Young People in a Dialogue with the European Parliament in Bucharest: EP President and the political groups leaders will discuss with Romanian youth the future of Europe (LIVE 21 November, 16:30)

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and the EP political groups leaders come to Romania to debate and dialogue with young Romanians in a unique event in our country organized in the context of taking over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on 1 January 2019.

The event titled “Young people in dialogue with the European Parliament. Our Plan for Europe” is organized by the European Parliament Office in Romania and will take place on Wednesday 21 November 2018 at 16:30 at Aula Magna of the Faculty of Law of the University of Bucharest. The dialogue between the Romanian youth and the leaders of the only transnational institution elected by citizens will be broadcasted LIVE by Calea Europeană, while the discussions will be moderated by the director of the publication, the journalist Dan Cărbunaru.

According to the organizers, young people will be able to talk with Antonio Tajani and political groups leaders about how they want to build the Europe for their generation, how to identify more opportunities for young people and more jobs for them.

The President of the European Parliament, together with the leaders of the political groups in the European Parliament, form the structure of the Conference of Presidents, which adopts the most important decisions in the European Parliament.

The political groups in the European Parliament are, in the order of their membership, the following: Group of the European People’s Party (Christian Democrats), Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, European Conservatives and Reformists Group, Group of Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, Confederal Group the United Left / Nordic Green Left Group, the Greens / European Free Alliance, the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy Group, and the Europe of Nations and Freedom Group.

The presence of the EP President and political groups leaders in Romania takes place in the context in which Romania will assume for the first time between 1 January and 30 June 2019 the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in a period influenced by the Brexit process, the negotiations for the adoption of the Multi-Annual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the Sibiu Summit of 9 May 2019 dedicated to the future of the EU and the elections for the European Parliament from 23-26 May 2019.

