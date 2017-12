China a inaugurat o nouă autostradă construită din panouri solare. Acestea vor putea alimenta vehiculele electrice și topi instantaneu zăpada

China a inaugurat o nouă autostradă construită din panouri solare în provincia estică, Shandong, informează Euronews

The world’s first solar highway on Thursday opened to the public in eastern China’s Shandong. The 2-kilometer-long road can convert sunlight into electricity and directly transfer it to the power grid. The highway can also charge electric vehicles. pic.twitter.com/LlJaPUmQW6

— People’s Daily,China (@PDChina) December 28, 2017