European People’s Party Congress ahead of the 2024 European Parliament election will be hosted by the National Liberal Party (PNL) in Bucharest, PNL leader Nicolae Ciuca announced on Tuesday, noting that the EPP’s decision in this regard shows “the confidence enjoyed by the National Liberal Party and President Klaus Iohannis within the largest European political family”.
“The decision of the European People’s Party to hold its next congress, in 2024, in Bucharest, is one that strengthens Romania’s position on the international political map. By bringing to our country the work of the most important decision-making forum of the main European party, the EPP is sending a message of support for this part of the continent that has made great efforts in the context of the invasion of Russian armed forces in Ukraine,” said Nicolae Ciucă, in a press prelease sent by PNL.
The event will be attended by over 2,000 delegates from more than 40 countries, including all heads of state and government and EPP party chairpersons, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, as well as European commissioners who are part of the European People’s Party political family.
“By organising this Congress, the PNL will provide a framework for pro-European debate. I am convinced that all the decisions we will make in Bucharest will contribute to winning the European Parliamentary elections, something that will strengthen the EPP as the main political force for the next 5 years,” stressed PNL MEP Siegfried Muresan, vice-president of the European People’s Party, according to the cited source.
EMC and INCSMPS joined forces to share and promote the results of the Team2Share European strategic partnership project in the field of adult education
The Romanian partner organisations in the Team2Share project, European Media Connections (EMC, Calea Europeană) in coordination with the National Institute for Scientific Research in the Field of Labour and Social Protection (Incsmps ) organised on Thursday, August 31st, a multiplier event to present and promote the project rationale, its objectives and the results obtained.
The event, hosted at Grand Hotel Bucharest, focused on the teaching/learning methodology developed throughout the implementation period, in particular on its innovative character from the perspective of educational sciences and the digitalisation of the training process. The discussions approached the benefits of lifelong learning on mental growth and the accessibility of knowledge through digital apps beyond the formal training and mentoring environment in schools and similar institutions regardless of age.
Being the last multiplier event of the project, the partners emphasised the added value of the project results, namely the Training programme for teachers/mentors/trainers working with low-skilled or socially challenged adults and the Training programme for low-skilled adults seeking to acquire or improve the basic competences needed to navigate through daily life and to obtain labour market insertion, both being replicated on two state-of-the-art digital apps, firstly for the target group and secondly for the organisations, institutions and policymakers in the field of education, social protection and labour.
In addition, the discussions addressed the indirect economic impact of the project as the business environment, especially SMEs, could help integrate adults from the target group into the labour market, thus having a workforce for basic/essential tasks and providing these adults with a means to an end and also a starting point for further development.
Lastly, the organisers presented the Guidelines for Formative Monitoring and Assessment of Learning Outcomes, consisting of a collection of methods for formative performance monitoring, including numerous methods of performance assessment in various formats, aiming to increase performance motivation through targeted and helpful feedback. The Guidelines are easily accessible on the two digital apps.
As such, the project was greeted with enthusiasm by both representatives of the civil society and public institutions/authorities which offered feedback as to how it could be further implemented and promoted, at the same time expressing interest in collaborating with the organisations of the project.
The event organised by the Romanian partners targeted seniors, minority representatives, socially and economically challenged adults, adult education professionals and experts, teachers, trainers, psychologists, representatives of public institutions and authorities, as well as NGOs working in the field of education, social protection, migration, labour, business, and IT&C.
Ziua Mondială a Inimii. Comisia Europeană lansează noi proiecte pentru prevenția și depistarea timpurie a bolilor cardiovasculare, principala cauză de deces în UE
Șefa diplomației române, întâlnire cu ambasadorii statelor UE: Decizia începerii negocierilor de aderare cu Ucraina și R. Moldova trebuie adoptată până la finalul anului
Ministrul Alexandru Rafila continuă evenimentele dedicate combaterii corupției în achizițiile publice din sănătate: Ne bucurăm să fim parteneri cu autoritățile din SUA care împărtășesc din experiența lor
Nicolae Ciucă, întâlnire cu românii stabiliți în Irlanda: Sunt aşteptaţi acasă, în România, “unde lucrurile se vor schimba din ce în ce mai mult în bine”
Ancheta privind subvențiile pentru mașinile electrice din China: Olaf Scholz semnalează UE să nu vireze spre ”calea protecționistă”, ci să îmbrățișeze ”concurența globală”
Chișinăul, încă un pas pe calea integrării europene: R. Moldova devine membru cu drepturi depline al Mecanismului de protecție civilă al UE
Charles Michel: Abordarea schimbărilor climatice și transformarea digitală constituie piatra de temelie a strategiei de creștere și a programului de securitate al UE
O aeronavă C-130H2 Hercules a intrat în serviciul Forțelor Aeriene Române, fiind oferită cu titlu gratuit de către SUA printr-un program destinat țărilor aliate
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
9 mai, o triplă sărbătoare pentru români: Ziua Europei, a Independenţei României şi sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
STEP: Marian-Jean Marinescu explică într-un interviu eforturile depuse în PE pentru ca România și alte țări din coeziune să aibă la dispoziție 3,7 miliarde de euro din cele 5 suplimentare destinate Fondului de inovare
Interviu | Marian-Jean Marinescu a reușit să introducă energia nucleară pe lista tehnologiilor cu zero emisii nete: Fără energie nucleară nu putem susține economia. Energia eoliană sau solară nu este una continuă
Președintele Coaliției pentru Economie Digitală, îngrijorat de potențialul impact al normelor UE privind lucrătorii pe platforme asupra modului de dezvoltare al companiilor de pe piața din România
Ministrul Odobescu, la Forumul CEPA: Suntem vecinii Ucrainei și angajamentul nostru ferm este de a sprijini Ucraina cât timp va fi nevoie
“Păcat, Vladimir. Tu ai atras-o asupra ta”: Hillary Clinton l-a ironizat pe Putin privind extinderea NATO la ceremonia prezentării portretului său de secretar de stat al SUA
Pactul verde european s-a născut din necesitatea de a proteja oamenii și planeta, dar a fost conceput și ca o oportunitate de a ne construi viitoarea prosperitate, evidențiază Ursula von der Leyen
Premierul Marcel Ciolacu, dialog cu delegația parlamentară condusă de șeful Parlamentului din Georgia: Energia și conectivitatea sunt la ora actuală factorii motrici ai cooperării bilaterale
Marcel Ciolacu: România nu-și mai permite facilități și privilegii de 75 mld. de lei, plus o evaziune fiscală de 150 mld. de lei pe an. Nu-mi voi asuma să pun în pericol obiective strategice ale României
Agenda europeană a dominat discuțiile între Nicolae Ciucă și președintele Parlamentului georgian, fiind subliniată susținerea României pentru candidatura Georgiei la UE
Adrian Câciu: Experții români verifică în Polonia stadiul de livrare a elicopterelor Black Hawk pentru intervenții în situații de urgență, care au fost finanțate cu fonduri europene
