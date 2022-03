Ursula von der Leyen anunță că Intel va injecta 80 de miliarde de euro în investiții în Europa: Este o primă realizare în cadrul Actului european privind cipurile

Intel’s €80 billion European investment plan is a first major achievement under the #EUChipsAct.

This is just the beginning. The #EUChipsAct will make Europe a leader in the global semiconductor production.

Europe is a powerhouse of innovation. And we are open for business. pic.twitter.com/lWPZX4tKE3

