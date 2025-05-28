Vodafone Romania builds the first 5G Standalone educational mobile private network in the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest as part of a European Commission funded strategic project

Vodafone Romania, in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest and Fifth Ingenium, sets out to implement the 5G-ENRICH (5G-Edge Network for Reinventing Innovation in Community and Higher-Education) project, a digital infrastructure initiative supported by the European Commission through the CEF Digital programme. The project was one of the 53 selected during the third round of calls for proposals under the CEF Digital Programme, according to a press release sent to CaleaEuropeană.ro.

With total funding of €2.9 million, including €0.7 million in co-funding provided by the project partners, the initiative will play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide, promoting digital inclusion, and stimulating economic growth in the region. The platform is also designed as a collaborative ecosystem that brings together stakeholders from academia, industry, and research institutions.

A true game-changer, the 36-month 5G-ENRICH project will enable the first 5G Standalone-powered educational infrastructure within the university’s faculties. By harnessing the transformative potential of 5G technology, it will unlock immersive learning experiences that transcend traditional classroom boundaries, offering real-time collaboration, exploration, and engagement through cutting-edge tools like Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The initiative also aims to enhance campus safety and emergency response capabilities by integrating drones, edge computing, and real-time video analytics.

“We reached important milestones on our path to increase Romania’s potential and drive positive change. So, this innovation-driven initiative doubles down on our commitment to unlocking the potential of 5G Standalone technology as a transformative force for social and educational advancement, reaching well beyond its conventional boundaries. It’s a privilege for us to leverage our expertise in rolling out a seamlessly integrated digital infrastructure – the 5G Mobile Private Network that will act as the backbone of this project”, said Nedim Baytorun, Chief Executive Officer Vodafone Romania.

As the project’s technology partner, Vodafone Romania will play a central role in the design and implementation of the advanced 5G Standalone infrastructure and edge components required for the innovative applications developed within 5G-ENRICH. The company will provide expertise in network design, planning and optimization, including integration and monitoring of cloud-based data analytics, AI, drones and sensor systems.

“The National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest opens a new chapter for digital education with the launch of the first 5G Standalone educational mobile private network in Romania. This revolutionary project marks a key step for the future of our institution, but also a giant leap for the entire Romanian educational system. Through our strategic partnership with Vodafone Romania and Fifth Ingenium, Politehnica Bucharest becomes a dynamic center of innovation and a benchmark for universities of the future. This initiative means much more than digital infrastructure – it embodies vision, leadership and ambition to revolutionise education. We will offer students and researchers a live testing platform for innovative ideas, in an ecosystem where advanced technology is integrated in the learning process. This is a key milestone in our academic journey, that reconfirms the leading role of Politehnica University in shaping the future of education”, said Mihnea Costoiu, Rector of the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest.

The project contributes directly to the EU’s Digital Decade goals, supporting resilient digital infrastructure as well as digital inclusion through broadened access. By providing equitable access to advanced 5G networks and edge computing, 5G-ENRICH bridges the digital divide, revolutionizing education, enhancing academic research and promoting technological innovation both within the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest and beyond.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone in Europe benefits from the digital connectivity. By using new technologies and encouraging collaboration across sectors and borders, we can empower citizens and help our societies grow. The 5G-ENRICH project is an excellent example of how experts from various backgrounds come together to tackle a shared challenge. I am confident that the project will pave the way for innovative and replicable approaches that improve public services, education, and research”, said Paulina Lak, Project Adviser at the European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA).

The European Commission has selected 53 projects in the third round of proposals under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Digital programme, with up to €274 million in funding to deploy advanced digital infrastructure. The projects, managed by the European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA), will focus on expanding high-performance 5G connectivity for transport corridors, smart communities, edge-cloud solutions, and digital backbone infrastructure, driving the implementation of innovative and transformative 5G applications across Europe.