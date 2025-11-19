UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities Conference: For two days, the city of Cugir was the epicenter of promoting lifelong learning and sustainable development

On November 17-18, the city of Cugir hosted the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities Conference, becoming the epicenter of promoting lifelong learning and sustainable development.

Organized by the Cugir City Hall together with the Romanian National Commission for UNESCO, the event brought together representatives of local government, specialists in education, research, urban development, and public policy, as well as representatives of cities that are part of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.

During the two days, participants exchanged best practices in sustainable urban development and the promotion of lifelong learning.

The first day included dialogue sessions on cultural and educational projects that have changed the local communities where they were implemented, UNESCO’s role in sustainable urban development, transformative initiatives based on regional and cross-sectoral collaboration, heritage preservation projects, and projects that promote environmental protection.

In his opening remarks, mayor Adrian Ovidiu Teban, host of the conference, highlighted Cugir’s ability to adapt to new realities by capitalizing on its cultural and industrial heritage and implementing measures in areas such as intergenerational education, historical heritage, sustainable mobility, and industrial heritage.

”Cugir is a small city in terms of population, but ambitious in terms of its aspirations. We want Cugir to transform from an industrial city into a sustainable city that capitalizes on its heritage and local resources in a sustainable way”, said mayor Adrian Ovidiu Teban.

In turn, Nicolae Moldovan, mayor of Beclean and first vice-president of the Association of Romanian Cities (AOR), highlighted the risk of self-sufficiency when it comes to urban development, while emphasizing the need for continuous learning and sharing of experiences and best practices between communities for sustainable development.

“As long as we are willing to learn new things, the country can develop. I believe this is the secret of a developing administration“, emphasized Nicolae Moldovan, mayor of Beclean and first vice president of the AOR.

Ligia Deca, Secretary-General of Romania’s National Commission for UNESCO, presented UNESCO’s vision for the contemporary city, which brings well-being to its citizens “only if it learns continuously, if it capitalizes on its heritage, and if it manages to stimulate creativity when it gives culture and education a central role in sustainable development.”

In this context, the Secretary-General of Romania’s National Commission for UNESCO listed a series of strategic directions for learning cities: strengthening local educational ecosystems, promoting inclusion, and integrating heritage and creativity into urban development.

”Cities are places where UNESCO’s global policies are transformed into real initiatives, from educational projects to cultural projects to community events. UNESCO cities in Romania are not only ready to be partners in the debate, but also to effectively implement what we decide is important for our communities”, said Ligia Deca, Secretary General of the Romanian National Commission for UNESCO.

Raul Valdes Cotera, Chief Program Coordinator at the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL), highlighted the opportunities for dialogue between learning cities and creative cities, pointing out that social and environmental challenges can no longer be addressed through formal education alone, but require a complex approach centered on continuous three-dimensional training: formal, informal, and non-formal.

He presented the key stages of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities – which currently comprises over 350 cities with a total population of 390 million people in nearly 80 countries – and emphasized the common priorities of learning cities and the positive impact of sharing best practices on communities.

”Lifelong learning means more than just developing professional skills. It means ensuring that people of all ages have opportunities for formal, informal, and non-formal learning in classrooms, at work, at home, in communities, online, etc. When cities commit to this ambition, they empower citizens, strengthen social inclusion, stimulate economic development, and build a more sustainable future. So let us embrace lifelong learning not just as a concept, but as part of the culture we live every day in our cities, our institutions, and our communities”, Raul Valdes Cotera emphasized.

The Chief Program Coordinator at the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) also praised the inspiring work of the three learning cities that are part of this global network: Cugir, Galați and Reșița.

”Their dedication to promoting lifelong learning at the local level truly reflects the spirit of UNESCO. They show how learning can strengthen communities, stimulate innovation, and drive sustainable development. I would also like to acknowledge the essential role of the Romanian National Commission for UNESCO, whose ongoing commitment has been instrumental in promoting lifelong learning throughout the country. My warmest congratulations to all of you for your leadership and commitment to making lifelong learning a driving force for a better and more inclusive future”, said Raul Valdes Cotera.

Geanina Edulescu, advisor to the Ministry of Education, presented the national and European legislative levers available to her institution to ensure lifelong learning for Romanian citizens and how these connect with the UNESCO initiative and the role of learning cities.

In her comprehensive presentation, Geanina Edulescu listed the key skills needed to adapt to a constantly changing world: literacy, multilingualism, digital skills, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), civic skills, entrepreneurial skills, cultural skills, and learning to learn.

”Lifelong learning is not a slogan, it is not a chapter in a law, and it is certainly not a European fad. Better-educated people create stronger communities and a resilient society, all of which translates into a competitive economy, which ultimately means profit”, said Geanina Edulescu, advisor to the Ministry of Education.

The panel ”UNESCO in Romania” highlighted the diversity and complexity of UNESCO heritage in Alba County, from the Dacian fortresses and Roman fortifications that make up the Dacian Limes to the cultural landscape of Roșia Montană.

There were presented examples of restoration, archaeological research, and site enhancement, as well as perspectives on their integration into the public circuit, through approaches that respect authenticity, historical context, and local specificity.

The panel also included a presentation dedicated to UNESCO Creative Cities, focusing on the recent example of Bistrița, designated a Creative City in the field of architecture.

The role of continuing education and non-formal training in the development of an urban heritage culture was discussed, especially in a context where historic centers are fragmented in terms of function and ownership.

During the panel discussion ”Presentations of good practices from participating cities”, the guests illustrated, through concrete examples, how the idea of a ”learning city” can be put into practice.

Simion Pop, from the George Coșbuc Municipal Cultural Center in Bistrița, spoke about the need to develop a culture of housing and heritage through programs dedicated to adults.

On behalf of the Iași City Hall, Adriana Spătaru presented the city’s journey as a member of the UNESCO network, through large-scale literary festivals, programs dedicated to writers and translators, as well as international collaborations that strengthen Iași’s cultural status.

Representatives from the cities of Durban (South Africa) and Cork (Ireland) brought the perspective of communities with a tradition of lifelong learning through festivals, networks of partnerships with universities, and initiatives that bring reading and continuing education into the public space.

The mayor of Ialoveni, Sergiu Armașu, presented educational inclusion projects for children with disabilities and digital literacy programs for the elderly, linked to the broader goal of European modernization.

Ildiko Pataki, from Reșița City Hall, spoke about ”Reșița Learns”, a sustainable revitalization process that combines infrastructure investments with the development of an integrated dual campus and teacher training programs.

On behalf of the hosts, Irina Mihăilă presented the “Just Streets” project, through which Cugir City Hall is working with citizens to give public space back to the people, promoting active mobility and a healthier city.

The second day of the conference was dedicated to civil society organizations, cultural institutions, environmental initiatives, and educational projects that directly contribute to the transformation of local communities.

The diversity of the actors and interventions presented highlighted how complex and dynamic the lifelong learning ecosystem in Romania is when local government, the non-governmental sector, and the cultural environment join forces.

Throughout the day, participants had the opportunity to discover a variety of projects that bring learning closer to people, in forms adapted to local contexts: cultural education programs through theater and visual arts, training activities in museums and themed camps dedicated to children and young people, community art projects, as well as collaborative initiatives that use culture as a tool for social cohesion.

Other organizations presented projects focused on environmental education, with an emphasis on the effects of climate change, the protection of natural heritage, or the development of interpretive activities in geoparks, illustrating how scientific knowledge can be translated into activities accessible to communities.

It was presented projects that integrate heritage education into practical activities—from architecture workshops for children to interventions for revitalizing historic or rural areas, carried out in collaboration with universities and international networks. International examples, such as the experience of the city of Cork and the Lifelong Learning Festival, demonstrated the enormous potential of intergenerational engagement and volunteering in strengthening community identity.

The discussions continued with presentations dedicated to inter-community collaboration, initiatives for developing cultural and educational networks, creating cultural hubs, and strengthening cooperation between member cities of the UNESCO network. The specific challenges facing mountain areas—from depopulation to accessibility—were also highlighted, along with the solutions that local projects can offer to revitalize them. The thematic panels highlighted the idea that community-level learning processes start with identifying real needs, continue with collaborative actions, and result in visible outcomes with a direct impact on people’s lives.

The day ended with a World Café, a participatory exercise in which representatives of local administrations, NGOs, cultural institutions, and the educational community worked together to outline the future development directions of the UNESCO Cities Network in Romania.

The open and collaborative atmosphere demonstrated once again that learning cities are not just a theoretical concept, but a living process, built through the constant contribution of people, institutions, and organizations that believe in the potential of their communities.

The event finished with a visit to the LOTUS Elderly Care and Recovery Center in Cugir, showing how investing in facilities for vulnerable groups helps build social solidarity.