VirtualCall – m-Training for Inactive Women Aiming their Employment as Call Center Agents at their Homes
INCSMPS implements, together with 5 EU countries, the ERASMUS+ project VirtualCall- m-Training for Inactive Women Aiming their Employment as Call Center Agents at their Homes (2020-1-TR01-KA202-094553 “Erasmus+ Project”) aiming “to e-train inactive women for their e-employment as call center representatives, to work from their homes”.
The training concept also includes e-stage possibility for efficient and complete result achievement. After such a program, individuals will be ready to start working, without needing extra steps.
The MAIN OBJECTIVE is “to increase the employability of inactive women in a profitable scheme for both employee and employer, under current market conditions”.
OUTPUT: Integrated e-Training and e-Stage portal supported by Android APP will allow future call center representatives to be e-trained and practice by means of calling each other and simulating clients in changing roles. Grading/rating anonymously and repetition of e- learning modules depending on the strengths/weaknesses, re-studying while repeating e-courses and similar features will bring the possibility of satisfactory self-evaluation before starting to actual work.
IMPACT: After having this kind of e-training and e-stage opportunity, home-based employment possibility for inactive women will not be a dream any more. Thus, this will surely open a new challenging door for inactive women, including women with physical disabilities; for them to work from their homes and integrate themselves into labor market.
MEP Vasile Blaga: It’s vital that Romania continues to implement regional and local programmes through the EU cohesion package
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomes the positive vote of the Council of the European Union for the Cohesion Package 2021-2027 worth €330 billion, of which Romania will benefit from around €28 billion.
“The European Union’s main investment programme is cohesion policy. As far as Romania is concerned, the cohesion funds must continue to finance the development gaps between the older Member States and those that have integrated later. It is vital that Romania continues to implement regional and local programmes. At the same time, investments financed by the cohesion funds will to a large extent also ensure recovery from the pandemic, alongside the funds specifically earmarked through the NRDP”, said the NLP MEP for the news platform Calea Europeana.
According to MEP Vasile Blaga, “the two funding programmes must be complementary, both having sustainable objectives – from infrastructure funding to green transition and digitalisation projects”.
”The European Parliament will now vote on the Council’s position before it is published in the Official Journal of the European Union in June, most likely during the plenary session in Strasbourg”, added the EPP MEP.
The Council gave its final green light to the adoption of the cohesion package for the financial period 2021-2027.
The package is a set of regulations governing the structural and investment funds, which amount to more than €330 billion (in 2018 prices) or nearly one third of the EU’s long-term budget. The funds will finance regional and local projects designed to reduce economic and social disparities between member states and regions, while boosting a sustainable recovery from the pandemic by investing in green and digital priorities.
Europe Day. MEP Vasile Blaga: EU solidarity in the face of the pandemic has proved that this project is the only option for Romania’s present and future
9 May is a double anniversary, Romania’s Independence Day and Europe Day, two fundamental milestones for Romania, said MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP), in a message for Europe Day.
”We honour the past of our country which, on 9 May 1877, gained independence. We celebrate, also today, 9 May 1950 – the Schuman declaration which laid the foundations of the European Union,” he said.
“I would like each of us to ask ourselves a simple question: Where would we be now without integration into the European Union. What would this particularly turbulent period have looked like in Romania outside the EU? The Union’s solidarity in the face of the pandemic has proved to everyone that this project is strong, solid, and the only option for Romania’s present and future. I would like every Romanian who still has a trace of Euroscepticism to ask themselves these questions. They have only one answer – Romania is Europe – in the past, present, and future”, added the Romanian MEP.
Europe Day held on 9 May every year celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the historic ‘Schuman declaration‘. At a speech in Paris in 1950, Robert Schuman, the then French foreign minister, set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe’s nations unthinkable.
His vision was to create a European institution that would pool and manage coal and steel production. A treaty creating such a body was signed just under a year later. Schuman’s proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.
EXCLUSIVE Klaus Iohannis, Emmanuel Macron and other 19 EU heads of states, joint letter to Europeans on Europe Day: Let’s talk about Europe and find a way forward together
The European project is a project of peace and reconciliation and we need a strong and effective European Union, is the message conveyed by President Klaus Iohannis and twenty others EU heads of states in a joint letter addressed to the European citizens on the occasion of Europe Day to invite them to join the Conference on the Future of Europe which will be officially launched tomorrow, 9th of May.
“We invite you to join the discussion and help find a way forward together” – urge the Presidents of Romania, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia and Slovenia, in a common message exclusively released to CaleaEuropeană.ro.
The letter is entitled “Let’s talk about Europe” and is co-signed by all the Presidents of the EU Member States:
“We would like to extend our best wishes to all European citizens on the occasion of Europe Day.
This Europe Day is special. For the second year in a row, we are celebrating it in the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. We sympathise with all those who have suffered because of it.
This year’s Europe Day is also special because it marks the beginning of the Conference on the Future of Europe. We call on all EU citizens to use this unique opportunity to shape our common future.
The circumstances surrounding this discussion on the future of Europe are very different from those of previous years. It may seem that there is not sufficient time for an in-depth discussion on the future of Europe in the current situation. On the contrary, the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of what is truly important in our lives: our health, our relationship with nature, our relationships with our fellow human beings, mutual solidarity and working together. It has opened up questions about the way we live our lives. It has showed the strengths of European integration, as well as its weaknesses. We need to talk about all of this.
The challenges we face as Europeans are manifold: from tackling the climate crisis and the creation of green economies, while concurrently balancing the increasing competition among the global actors, to striving for the digital transformation of our societies. We will need to develop new methods and new solutions. As democracies, our strength lies in engaging the many voices of our societies to identify the best way forward. The more people participate in a broad and open-minded discussion, the better for our Union.
The European project is unprecedented in history. It has been 70 years since the signing of the Treaty establishing the European Coal and Steel Community, and 64 since the birth of the European Community in Rome. At that time, European leaders found ways to unify war-torn Europe. Thirty years ago, Europe’s East and West began to connect more closely. Very different countries joined together to form the European Union. Each country has its own historical experiences and burdens of the past, which it deals with on its own and in its relations with other countries.
The European project is a project of peace and reconciliation. It has been so since its conception and remains so today. We advocate for a common strategic vision for Europe, a Europe that is whole, free, united and at peace.
All the fundamental principles of European integration remain extremely relevant today: freedom, equality, respect for human rights, the rule of law and freedom of expression, solidarity, democracy and loyalty among the Member States. How can we jointly ensure that these fundamental principles of European integration remain relevant for the future?
Although the European Union may sometimes seem ill-equipped to face the many challenges that have arisen over the last decade – from the economic and financial crisis to the challenges in working towards a just and equitable EU migration system and the ongoing pandemic – we are aware that it would be much harder for each of us if we were alone. How can we best strengthen European cooperation and solidarity and make sure that we emerge from the health crisis in a way that makes us more resilient to future challenges?
We need a strong and effective European Union, a European Union that will be a global leader in the transition to sustainable, climate neutral, and digitally supported development. We need a European Union we can all identify with, certain in the knowledge that we have done our utmost for the benefit of future generations. Together, we can achieve this.
The Conference on the Future of Europe will be an opportunity to talk openly about the European Union and to listen our citizens, especially young people. It creates a space for dialogue, conversation and discussions on of what we expect from the EU tomorrow and what we can contribute today.
We need to think about our common future; therefore, we invite you to join the discussion and help find a way forward together.
Klaus Iohannis
President of Romania
Alexander Van der Bellen
President of the Republic of Austria
Rumen Radev
President of the Republic of Bulgaria
Zoran Milanović
President of the Republic of Croatia
Nicos Anastasiades
President of the Republic of Cyprus
Miloš Zeman
President of the Czech Republic
Kersti Kaljulaid
President of the Republic of Estonia
Sauli Niinistö
President of the Republic of Finland
Emmanuel Macron
President of the French Republic
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
President of the Federal Republic of Germany
Katerina Sakellaropoulou
President of the Hellenic Republic
János Áder
President of the Republic of Hungary
Michael D. Higgins
Uachtarán na hÉireann
President of Ireland
Sergio Mattarella
President of the Italian Republic
Egils Levits
President of the Republic of Latvia
Gitanas Nausėda
President of the Republic of Lithuania
George Vella
President of the Republic of Malta
Andrzej Duda
President of the Republic of Poland
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
President of the Portuguese Republic
Zuzana Čaputová
President of the Slovak Republic
Borut Pahor
President of the Republic of Slovenia
The idea for the letter was initiated by the President of the Republic of Slovenia Borut Pahor and the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella during their meeting in Rome and was later developed in cooperation with all the Presidents of the EU Member States.
