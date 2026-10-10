Zelenski, după înțelegerea Trump-Putin privind exporturile de motorină rusească: Cadourile făcute lui Putin nu vor aduce pacea și niciun beneficiu lumii civilizate

INTERNAȚIONAL
Diana Zaim
Autor: Diana Zaim
de citit in3 min.
© NATO

Președintele Volodimir Zelenski condamnă ferm noua înțelegere făcută de Donald Trump și Vladimir Putin care oferă Rusiei posibilitatea să facă noi investiții în mașinăria de război prin noile exporturi de motorină către piața americană și mondială. 

„Cadourile făcute lui Putin nu vor aduce pacea și niciun beneficiu lumii civilizate. Rusia va răsplăti motorina primită prin noi acte de teroare și perfidie. A permite Rusiei să vândă produse petroliere înseamnă a investi într-un război care trebuie încheiat, nu prelungit. Este nevoie de o dezescaladare reală în relația cu Rusia, bazată pe reciprocitate”, a transmis președintele ucrainean.

Cu toatea acestea, Ucraina contează în continuare pe sprijinul echitabil al Statelor Unite pentru eforturile comune de a apăra viețile oamenilor din Ucraina și pe faptul că Washingtonul va purta o discuție pe măsură, fermă, cu Rusia.

Citiți și: Anunțul lui Trump, după discuții cu Putin: Rusia va furniza peste 300.000 de tone de motorină pieței americane și mondiale, urmate de alte 500.000 de tone în noiembrie

Rusia va furniza în perioada imediat următoare peste 300.000 de tone de motorină pe piața americană și mondială, urmând ca în luna noiembrie cantitatea să crească la peste 500.000 de tone, apoi chiar să se dubleze, potrivit anunțului făcut de președintele Donald Trump, care a purtat o conversație „fructuoasă” cu omologul său rus, Vladimir Putin.

Ultimele Articole

Concrete & Design Solutions

Concrete-Design-Solutions

INCAS - Institutul Național de Cercetare-Dezvoltare Aerospațială „Elie Carafoli”

Din aceeași categorie

Articolul precedent
Alexandru Nazare, la reuniunea ECOFIN: Am cerut mai mult capital pentru companiile românești și reguli europene pentru piețele în curs de dezvoltare
Alexandru Nazare, la reuniunea ECOFIN: Am cerut mai mult capital pentru companiile românești și reguli europene pentru piețele în curs de dezvoltare
Articolul următor
UE răspunde deciziei SUA de a suspenda sancțiunile asupra motorinei rusești: Europa nu va reduce presiunea asupra Rusiei
UE răspunde deciziei SUA de a suspenda sancțiunile asupra motorinei rusești: Europa nu va reduce presiunea asupra Rusiei
Diana Zaim
Diana Zaimhttp://www.caleaeuropeana.ro
Diana Zaim este fotojurnalist și coordonator al rubricii de sănătate, preocupată de politici de sănătate și acces la servicii medicale în România și la nivel european. Este câștigătoare a Premiului Publicului la European Youth Event 2020, cel mai mare eveniment pentru tineri organizat de Parlamentul European. Absolventă a secției germană-portugheză în cadrul Universității din București, Diana a urmat programul de master „Relații Internaționale și Integrare Europeană” în cadrul SNSPA. În activitatea sa jurnalistică, acoperă, inclusiv din teren, activitatea principalelor instituții ale Uniunii Europene.

Articole Populare