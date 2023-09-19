ENGLISH
TRANSGAZ takes over today the operation of the National Gas Transmission System of the Republic of Moldova by its subsidiary, Vestmoldtransgaz
Today, the 19th of September 2023, SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA, by its subsidiary of the Republic of Moldova, Vestmoldtransgaz SRL (VMTG), the company which operates, maintains and dispatches the gas transmission pipeline Ungheni-Chisinau and is certified according to the ownership unbundling model, takes over the operation, maintenance, gas transmission and dispatching activities in the Republic of Moldova from Moldovatransgaz SRL, according to a press release issued to caleaeuropeana.ro.
On 4 September 2023, Vestmoldtransgaz signed the contract on the lease of the gas transmission networks of this country under which it will take over, starting with the 19th of September, the operation, maintenance, gas transmission and dispatching activities in the Republic of Moldova from the operator Moldovatransgaz SRL – a contract that was approved by the Energy Regulatory Authority of the Republic of Moldova.
„By taking over the operation, maintenance, gas transmission and dispatching activities from Moldovatransgaz, Vestmoldtransgaz will manage the entire gas infrastructure of the Republic of Moldova. The investments Transgaz made on the territory of Romania, the NTS developments in the North-Eastern part of the country: the Gas Pipeline OnestiGheraesti-Letcani, the upgrading of the compressor stations Silistea and Onesti 2, the construction of the compressor stations Onesti 1 and Gheraesti, the 2/2 Interconnection Iasi-Ungheni are strategic investments amounting to approximately EUR 430 million. These investments have created the conditions for diversifying the sources and routes of natural gas supply, increasing the degree of security of natural gas supply for this winter and for the coming years, as well as the possibility of extending the NTS of Moldova in order to connect households and industrial consumers that do not yet have access to these resources to the gas distribution networks to be developed later. Now, after having taken over the NTS operation, Vestmoldtransgaz is planning to reupdate the 10-Year NTS Development Plan, which will be published on the company’s website as soon as possible. Transgaz achieves growing international recognition and boosts the confidence of our investors, who are investors in a Romanian multinational company in the energy sector. I trust Transgaz’ and Vestmoldtransgaz’ teams and I am confident that the good practices that have turned our company into a leading company in Romania will be rapidly adopted and put in place in the Republic of Moldova, thus contributing to the increase in this country’s energy security”, said Ion Sterian, Transgaz’ Director General.
The designation of VMTG as sole operator of the gas transmission system of the Republic of Moldova is the consequence of Moldovatransgaz’ failure to meet the unbundling and certification requirements according to the Third EU Energy Package, of Directive 2009/72/EC concerning common rules for the internal market in electricity and of Law 108/27.05.2016.
ENGLISH
EPP Congress ahead of the 2024 European Elections will be hosted by PNL in Romania, says Nicolae Ciucă, the party’s chief
The European People’s Party Congress ahead of the 2024 European Parliament election will be hosted by the National Liberal Party (PNL) in Bucharest, PNL leader Nicolae Ciuca announced on Tuesday, noting that the EPP’s decision in this regard shows “the confidence enjoyed by the National Liberal Party and President Klaus Iohannis within the largest European political family”.
“The decision of the European People’s Party to hold its next congress, in 2024, in Bucharest, is one that strengthens Romania’s position on the international political map. By bringing to our country the work of the most important decision-making forum of the main European party, the EPP is sending a message of support for this part of the continent that has made great efforts in the context of the invasion of Russian armed forces in Ukraine,” said Nicolae Ciucă, in a press prelease sent by PNL.
The event will be attended by over 2,000 delegates from more than 40 countries, including all heads of state and government and EPP party chairpersons, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, as well as European commissioners who are part of the European People’s Party political family.
“By organising this Congress, the PNL will provide a framework for pro-European debate. I am convinced that all the decisions we will make in Bucharest will contribute to winning the European Parliamentary elections, something that will strengthen the EPP as the main political force for the next 5 years,” stressed PNL MEP Siegfried Muresan, vice-president of the European People’s Party, according to the cited source.
ENGLISH
EMC and INCSMPS joined forces to share and promote the results of the Team2Share European strategic partnership project in the field of adult education
The Romanian partner organisations in the Team2Share project, European Media Connections (EMC, Calea Europeană) in coordination with the National Institute for Scientific Research in the Field of Labour and Social Protection (Incsmps ) organised on Thursday, August 31st, a multiplier event to present and promote the project rationale, its objectives and the results obtained.
The event, hosted at Grand Hotel Bucharest, focused on the teaching/learning methodology developed throughout the implementation period, in particular on its innovative character from the perspective of educational sciences and the digitalisation of the training process. The discussions approached the benefits of lifelong learning on mental growth and the accessibility of knowledge through digital apps beyond the formal training and mentoring environment in schools and similar institutions regardless of age.
Being the last multiplier event of the project, the partners emphasised the added value of the project results, namely the Training programme for teachers/mentors/trainers working with low-skilled or socially challenged adults and the Training programme for low-skilled adults seeking to acquire or improve the basic competences needed to navigate through daily life and to obtain labour market insertion, both being replicated on two state-of-the-art digital apps, firstly for the target group and secondly for the organisations, institutions and policymakers in the field of education, social protection and labour.
In addition, the discussions addressed the indirect economic impact of the project as the business environment, especially SMEs, could help integrate adults from the target group into the labour market, thus having a workforce for basic/essential tasks and providing these adults with a means to an end and also a starting point for further development.
Lastly, the organisers presented the Guidelines for Formative Monitoring and Assessment of Learning Outcomes, consisting of a collection of methods for formative performance monitoring, including numerous methods of performance assessment in various formats, aiming to increase performance motivation through targeted and helpful feedback. The Guidelines are easily accessible on the two digital apps.
As such, the project was greeted with enthusiasm by both representatives of the civil society and public institutions/authorities which offered feedback as to how it could be further implemented and promoted, at the same time expressing interest in collaborating with the organisations of the project.
The event organised by the Romanian partners targeted seniors, minority representatives, socially and economically challenged adults, adult education professionals and experts, teachers, trainers, psychologists, representatives of public institutions and authorities, as well as NGOs working in the field of education, social protection, migration, labour, business, and IT&C.
ENGLISH
Calea Europeană organises the multiplier event of the results of the European strategic partnership project Team2Share – Integrated Training & Teaching for Learning further aiming Knowledge Sharing Across Generations
Calea Europeană (caleaeuropeana.ro), in partnership with the National Institute for Scientific Research in Labour and Social Protection (INCSMPS), organizes the multiplier event of the results of the European strategic partnership project in the field of adult education – Team2Share – Integrated Training & Teaching for Learning further aiming Knowledge Sharing Across Generations – on Thursday, 31 August 2023, at Grand Hotel Bucharest, Room Fortuna, floor 21, between 10:00-14:00.
The project brings together nine partner organisations from five European countries (Romania, Austria, Belgium, Greece and Turkey), specialised in communication, adult learning, research and technological innovation. Through a joint effort, they aimed to introduce a new teaching/learning method for trainers working with low-skilled adults/vulnerable groups based on a methodology using, among others, easily accessible digital tools.
The agenda of the event will include the presentation of the European Team2Share project and its results – training guides for teachers/trainers and trainees; the innovative mobile apps for facilitating the teaching/learning process; and the guide for formative monitoring and evaluation of the learning outcomes – as well as discussions on diversifying education and learning in the context of the sustainability paradigm; European strategic partnership projects in the field of adult learning funded by the Erasmus+ programme; evaluation of the impact of the Team2Share project on adult education and opportunities for exploitation of project results and future collaboration with organisations and institutions specialised in education, labour market, innovation and social protection at national and European level.
The event will be opened by Dan Cărbunaru, director of Calea Europeană (caleaeuropeana.ro), general manager of European Media Connections (EMC), and Andreea Lungu, Erasmus+ Partnership Projects Officer, National Agency for Community Programmes in Vocational Education and Training (ANPCDEPF).
Additionally, other speakers will include Camelia Speranța Pîrciog, Director General of INCSMPS, Liliana Grecu, INCSMPS researcher and coordinator of the European strategic partnership project Team2Share and other specialists and researchers in the field of education, work and social protection.
The event is open for attendance by adult education professionals and experts, teachers, trainers, psychologists, representatives of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity, the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalisation, as well as institutions and NGOs supporting adults from vulnerable groups, opinion leaders and seniors.
The project, launched in November 2020 and running until the end of August 2023, is funded by the European Commission through the European Education and Culture Executive Agency and the Erasmus+ programme.
S-a lansat o nouă platformă online pentru a facilita respectarea de către statele membre a obligațiilor de notificare în temeiul legislației UE
Republica Moldova și SUA au încheiat un parteneriat în vederea combaterii dezinformării și a informațiilor manipulatorii
Ucraina cere CIJ să impună despăgubiri Rusiei pentru „războiul său de anihilare”: Este cel mai mare violator al dreptului internațional din secolul XXI
Rusia a distrus cereale cât pentru a hrăni 10,5 milioane de persoane timp de un an, acuză secretarul american al Apărării: Cruzimea sa devine din ce în ce mai evidentă
TRANSGAZ takes over today the operation of the National Gas Transmission System of the Republic of Moldova by its subsidiary, Vestmoldtransgaz
Solidaritatea UE cu Ucraina: Comisia Europeană propune prelungirea până în martie 2025 a protecției temporare pentru persoanele care fug de agresiunea rusă împotriva Ucrainei
Transgaz preia din 19 septembrie operarea Sistemului Național de Transport gaze naturale din Republica Moldova
OMC confirmă că Ucraina a depus o plângere oficială privind interdicțiile la importurile de alimente instituite de Polonia, Slovacia și Ungaria
Aspirațiile Republicii Moldova de a adera la UE nu ar trebui lăsate la mila Moscovei, este mesajul transmis de ministrul Nicu Popescu
Polonia cere UE să interzică importurile de diamante și GPL din Rusia și să alinieze sancțiunile impuse Belarusului cu cele asupra Moscovei
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
9 mai, o triplă sărbătoare pentru români: Ziua Europei, a Independenţei României şi sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Ministrul german de Externe îl califică pe președintele Chinei drept ”dictator”: Dacă Putin ar câștiga războiul din Ucraina, ”ce semnal ar fi acesta pentru alți dictatori din lume precum Xi?”
Nicolae Ciucă: Ridicarea oficială a MCV este un moment istoric pentru democrația noastră, însă nu și etapa finală în reforma sistemului judiciar din România
Klaus Iohannis: Ridicarea MCV atestă angajamentul definitiv pro-european al României, fiind o reușită a instituțiilor și a vocilor societății românești care s-au auzit în stradă
Alina Gorghiu, după ce MCV pentru România a fost închis în mod oficial: Un proiect strategic de țară, alături de aderarea la UE și NATO. Sper ca lista să fie completată cu aderarea la OCDE
Ursula von der Leyen lansează prima navă portcontainer alimentată cu metanol curat, fabricat cu energie solară: O reprezentare a deciziei UE de ”a fi pionier în lupta împotriva schimbărilor climatice”
Marcel Ciolacu a anunțat un sprijin de urgență de 60 milioane de euro pentru fermierii din sectorul vegetal afectați de războiul din Ucraina și de importul de cereale
SOTEU2023| Rovana Plumb a sugerat Comisiei Europene să-și ia angajamentul ca România și Bulgaria să adere la spațiul Schengen până la finele mandatului curent
SOTEU 2023 | Rareș Bogdan, liderul eurodeputaților români din Grupul PPE, cere acceptarea României în Schengen pentru a frânge ascensiunea extremismului: România așteaptă un singur lucru: respectul cuvenit
SOTEU 2023 | Ursula von der Leyen anunță că procedura rapoartelor privind statul de drept va fi extinsă la statele candidate pentru a fi “pe picior de egalitate” cu statele membre
SOTEU2023| Manfred Weber: Valorificarea competitivității, combaterea migrației ilegale și crearea unei comunități europene de apărare sunt prioritățile PPE pentru etapa următoare a proiectului european
Team2Share
Trending
-
U.E.5 days ago
Ursula von der Leyen lansează prima navă portcontainer alimentată cu metanol curat, fabricat cu energie solară: O reprezentare a deciziei UE de ”a fi pionier în lupta împotriva schimbărilor climatice”
-
INTERNAȚIONAL1 week ago
Vizită istorică a lui Joe Biden la Hanoi: SUA și Vietnam și-au ridicat relația bilaterală la nivel de parteneriat strategic
-
COMISIA EUROPEANA6 days ago
SOTEU 2023 | În ultimul discurs privind Starea UE, Ursula von der Leyen pledează ca România și Bulgaria să fie aduse “în sfârșit în spațiul Schengen – fără nicio altă amânare”
-
U.E.1 week ago
Nume de cod “SOTEU 2023”: Ursula von der Leyen susține miercuri ultimul discurs privind Starea UE înainte de alegerile pentru Parlamentul European
-
COMISIA EUROPEANA6 days ago
SOTEU 2023 | Ursula von der Leyen proclamă “nașterea Europei geopolitice”, anunțând o anchetă anti-subvenție privind China: “Europa este deschisă pentru concurență, nu pentru o cursă până la fund”