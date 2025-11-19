ENGLISH
UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities Conference: For two days, the city of Cugir was the epicenter of promoting lifelong learning and sustainable development
On November 17-18, the city of Cugir hosted the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities Conference, becoming the epicenter of promoting lifelong learning and sustainable development.
Organized by the Cugir City Hall together with the Romanian National Commission for UNESCO, the event brought together representatives of local government, specialists in education, research, urban development, and public policy, as well as representatives of cities that are part of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.
During the two days, participants exchanged best practices in sustainable urban development and the promotion of lifelong learning.
The first day included dialogue sessions on cultural and educational projects that have changed the local communities where they were implemented, UNESCO’s role in sustainable urban development, transformative initiatives based on regional and cross-sectoral collaboration, heritage preservation projects, and projects that promote environmental protection.
In his opening remarks, mayor Adrian Ovidiu Teban, host of the conference, highlighted Cugir’s ability to adapt to new realities by capitalizing on its cultural and industrial heritage and implementing measures in areas such as intergenerational education, historical heritage, sustainable mobility, and industrial heritage.
”Cugir is a small city in terms of population, but ambitious in terms of its aspirations. We want Cugir to transform from an industrial city into a sustainable city that capitalizes on its heritage and local resources in a sustainable way”, said mayor Adrian Ovidiu Teban.
In turn, Nicolae Moldovan, mayor of Beclean and first vice-president of the Association of Romanian Cities (AOR), highlighted the risk of self-sufficiency when it comes to urban development, while emphasizing the need for continuous learning and sharing of experiences and best practices between communities for sustainable development.
“As long as we are willing to learn new things, the country can develop. I believe this is the secret of a developing administration“, emphasized Nicolae Moldovan, mayor of Beclean and first vice president of the AOR.
Ligia Deca, Secretary-General of Romania’s National Commission for UNESCO, presented UNESCO’s vision for the contemporary city, which brings well-being to its citizens “only if it learns continuously, if it capitalizes on its heritage, and if it manages to stimulate creativity when it gives culture and education a central role in sustainable development.”
In this context, the Secretary-General of Romania’s National Commission for UNESCO listed a series of strategic directions for learning cities: strengthening local educational ecosystems, promoting inclusion, and integrating heritage and creativity into urban development.
”Cities are places where UNESCO’s global policies are transformed into real initiatives, from educational projects to cultural projects to community events. UNESCO cities in Romania are not only ready to be partners in the debate, but also to effectively implement what we decide is important for our communities”, said Ligia Deca, Secretary General of the Romanian National Commission for UNESCO.
Raul Valdes Cotera, Chief Program Coordinator at the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL), highlighted the opportunities for dialogue between learning cities and creative cities, pointing out that social and environmental challenges can no longer be addressed through formal education alone, but require a complex approach centered on continuous three-dimensional training: formal, informal, and non-formal.
He presented the key stages of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities – which currently comprises over 350 cities with a total population of 390 million people in nearly 80 countries – and emphasized the common priorities of learning cities and the positive impact of sharing best practices on communities.
”Lifelong learning means more than just developing professional skills. It means ensuring that people of all ages have opportunities for formal, informal, and non-formal learning in classrooms, at work, at home, in communities, online, etc. When cities commit to this ambition, they empower citizens, strengthen social inclusion, stimulate economic development, and build a more sustainable future. So let us embrace lifelong learning not just as a concept, but as part of the culture we live every day in our cities, our institutions, and our communities”, Raul Valdes Cotera emphasized.
The Chief Program Coordinator at the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) also praised the inspiring work of the three learning cities that are part of this global network: Cugir, Galați and Reșița.
”Their dedication to promoting lifelong learning at the local level truly reflects the spirit of UNESCO. They show how learning can strengthen communities, stimulate innovation, and drive sustainable development. I would also like to acknowledge the essential role of the Romanian National Commission for UNESCO, whose ongoing commitment has been instrumental in promoting lifelong learning throughout the country. My warmest congratulations to all of you for your leadership and commitment to making lifelong learning a driving force for a better and more inclusive future”, said Raul Valdes Cotera.
Geanina Edulescu, advisor to the Ministry of Education, presented the national and European legislative levers available to her institution to ensure lifelong learning for Romanian citizens and how these connect with the UNESCO initiative and the role of learning cities.
In her comprehensive presentation, Geanina Edulescu listed the key skills needed to adapt to a constantly changing world: literacy, multilingualism, digital skills, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), civic skills, entrepreneurial skills, cultural skills, and learning to learn.
”Lifelong learning is not a slogan, it is not a chapter in a law, and it is certainly not a European fad. Better-educated people create stronger communities and a resilient society, all of which translates into a competitive economy, which ultimately means profit”, said Geanina Edulescu, advisor to the Ministry of Education.
The panel ”UNESCO in Romania” highlighted the diversity and complexity of UNESCO heritage in Alba County, from the Dacian fortresses and Roman fortifications that make up the Dacian Limes to the cultural landscape of Roșia Montană.
There were presented examples of restoration, archaeological research, and site enhancement, as well as perspectives on their integration into the public circuit, through approaches that respect authenticity, historical context, and local specificity.
The panel also included a presentation dedicated to UNESCO Creative Cities, focusing on the recent example of Bistrița, designated a Creative City in the field of architecture.
The role of continuing education and non-formal training in the development of an urban heritage culture was discussed, especially in a context where historic centers are fragmented in terms of function and ownership.
During the panel discussion ”Presentations of good practices from participating cities”, the guests illustrated, through concrete examples, how the idea of a ”learning city” can be put into practice.
Simion Pop, from the George Coșbuc Municipal Cultural Center in Bistrița, spoke about the need to develop a culture of housing and heritage through programs dedicated to adults.
On behalf of the Iași City Hall, Adriana Spătaru presented the city’s journey as a member of the UNESCO network, through large-scale literary festivals, programs dedicated to writers and translators, as well as international collaborations that strengthen Iași’s cultural status.
Representatives from the cities of Durban (South Africa) and Cork (Ireland) brought the perspective of communities with a tradition of lifelong learning through festivals, networks of partnerships with universities, and initiatives that bring reading and continuing education into the public space.
The mayor of Ialoveni, Sergiu Armașu, presented educational inclusion projects for children with disabilities and digital literacy programs for the elderly, linked to the broader goal of European modernization.
Ildiko Pataki, from Reșița City Hall, spoke about ”Reșița Learns”, a sustainable revitalization process that combines infrastructure investments with the development of an integrated dual campus and teacher training programs.
On behalf of the hosts, Irina Mihăilă presented the “Just Streets” project, through which Cugir City Hall is working with citizens to give public space back to the people, promoting active mobility and a healthier city.
The second day of the conference was dedicated to civil society organizations, cultural institutions, environmental initiatives, and educational projects that directly contribute to the transformation of local communities.
The diversity of the actors and interventions presented highlighted how complex and dynamic the lifelong learning ecosystem in Romania is when local government, the non-governmental sector, and the cultural environment join forces.
Throughout the day, participants had the opportunity to discover a variety of projects that bring learning closer to people, in forms adapted to local contexts: cultural education programs through theater and visual arts, training activities in museums and themed camps dedicated to children and young people, community art projects, as well as collaborative initiatives that use culture as a tool for social cohesion.
Other organizations presented projects focused on environmental education, with an emphasis on the effects of climate change, the protection of natural heritage, or the development of interpretive activities in geoparks, illustrating how scientific knowledge can be translated into activities accessible to communities.
It was presented projects that integrate heritage education into practical activities—from architecture workshops for children to interventions for revitalizing historic or rural areas, carried out in collaboration with universities and international networks. International examples, such as the experience of the city of Cork and the Lifelong Learning Festival, demonstrated the enormous potential of intergenerational engagement and volunteering in strengthening community identity.
The discussions continued with presentations dedicated to inter-community collaboration, initiatives for developing cultural and educational networks, creating cultural hubs, and strengthening cooperation between member cities of the UNESCO network. The specific challenges facing mountain areas—from depopulation to accessibility—were also highlighted, along with the solutions that local projects can offer to revitalize them. The thematic panels highlighted the idea that community-level learning processes start with identifying real needs, continue with collaborative actions, and result in visible outcomes with a direct impact on people’s lives.
The day ended with a World Café, a participatory exercise in which representatives of local administrations, NGOs, cultural institutions, and the educational community worked together to outline the future development directions of the UNESCO Cities Network in Romania.
The open and collaborative atmosphere demonstrated once again that learning cities are not just a theoretical concept, but a living process, built through the constant contribution of people, institutions, and organizations that believe in the potential of their communities.
The event finished with a visit to the LOTUS Elderly Care and Recovery Center in Cugir, showing how investing in facilities for vulnerable groups helps build social solidarity.
ENGLISH
Strengthening the EU single market is an “urgent need,” says BusinessEurope director (INTERVIEW): We believe in Europe’s inventions, but they don’t believe Europe is the best place to scale
As Europe measures its strength in an increasingly tough global competition, and Romania seeks to consolidate its role as a strategic player in European policy-making, Markus Beyrer, Director General of BusinessEurope, says that “cannot afford to focus on just one area of priority” if the EU is to prosper on an equal footing with the US and China in terms of competitiveness.
In an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro, Beyrer emphasizes that the European business community is ready to contribute directly to shaping decisions, but this requires a real partnership with policymakers.
“We always take a constructive approach, in which we not only identify challenges, but also offer concrete solutions,” he says.
Speaking about the EU’s competitiveness deficit vis-à-vis the US and China, he warns that current promises “are not enough,” given that regulatory costs for companies remain huge and investments are migrating to more dynamic markets. “In terms of the Single Market, that data clearly demonstrates the urgent need for it to be strengthened”, he adds.
At the same time, Beyrer welcomes the increasingly visible involvement of Romania and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, where “viewpoints must always be heard and appreciated,” insisting that without coordinated action on investment, energy, the internal market, and reducing bureaucracy, Europe risks losing the “economic race,” as European leaders are increasingly recognizing.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: The “Smart Development, European Competitiveness” Summit, organised by the Concordia Employers’ Confederation, emphasised the partnership between the state and the private sector, including in the development of public policies. How does this dialogue function at the European level, and what best practices could Romania adopt so that the business community contributes more directly to shaping economic strategies?
Markus Beyrer: BusinessEurope engages at every level of the EU institutions to ensure that our message is heard, from technical discussions and providing input to consultations to participating in high-level formats such as the Tripartite Social Summit alongside the Commission and Council Presidents.
When we have these engagements, we always take a constructive approach whereby we not only raise challenges but also offer policy advice and concrete solutions. We also provide practical examples and scientific evidence (e.g. our study on energy costs) and make concrete proposals for improvements (e.g. our 68 proposals for simplification and burden reduction).
Moreover, trust and accountability are important. If policymakers receive a position from us hundreds of experts from all over Europe have been involved and contributed to it. So, policymakers can count on the fact that it is balanced and reflects the business community at large.
These are principles that are relevant not just at the EU level, but also for Member States like Romania.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Concordia President Dan Șucu underlined that Romania must move “from an economic executor to a strategic leader” and take an active role in defining European policies. How can BusinessEurope support this transition, so that Central and Eastern European countries become more visible and influential in the debates on the Union’s competitiveness?
Markus Beyrer: For us, it is all about compromise. We focus on the bigger picture and develop positions that are cross sectorial and benefit Europe and business at large.
This is what makes our positions carry such weight: If we say that a position is a BusinessEurope position – it means that all of our members are on board and experts from various different sectors, regions and sizes have contributed to it.
We work closely with members such as Concordia to ensure that Central and Eastern European viewpoints are always heard and valued in this process.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: During the same event, Romanian President Nicușor Dan echoed the concerns of several European leaders who believe that Europe risks losing the “economic race” with the United States and China unless it accelerates reforms and simplification. Do you agree that the current decision-making pace within the European Union is too slow to withstand global competition?
Markus Beyrer: To safeguard the EU’s competitiveness and enable it to thrive on equal footing with the U.S. and China, the Commission must deliver on its promise to cut regulatory burdens on companies by 25% and by 35% for SMEs
In the last policy cycle, the way to go was to regulate without keeping in mind the effects it has on companies and competitiveness. We therefore welcome the fact that European institutions have started to recognise the extent of our competitiveness challenges. It is a result of us ringing the alarm bells for years and calling for a reboot in EU policy. An indication of this shift are the Omnibuses. These proposals should simplify current regulatory proposals. However, promises and a few Omnibuses are not enough. The Commission’s current omnibuses aim to cut €8 billion in compliance costs – this is only 5% of the total annual cost of €150 billion for businesses (Eurostat). We must continue with long-term burden reduction efforts.
While the direction of travel is right, we now need to see concrete results for the companies on the ground. Additionally, we need at least two more years of fully fledge Omnibuses to come anywhere near of the burden reduction promised by the President of the European Commission.
While the speed of delivery is important, as companies need to finally feel some of this burden reduction, for us it is most important that we are finally moving in the right direction where policy makers understand more and more the challenges businesses face. Now it is important to ensure, that all policy makers throughout the legislative cycle – Commission, Council, European Parliament – understand this urgency and act with unity.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: BusinessEurope called for a European industrial competitiveness strategy long before EU leaders began to focus on this topic. Where should Europe intervene as a priority: in investment, in strengthening the Single Market, or in cutting bureaucracy and simplifying regulation?
Markus Beyrer: The European economy is at a point right now where we quite frankly cannot afford to focus on just one area of priority. The need for enhancing our global advantage and ensuring competitiveness is so urgent, that we cannot afford to only turn one screw at a time right now. The truth is that the EU can and must make all of these matters a priority. Given the competitiveness gap with the U.S. and China, the EU must focus on the needs of businesses when legislating to attract investments and make sure that innovation happens in Europe. Over 80% of venture capital from EU investors flows to U.S. start-ups. We believe in Europe’s inventions, but they don’t believe Europe is the best place to scale them.
In terms of the Single Market, that data clearly demonstrates the urgent need for it to be strengthened. The IMF estimates that intra-EU barriers are equivalent to 110% tariff in services and 45% in goods. Intra-EU trade has stagnated at around 20% of EU GDP since 2007 vs. more than 70% of GDP for intra-U.S. trade.
And we have already discussed the crucial need to rapidly reduce the regulatory burden on businesses across the EU. Moreover, the EU must prioritise lowering energy prices: EU companies continue to face electricity prices that are 2-3 times higher than in the U.S., and natural gas prices that are 4-5 times higher.
On the reduction of energy costs, the Clean Industrial Deal falls short – especially in the short term. At the same time, most short-term measures (e.g. lower energy taxes, grid charges) are primarily in the hands of member states. In the longer-term, the further integration of European energy markets by developing, modernising and building more interconnectors and shared energy infrastructure will be key.
With the current situation, we need determined and swift action in all these areas.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: From a business perspective, there seems to be a growing need to reconcile climate ambitions with industrial competitiveness. How do you assess the current balance between environmental, social, and competitiveness objectives? Is it time for a “strategic reset” of Europe’s economic policies?
Markus Beyrer: While European businesses remain fully committed to climate neutrality by 2050, targets alone will not deliver the needed results. There must be incentives and a business case to invest in decarbonisation. The debate on the 2040 target must therefore focus on the key enabling conditions that will create this business case and make the EU’s climate ambition achievable.
Securing access to affordable energy, mobilising massive public investments, building the necessary infrastructures, and creating lead markets will be key. We also need a stable and technology-neutral regulatory environment that avoids overregulation and fosters innovation.
Moreover, European industry needs strong protection against carbon leakage until there is a level playing field. If CBAM proves not to be effective, the phase-out of ETS free allowances should be postponed until other appropriate instruments are found. Flexibility mechanisms, including high-quality international credits and certified removals, can also play a role in reducing costs and recognising sectoral differences.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: The Capital Markets Union has long been a recurring yet unfulfilled topic at European summits. Europe has capital but struggles to mobilise it efficiently. What needs to change in order to better stimulate private investment in innovation and technology?
Markus Beyrer: BusinessEurope urges the EU and the Member States to facilitate both private and public investments at an unprecedented level to regain the EU’s lost competitive edge and to finance the green and digital transitions. Finance needs to be available through a variety of channels and on reasonable terms. We need to facilitate the free flow of capital in the EU and to promote cross-border investment. Developing a Savings and Investments Union (SIU), which combines the Capital Markets Union (CMU) and the Banking Union, should help to increase the availability of finance but the main goal should be to make the EU more attractive to both foreign and domestic investors.
ENERGIE
PPC Group strengthens its green portfolio in Romania with a new photovoltaic project of 130MW at the region of Călugăreni
Committed to the vision to further enhance its leading role in the energy transition taking place in Southeast Europe, the PPC Group strengthens its green portfolio in Romania with a new photovoltaic project at the region of Călugăreni, 40 km south of Bucharest, which was recently connected to the grid.
For the construction of the new photovoltaic plant, 227,240 bifacial photovoltaic panels were used. The estimated annual energy generation of the project is expected to exceed 193 GWh, sufficient to meet the energy needs of more than 48,500 households. The operation of the project is expected to prevent the emission of around 116,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, according to a press release.
„We remain committed to the Group’s strategy of becoming a major energy player in the wider Southeast European region. The new photovoltaic park in Romania confirms our dominant position in the Romanian renewable energy market. We continue to steadily develop our green portfolio, with geographical and technological diversification, in order to maximise the benefits of the green transition and the interconnected energy market”, stated the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of RES PPC Group, Konstantinos Mavros.
The new photovoltaic park is part of an agreement between the PPC Group and Metlen Energy & Metals for renewable energy projects. A total of 460 MW of photovoltaic parks, part of an agreement with Metlen Energy & Metals, are to be completed by the end of the year.
PPC Group expands its presence in Southeast Europe
The PPC Group continues to evolve dynamically by expanding its renewable energy portfolio, as new wind and photovoltaic projects are constantly added to those already in place. With the inauguration of the new photovoltaic park in Călugăreni, installed capacity will exceed 6.5 GW, of which 1.5 GW in Romania.
According to the three-year strategic plan, by 2027, the PPC Group will develop additional renewable energy projects in Greece and throughout the Southeast Europe region, with the goal of increasing installed capacity from renewable sources to 11.8 GW by 2027. Currently, over 60% of the renewable energy projects to be added are already under construction or ready for construction.
MSCI Inc. has upgraded PPC Group’s ESG rating to “A”, recognizing the Group’s strengthened performance across key sustainability areas.
The assessment highlights improved results in environmental management, renewable energy portfolio development, and corporate governance, reflecting PPC Group’s steady progress in managing sustainability-related risks and opportunities.
This upgrade confirms the alignment of our strategy with international ESG standards and reinforces our commitment to transparency, responsible business practices, and the creation of long-term value for all stakeholders.
ENGLISH
Cugir – member city of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
On 17–18 November, Cugir will host the conference dedicated to the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, an international initiative promoting lifelong learning and sustainable urban development.
Cugir joined the network in 2024, becoming part of a global framework connecting cities committed to implementing educational, social, and economic strategies aligned with UNESCO principles.
The network, coordinated by the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL), supports intercity cooperation through best-practice exchange, applied research, and integrated policy development.
The event will bring together national and international guests, including experts in education, research, urban development, and public policy, as well as representatives from UNESCO Learning Cities.
The conference contributes to strengthening Cugir’s participation in the global network and supports the development of an academic and international cooperation framework dedicated to urban learning policies.
Concrete & Design Solutions
INCAS - Institutul Național de Cercetare-Dezvoltare Aerospațială „Elie Carafoli”
Ucraina și Polonia vor forma un grup de lucru comun pentru a contracara sabotajele Rusiei
Varșovia revocă acordul de funcționare pentru ultimul consulat al Rusiei din Polonia, ca răspuns la recentul act de sabotaj: Agresiunile ne obligă să discernem cine este inamicul
UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities Conference: For two days, the city of Cugir was the epicenter of promoting lifelong learning and sustainable development
Conferința Rețelei globale UNESCO a Orașelor care Învață: Timp de două zile, orașul Cugir a fost epicentrul promovării educației pe tot parcursul vieții și dezvoltării durabile
Comisia Europeană a deschis trei investigații de piață privind serviciile de cloud computing. Amazon și Microsoft, vizate
UE avansează către un “Schengen militar” și transformarea industriei de apărare: Comisia Europeană a prezentat un nou pachet al mobilității militare și o foaie de parcurs pentru industrie
Techno Sustainability Conference 2025. Adrian-Victor Vevera: La ICI București transformăm rezultatele cercetării în soluții aplicabile, menite să răspundă nevoilor unei societăți aflate într-o permanentă evoluție
UE are în vedere să implementeze o aplicație digitală de călătorie pentru a-și consolida frontierele externe
Iulian Chifu: Războiul cognitiv-informațional în trilaterala România-Republica Moldova-Ucraina
Ministrul italian al apărării critică lentoarea cu care statele UE și NATO reacționează la războiul hibrid al Rusiei și propune o serie de măsuri de contracarare: Este momentul să acționăm
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
9 mai, o triplă sărbătoare pentru români: Ziua Europei, a Independenţei României şi sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities Conference: For two days, the city of Cugir was the epicenter of promoting lifelong learning and sustainable development
Conferința Rețelei globale UNESCO a Orașelor care Învață: Timp de două zile, orașul Cugir a fost epicentrul promovării educației pe tot parcursul vieții și dezvoltării durabile
Zelenski va semna un acord cu Grecia pentru importul de gaze naturale, estimat la 2 mld. de euro, și se așteaptă la „un acord istoric” cu Franța pentru apărare aeriană
Șefa diplomației UE: Folosirea activelor rusești înghețate este cea mai clară soluție pentru finanțarea Ucrainei
Bolojan: Vom lucra îndeaproape cu guvernul de la Chișinău. Aderarea la UE, singura opțiune de a răspunde aspirațiilor de viitor și de a crește nivelul de trai în R. Moldova
INTERVIU | Siegfried Mureșan: UE a pierdut din competitivitate față de alte regiuni ale lumii. Creșterea competitivității trebuie să devină o prioritate pentru a menține un standard de viață ridicat
INTERVIU | Siegfried Mureșan, negociator-șef al PE, despre direcția negocierilor interinstituționale și mizele României în viitorul buget al UE (2028–2034): coeziunea și agricultura, pilonii de neclintit ai noului cadru financiar
EXCLUSIVE | NATO Secretary General: America is completely invested in NATO and Romania. The Eastern Sentry starts in the Black Sea because it’s of vital strategic importance to NATO
Noul Guvern al R. Moldova a depus jurământul de învestire. Președinta Maia Sandu: Trebuie să valorificăm „fereastra istorică de oportunitate oferită de integrarea europeană”
Inovația farmaceutică: motor de competitivitate – România în dialog cu Europa, pentru un acces mai bun al pacienților români la terapiile inovative
Trending
- ROMÂNIA6 days ago
Profesorul universitar Sorin Costreie, de la Universitatea din București, va fi noul consilier pentru educație al președintelui Nicușor Dan
- COMISIA EUROPEANA3 days ago
Comisia Europeană ia în calcul introducerea unui „micro-impozit la nivelul UE” pe alimentele procesate. Banii generați ar fi utilizați pentru programe de sănătate
- COMUNICATE DE PRESĂ1 week ago
Fundația Progress invită părinții și copiii pasionați de știință și robotică în 15 noiembrie la Târgul Național de Știință CODE Kids 2025 organizat la Politehnica București
- PARLAMENTUL EUROPEAN5 days ago
Siegfried Mureșan a obținut 50 de miliarde de euro în plus pentru fermierii din România și din UE în noul buget multianual al Uniunii Europene
- ROMÂNIA6 days ago
Bolojan: Vom lucra îndeaproape cu guvernul de la Chișinău. Aderarea la UE, singura opțiune de a răspunde aspirațiilor de viitor și de a crește nivelul de trai în R. Moldova